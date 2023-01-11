Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility

Missing Mother Photo by Xavier Mouton Photographie/Unsplash on Unsplash

According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.

Walshe, a mother of three, was last seen in Cohasset, Massachusetts; the things were discovered at a transfer station in Peabody, a community located approximately 46 miles away.

After having supper on New Year's Eve with her husband and a friend, 39-year-old Walshe vanished from her house in the early morning of January 1. She was supposed to take a rideshare to Logan International Airport for a journey to Washington, but investigators have uncovered no evidence that she took a car or boarded any aircraft out of Logan in recent memory. There has been no use of her credit cards or cellphone since she vanished.

Brian Walshe, her husband, is being jailed on a $500,000 bail for allegedly deceiving police about his wife's disappearance. His attorney has entered a not-guilty plea on his behalf. The state's Department of Children and Families has taken custody of their children, ages 2 to 6.

Prosecutors allege that the day after Brian Walshe went missing, he was spotted spending $450 on cleaning goods, including mops, buckets, tarps, and tape, at a home improvement business.

According to the court records, Brian Walshe did not inform the police that he had gone to the hospital and was dressed in a black medical mask and blue surgical gloves during his visit.

The couple's basement contained a bloody knife that had been snapped in half. According to CBS Boston's sources, Brian Walshe's automobile has been seized and seems to have been cleaned lately.

Wareham, Massachusetts, had its incinerator examined by state police, but they came up empty. According to CBS Boston, everything sent there more than a few days ago would have already been cremated since the plant transforms garbage into power within a day.

A spokeswoman for Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey declined to comment on Tuesday about the contents of the search warrant at the Peabody transfer station.

According to spokesperson David Traub, "search activities undertaken yesterday north of Boston resulted in the collection of several objects, which will now be submitted to processing and testing to see whether they are of evidentiary significance to this case." "At this point, we are not going to discuss those matters in further depth."