Death toll from recent storms increases to 16 as many are warned to evacuate their homes

California Flooding Photo by Chris Gallagher/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - As part of a parade of storms that have already killed more than 16 people and caused others to flee their homes, additional rain is falling throughout California on Tuesday, bringing further flooding and disruption.

As the potential for mudslides increases in the Los Angeles and San Diego regions, an estimated 34 million people throughout California, or about 10% of the US population, are under flood warnings.

The precipitation that hit the West Coast on Tuesday is only the latest in a string of atmospheric rivers that have wreaked havoc there over the last several weeks. Much of California had rainfall totals 400% to 600% above normal in that period, leading to severe floods and mudslides and prompting evacuations throughout the state.

After 2–7 inches fell over 24 hours ending Monday night throughout most of the state's lower elevations, more might fall Tuesday across much of the state. More than a foot of rain poured from Sunday into Tuesday morning in the Ventura and Santa Barbara County mountains, making the region wetter than the surrounding plains.

most likely to cause more floods Rainfall totals of 2–4 inches are possible on Tuesday in the mountains east of Los Angeles.

The Weather Prediction Center said on Tuesday that "today's heavy rain will further worsen existing floods while increasing the possibility of mudslides," posing a serious risk to the soil in California that has already been damaged by record drought and destructive wildfires.

This week, many in the Golden State have been forced to flee their homes due to floods, mudslides, or the danger of either event. Monday's storms brought down trees, knocked out electricity, and flooded or otherwise blocked key roads due to the extreme rainfall and high winds.

Rachel Oliveria remained inside on Monday as the water level in the river near her house increased and inundated her Santa Cruz County home southwest of San Jose.

"It happened suddenly," Oliveira said. We saw it go across the street and into our yard in a couple of minutes.

A brief review of current events:

An early Tuesday morning accident between a motorcycle and a fallen tree on State Route 99 in Visalia claimed the lives of two people traveling on the road in the San Joaquin Valley of California, the California Highway Patrol said. The fatality toll from recent storms in the state is now at least 16, including the 14 reported by Gov. Gavin Newsom's office on Monday night.

A 5-year-old kid has been missing since Monday morning after being washed away by floods along the Salinas River in San Miguel, some 215 miles northwest of Los Angeles. The toddler had been missing since Monday afternoon when the search was called off due to bad weather.

Since substantial floods, mudslides, and debris flows were predicted for Southern California on Monday, the entire oceanside community of Montecito—a sanctuary for the affluent and famous—was advised to evacuate. Areas of Santa Barbara, Carpinteria, and Summerland were also urged to evacuate. Over 24 hours, finishing late Monday night, Montecito received 9.89 inches.

Northern California has been hard hit by the fires, with roughly 32,000 residents in Santa Cruz County, west of San Jose, being told to evacuate. On Tuesday morning, water inundated the streets of a neighborhood in the seaside town of Aptos and reached the doorsteps of several residents.

The electrical grid has been disrupted because of storm-related damage to utility wires. As of 9:20 a.m., PowerOutage.us reported that more than 220,000 residences, establishments, and other utility users in California were without power.

Flooding has blocked several roads this week in Southern California, including a stretch of the Pacific Coast Highway (State Route 1) along the coast. Floodwaters receded Tuesday, leaving a muddy mess along US 101 in areas like Ventura, roughly 70 miles west of Los Angeles. On Monday, State Route 168 between Fresno and Shaver Lake was closed due to a rock avalanche that was seen on camera by police.

On Monday, President Joe Biden gave his approval to a bill that would aid California in its response to the storms that have been pounding the state for weeks.

Strong storms are possible on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has warned that severe weather, including damaging winds and potentially a tornado, is possible throughout most of central and southern California.

The forecasts warn that the brief calm that will settle over storm-ravaged portions of central and northern California early Tuesday will be fleeting. The forecast center has said that Northern California and the Pacific Northwest will be affected by another "atmospheric river" (a long, narrow area in the sky that may carry precipitation hundreds of miles) on Wednesday.

In a statement, the center predicted that the Transverse Range in southern California, the coast, which ranges from the central to northern parts of the state, and the Sierra will all get between 3 and 7 inches of precipitation over the following three days.

Flooding, water rescues, and widespread destruction

On the fifth anniversary of a 2018 mudslide that killed 23 people as mud and boulders the size of houses plowed down hillsides, splintering more than 100 homes and rupturing a gas main, the city of Montecito, situated between the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Pacific Ocean in Southern California's Santa Barbara County, received evacuation orders on Monday.

Video from CNN affiliate KEYT showed cars driving through flooded streets in Montecito on Monday as water raged in a nearby stream and muck flowed down a hillside. Santa Barbara municipal authorities said that rubble, boulders, and floods have affected roads.

On Monday night, as rockslides, flooded roads, and shuttered highways made driving in Santa Barbara County a nightmare, sheriff Bill Brown urged citizens to stay put.

As reported by Captain Scott Safechuck, spokesman for a Santa Barbara County Incident Management Team, crews in Santa Barbara County have responded to over 200 incident reports as a result of the severe rainfall.

Santa Barbara County Fire estimated that 10 to 15 properties were affected by the floods on Monday and published photos of a flooded area and a sinkhole.

Cal Fire photos released on Monday show extensive devastation in Santa Cruz County, located farther north on the central coast. With catastrophic flooding expected, the San Lorenzo River rose 14 feet in a little over four hours on Monday morning as torrential rain pummelled the area.

Videos revealed that swift water in Santa Cruz destroyed a bridge and inundated state parks.

On Monday morning, the National Weather Service reported a "potential levee break" along the Pajaro River and issued a warning for "life-threatening flash flooding."

Similarly, on the central coast, on Monday night, homeowners south of the Arroyo Grande Creek Levee were asked by officials to relocate to higher ground. As floodwaters rose Monday around the state, stranded motorists called for several water rescues.

Officials with the Ventura County Fire Department claimed that they rescued at least 18 individuals on Monday in Southern California, not far from Los Angeles. Among those saved were several people who had been stuck on an island in the Ventura River.

Some were even seen hanging from tree branches above the rising waters. A video uploaded on Twitter by the fire department on Monday shows rescuers assisting the stranded individuals up a ladder and up to a nearby bridge.

The California Highway Patrol reports that police in Moorpark, Ventura County, was attempting to help stranded motorists on State Route 126 as the rain became more severe on Monday night. From the outskirts of Fillmore City to Fairview Canyon, State Route 126 was blocked.

Two individuals and a dog were rescued from floods in central California's Monterey County, the sheriff's office reported in a Facebook post.

Statewide record rainfalls have been set.

Rains began falling in Southern California on Monday night, raising concerns of flash floods and mudslides throughout the region from Los Angeles to San Diego, especially in places recently damaged by wildfires.

The Weather Service said that precipitation throughout almost all of California was 400–600% above normal during the previous few weeks. As a consequence, "water levels are rising and the land is virtually saturated."

By early Tuesday, 6.37 inches had fallen in downtown Santa Barbara, making this the wettest day ever recorded there. Also breaking records was the rainfall at San Luis Obispo's McChesney Field, which at 4.10 inches for the day topped the previous record of 3.68 inches set in 1993.

Meanwhile, a total of 4.02 inches of rain fell on Moorpark on what was the second-heaviest rainfall day on record for the city.