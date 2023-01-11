US intelligence papers pertaining to Ukraine, Iran, and UK discovered in Biden's office, source says

Politics Photo by Max Kukurudziak/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - According to a person with knowledge of the situation, ten classified papers related to Joe Biden's tenure as vice president were found in a private office last autumn. These documents included US intelligence memoranda and briefing materials covering themes such as Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom.

A law enforcement source has said that Attorney General Merrick Garland has received a preliminary report on the document probe and must now make the crucial choice of how to continue, including whether to start a full-blown criminal investigation.

Several times, US attorney John Lausch Jr. in Chicago has briefed Garland. A source added that no more briefings are planned but will be held if required.

The insider said the classified materials were from 2013–2016. They were uncovered in a stack of three or four boxes with other unclassified Presidential Records Act documents.

According to CNN, most of the things in the office were personal papers belonging to the Biden family. These included files related to Beau Biden's burial plans and sympathy letters. It's unclear whether any private items were also stored in the crates containing secret files.

According to prior CNN reports, Attorney General Merrick Garland has delegated the investigation to the United States Attorney in Chicago, a holdover from the Trump administration. The National Archives and Records Administration recommended that Garland take this step.

Six days before the midterm elections, on November 2, the papers were uncovered, but the news of this didn't become public until Monday.

According to CNN's source, Biden's lawyer is now cleaning up the downtown DC office that he used while at Penn. The lawyer saw a manila folder marked "personal" inside the mail and opened it to find secret paperwork. The lawyer reportedly sealed the package and made a call to NARA.

Biden's staff contacted NARA and gave over numerous boxes out of an abundance of caution, the source claimed, even though many of the boxes included Biden's items.

The US Attorney has provided Garland with preliminary conclusions. A law enforcement official said that Lausch has already finished the first phase of his investigation and presented his preliminary findings to Garland. Garland must now decide on what to do next.

When it came to the inquiry into Trump's paperwork and the decision to have the FBI examine Mar-a-Lago, Garland was directly engaged in some of the most pivotal decisions.

Garland reportedly picked Lausch to investigate the Biden papers because he is one of the two remaining US attorneys nominated by Trump and because he didn't have a conflict of interest since he wasn't appointed by Biden.

Lausch has briefed not just Garland but also other members of the Justice Department. According to the source, Lausch will not be doing any more "fact-finding" at this time.

On Monday, while attending a diplomatic event in Mexico with Vice President Joe Biden, Garland was caught in an embarrassing situation when she was asked questions regarding the investigation by a group of shouting media.

The two gentlemen avoided answering the questions. Since the investigation into former Democratic Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, who was indicted on corruption charges, was a political hot potato, Lausch was one of the few holdovers from the Trump administration who was not told to resign after Biden's inauguration in 2021. The two Democratic senators from Illinois supported the decision to keep him in his post.