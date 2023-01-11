New York City, NY

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was given a five-month prison term

New York (CNN) — After testifying as the state's witness against the Trump Organization, a New York court sentenced Allen Weisselberg, former President Donald Trump's long-time top financial officer, to five months in prison for his participation in a decade-long tax fraud conspiracy.

Weisselberg, 75, will immediately begin serving his term at New York City's infamous Rikers Island prison after the court session.

In an August plea bargain, he admitted guilt on 15 felony charges. In exchange for $2 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties and a waiver of his right to appeal, he agreed to testify honestly at the trial of the Trump Organization.

A beautiful apartment in Manhattan with a view of the Hudson River, two Mercedes Benz leases, parking, utilities, furnishings, and private school tuition for his grandkids were all part of the nearly $200,000 in off-the-books pay for which Weisselberg confessed he should have paid taxes.

After hearing the evidence presented at trial, Judge Juan Merchan said on Tuesday that he would have sentenced Weisselberg to "far more" than five months if he hadn't previously guaranteed that term to Weisselberg.

Weisselberg was looking at a possible five- to a fifteen-year jail term if he didn't reach a plea agreement. Weisselberg's sentence might be reduced by a third for good conduct, bringing the total time he spends in jail down to about 100 days.

Merchan found Weisselberg’s fabrication of a false $6,000 salary check for his wife so she might become eligible for Social Security benefits to be the most "offensive" of the acts the judge stated were fueled by the Trump Organization executive’s avarice.

Merchan said that he felt compelled to voice this opinion in reaction to Weisselberg's attorney, who had argued for an even lighter sentence for his client on the grounds of age and other mitigating circumstances.

The long-time Trump Organization executive completed the criteria of his plea deal, which a prosecutor for the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office informed the court about before Merchan imposed the sentence.

Prosecutors stated that Weisselberg testified honestly against two Trump corporations convicted about the tax fraud scheme in December, prosecutor Susan Hoffinger said. Hoffinger verified that Weisselberg had settled the final sum of the over $1 million in taxes and penalties he owed to the IRS last week. He paid more than $2 million in total.

Weisselberg’s attorney, Nicholas Gravante, said Tuesday "is a tough day for him, but it is a day for which he has been prepared for many months since he submitted his plea last August."

Gravante said that Weisselberg was "ready to begin his sentence today" and was "grateful that it has already begun." His wife, kids, and gorgeous grandchildren have suffered greatly as a consequence of his conviction, and he feels terrible about it.

The plea and punishment, according to Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, demonstrate that "in Manhattan, you have to play by the rules regardless of who you are or who you work for." "Now, he and two Trump corporations have been convicted of felonies, and Weisselberg will face a prison term for his crimes," Bragg said.

What's next? While this conviction brings closure to a lengthy investigation, the Manhattan district attorney's office is still looking into the Trump Organization. According to sources familiar with the matter, prosecutors are conducting a wide-ranging investigation into the accuracy of the companies' financial statements, and in recent months, their focus has returned to the company's involvement in hush-money payments made to adult film star Stormy Daniels to prevent her from going public with a rumored affair with Trump just before the 2016 election. Trump has often said there was no such affair.

Weisselberg still faces legal trouble. New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed a civil suit against him and the Trump Organization for $250 million, alleging that Trump, his three eldest children, Weisselberg, and others lied about the value of numerous properties owned by the Trump Organization to lenders, insurers, and tax authorities over more than a decade. Trump has claimed that the lawsuit is a political stunt.

Weisselberg testified at the tax fraud trial of the Trump Organization at the end of last year, saying that he had conspired with others at the company and describing conversations he had with Trump and his sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., but he told the jury that he had not schemed or conspired with anybody in the Trump family.

Two companies affiliated with the Trump Organization were found guilty of tax fraud and fabricating corporate documents after a jury deliberated for just a few hours last month. The entities' attorneys have indicated they would file an appeal.

According to a person with knowledge of the issue, Weisselberg's split from the Trump Organization was amicable, and he was paid severance on Tuesday.

