The House Democrats have filed and personally delivered an ethics complaint to George Santos

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZHT8O_0kA90kb400
Democrats

On Tuesday, two Democratic members of the House filed a complaint against Freshman Representative George Santos (R-N.Y.), requesting an inquiry by the House Ethics Committee into charges that Santos failed to submit timely, accurate, and full financial disclosure reports.

The ethics complaint against Santos was submitted on Tuesday by New York Democrats Ritchie Torres and Daniel Goldman, and a copy was handed to the New York Republican's congressional office the same day. After depositing the complaint on a desk, Goldman visited Santos' office and knocked on the door.

According to the complaint, "we respectfully request that you immediately undertake a full investigation into this matter of George Santos's failure to timely and accurately file financial disclosure reports and promptly take all other necessary steps to seek appropriate penalties and corrective action" to protect federal ethics laws and the House of Representatives.

Santos, who was inducted into Congress early Saturday morning, is accused by the members of violating the Ethics in Government Act by failing to file timely, correct, and full financial disclosure reports.

They focused on whether or not the congressman "engaged in fraudulent behavior" via his firm, the Devolder Organization, whether or not he correctly disclosed interest income, and whether or not he filed financial disclosure forms before the GOP primary.

The case emphasizes Santos's declaration that he received annual dividends of more than $1 million from Devolder, even though financial data provider Dun & Bradstreet estimates that the firm had sales of $43,688 as of July 20, 2022.

Additionally, the legislators brought up a problem with Santos' claim to own property in Rio de Janeiro. Even though he subsequently stated that he did not own any property, the financial form still lists an apartment in Brazil.

Torres made some statements immediately after presenting the complaint, saying that the two were requesting an investigation against Santos from the Ethics Committee. Torres said that disciplinary action should be taken against Santos if the investigation team determines that the claims are true.

When asked by reporters on Tuesday about the ethical complaint, Santos said, "They're allowed to do whatever they want to do." The congressman was asked whether he was worried, and he said, "I'm not." None of my actions have been unethical. "I have not," he said when asked whether he believed he had done wrong.

The Ethics Committee must first determine whether to initiate an inquiry. The committee is equally divided between Democrats and Republicans. Will it? That hasn't been determined.

On Tuesday, Goldman informed reporters that the duo had heard from several Republicans who favor an ethics inquiry. He named New York Republican Rep. Nick LaLota, who has demanded an exhaustive inquiry against Santos by the House Ethics Committee.

The Ethics Committee accusation is the latest chapter in the saga of Santos, who has acknowledged inflating his credentials after media investigations revealed several inconsistencies.

A complaint alleging breaches of campaign financing regulations was submitted to the Federal Election Commission on Monday by the nonpartisan Campaign Legal Center. The New York Republican is also under investigation by the Nassau County district attorney's office and the Eastern District of New York.

A representative for the prosecutor's office in Rio de Janeiro told The New York Times that the government would file a formal request with the Justice Department to notify him that a criminal fraud case in which he was involved in 2008 is being revisited.

Concerned about "Santos' access to classified information and potential appointment to any Congressional Committees that may facilitate the use of this information," and citing his "fabricated" biography and other allegations, four other Democratic House members with backgrounds in national security wrote a letter to Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Tuesday.

In their ethical complaint, Goldman and Torres referred to the continuing debate, focusing on the claims made in his deceptive biography.

"Given the discoveries regarding his history and the public knowledge relative to his financial statements, Mr. Santos has refused to maintain the integrity required of members of the House of Representatives," the lawsuit continues. As a result, "we humbly ask that you examine this problem to ascertain the scope of these infractions and take prompt corrective action."

And on Tuesday morning, Democratic leaders joined in on the Santos issues, accusing McCarthy of sitting the controversial rookie for the express purpose of padding McCarthy's vote total in last week's marathon balloting that eventually delivered him the Speaker's gavel on the 15th vote.

Democratic Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar of California stated of McCarthy, "He owns George Santos." "The only reason he was elected was so that George Santos could vote for Kevin McCarthy, and that's all."

Aguilar said that Santos "should face consequences" and demanded an investigation by state and federal law enforcement, including the Federal Election Commission.

"This is a severe problem coming from someone who is obviously out of touch with reality and sanity," he remarked. However, "this falls squarely on the shoulders of Kevin McCarthy and not simply George Santos."

