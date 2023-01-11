Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher

Virginia Teacher Photo by Taylor Flowe/Unsplash on Unsplash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said on Tuesday that the mother of a 6-year-old kid suspected of shooting his teacher at a Virginia elementary school might face prosecution.

After police confirmed the boy took the gun from his home and brought it to school in his backpack on Friday, when he allegedly opened fire in a classroom at Richneck Elementary School in Newport News, wounding a teacher and sending her to the hospital, Drew told "CNN This Morning" that "I think that is certainly a possibility."

Drew said he's spoken to the commonwealth attorney many times but that the inquiry is continuing.

"We have to see whether there's any kind of record with Child Protective Services." We must get information from the school about any behavioral problems they may be experiencing. According to what he had to say, Still, "we want to work with a child psychologist to acquire some statements from 16–17-year-old youngsters."

As Drew put it, "if any charges are pending... against the parents, the Commonwealth's attorney will make the choice based on the evidence and what the law supports."

Associate professor of law at the University of Virginia, Andrew Block, told CNN that parents might be held criminally accountable if the weapon was theirs and it was not stored securely. However, according to Block, in Virginia, it is merely a Class 1 misdemeanor. Block said this before the police found out the mother of the 6-year-old had lawfully acquired the rifle.

Former Virginia Department of Juvenile Justice head Block stated, "Due to a lack of information, it's impossible to tell whether there's criminal culpability or not and who should have it."

Police took the youngster into custody last Friday; on Monday, Drew said the boy was being assessed at a hospital while under a temporary detention order.

On Friday at 1:59 p.m. EST, police got a report that a teacher had been shot, according to Drew. Five minutes after the gunshot, police entered the classroom where it had occurred and observed school staff forcefully restraining the youngster.

Officers seized hold of the 6-year-old and led him out of the premises and into a police cruiser. He stated he had been violent and had hit the staffer detaining him.

The instructor was "performing class instruction when the youngster flashed a pistol, aimed it at her, and fired one bullet," Drew said at a press conference on Monday. There was "no actual fighting or struggle." The educator, named Abigail Zwerner, has received high accolades for her swift action. She made sure all her pupils got out of the classroom safely, Drew added, despite being shot in the chest through her hand.

She was the very last student to leave her classroom and go to the principal's office. Newport News' mayor, Phillip Jones, praised Abby for her reliability as a teacher. She made sure everyone was tallied and accounted for, and then she left. Although Zwerner's injuries were first thought to be fatal, her status has now been upgraded to "stable," according to police.