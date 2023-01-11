Pritzker promptly signed a measure banning the sale of assault weapons into law, proclaiming, "This will save lives."

SPRINGFIELD — The governor paid respect to those who had been killed by assault rifles, including Kevin and Irina McCarthy, Jacquelyn Sundheim, Katherine Goldstein, Eduardo Uvaldo, Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, and Stephen Straus, all residents of Highland Park. High school seniors Brandon Perez and Nathan Villegas from Benito Juarez clocked in at ages 15 and 14, respectively.

Following the House's passage of a prohibition on military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines on Tuesday, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation into law the same evening.

Before signing the law in a hastily organized ceremony at the state Capitol, Pritzker said, "Today, we made history, becoming the ninth state to adopt an assault weapons prohibition—and one of the harshest assault weapons bans in the country." Seconds later, while proudly holding up the newly signed measure, the governor expressed his gratitude that the issue had been addressed at this time.

As the saying goes, "This will save lives." Just after 8:30 p.m., he signed a bill into law that will immediately prohibit the sale of assault weapons in Illinois and limit buyers to magazines holding no more than 10 rounds for long guns and 15 rounds for handguns. Also, "switches" that convert semiautomatic rifles into fully automatic ones are outlawed.

Those who already have the restricted firearms may retain them, but they must register them with the Illinois State Police by January 1. The governor paid respect to those who had lost their lives due to assault weapons and thanked the politicians and activists who had gone against the gun lobby to enact the measure.

This has been an uphill struggle. And yet, we have helped Highland Park residents Kevin and Irina McCarthy, Jacquelyn Sundheim, Katherine Goldstein, Eduardo Uvaldo, Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, and Stephen Straus. Brandon Perez and Nathan Billegas, both of Benito Juarez High School, are "only 15 and 14 years old," Pritzker said.

All the victims—kids, parents, friends, and family members who are no longer with us—are the reason we were able to get this done. and others who have been hurt but have managed to escape a mass shooting. We pay tribute to them and their loved ones by working to end victimization today. This chapter is being read by many six months after the Fourth of July shooting in Highland Park when seven people were murdered and more than 48 were injured.

The Smith & Wesson M&P15 is a semiautomatic rifle in the AR-15 pattern, and its letters, "M&P," stand for "military and police," which authorities claim was the weapon used by shooting suspect Robert Crimo III. Earlier today, with minor amendments added by the Illinois Senate, the Illinois House voted 68–41 to adopt the proposal. State Representative Bob Morgan (D-Deerfield) remarked, "The people of the great state of Illinois have been waiting decades for legislation exactly like this."

Stop keeping them waiting! The mayor of Highland Park, Nancy Rotering, hailed the bill's passage as a "significant step," but she also called on the federal government to adopt a nationwide prohibition. Rotering said in a statement that other states should follow Illinois' example and take "continued aggressive action" to prevent mass shootings.

We strongly encourage them to keep working for a world where all Americans may live without fear of gun violence. Once the House passed the bill last week, negotiations ensued between that chamber and the Senate before the package could finally be signed into law. Nonetheless, in the end, both houses and Pritzker worked together to sign the agreement.

It has been claimed over and over again by Republicans and gun-rights activists that the proposal is illegal and unfairly targets law-abiding citizens. But Democrats indicated they were willing to take a chance, seeing as a success any extension of the ban on assault weapon sales in the state. Penalties for anyone discovered with illicit firearms or ammunition magazines were also initially a source of worry for criminal justice advocates.

The Republican Party opposed the bill because several of the firearms it banned were often used for hunting. Rep. Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) made this point during the debate: "This measure will have a significant effect on the 2.4 million law-abiding gun owners" in the state. Additionally, he ruled that the measure was illegal.

The Senate amended the bill by requesting that the Illinois State Police provide further instructions through an administrative rule to ensure that hunters are not hindered. Also eligible for gun and magazine exemptions are private security firms providing security services.

Ninety days following the bill's enactment, owners of private land, firing ranges, and venues hosting sport shooting contests would be able to authorize the use of large-capacity magazines.

Furthermore, the language on high-capacity magazines was modified to allow for ten rounds for long rifles and fifteen rounds for pistols. The armament list has also been revised to include modern assault weapons.

In addition, the Illinois State Police now have the authority to add firearms to the inventory of prohibited assault weapons. On December 1st, Democrats in the House of Representatives proposed the bill after three committee hearings in Chicago heard over 12 hours of evidence from victims, survivors, and gun-rights supporters.

The original draught of the law had language that would have required applicants to be at least 21 years old to get a state-issued handgun owner's identity card. However, during last week's House talks, that provision was swiftly eliminated.

After the Highland Park massacre, lawmakers worked to remedy what they perceived as legal gaps.

Despite two incidents in 2019 in which the Highland Park suspect reportedly threatened to hurt himself and his family, he was able to receive a FOID card and purchase many weapons before he turned 21.

To get around the age requirement for a FOID card, Crimo's father sponsored him. Three of Crimo's guns were purchased when he was 20 years old, and he bought another one the day he turned 21. The massacre occurred when he was 21 years old.

The state of Illinois passed "red flag" legislation in January 2019 that permits family members and law enforcement to apply for a restraining order to prevent a dangerous individual from obtaining firearms.

The proposed law would also make restraining orders on the possession of firearms last for a year, rather than the current six months. Moreover, it would give the state's lawyers the legal authority to help file such an order.

Assault weapons are illegal in eight additional states and the District of Columbia.

More individuals in Chicago have access to large-capacity magazines and "switches" that turn pistols into illegal machine guns capable of firing 20 bullets in approximately a second, according to an October investigation from the Chicago Sun-Times and WBEZ.

Multiple shooting incidents have occurred recently, and law enforcement authorities have blamed high-capacity magazines and safety switches.

