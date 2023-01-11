After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried away

California Flooding Photo by Chris Gallagher/Unsplash on Unsplash

LOS ANGELES (AP) — On the fifth anniversary of deadly mudslides, another powerful storm pummelling California, causing a 5-year-old boy to be swept away by floodwaters on the state's central coast and forcing the evacuation of an entire seaside community that is home to Prince Harry, Oprah Winfrey, and other celebrities.

Because of the ongoing power outage, tens of thousands of people had to stay home from school. Roads became raging rivers, trees crashed to the ground, mud slid, and angry drivers cursed as they encountered obstacles from the debris.

On Monday, the death toll from the unrelenting spate of storms rose to 14, with two deaths attributed to fallen trees. Officials claimed they looked for the missing youngster for around seven hours and found nothing except his sneaker because the water was too risky for divers.

A spokesman for the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, Tony Cipolla, stated the boy's death has not been confirmed. Tom Swanson, assistant head of Cal Fire/San Luis Obispo County Fire, said that the boy's mother was driving a vehicle that got stuck in floods at about 8:00 a.m. in Paso Robles, a small community inland from California's central coast.

Swanson speculated that the kid was washed downstream into a river after being swept out of the truck, but the mother was rescued by bystanders. When this occurred, there was no call for a mandatory evacuation.

On the fifth anniversary of the mudslide that killed 23 people and wrecked more than 100 houses in the coastal enclave of Montecito, the whole hamlet and neighboring valleys ravaged by recent wildfires were ordered to evacuate. This was about 130 miles (209 kilometers) to the south.

Los Angeles locals learned this the hard way Monday evening when two automobiles disappeared into a sinkhole in the Chatsworth neighborhood. Two people fled on their own, while two more with slight injuries were rescued by firemen using ropes and an aerial ladder.

The National Weather Service predicted that the wealthy neighborhood, whose roads wound through forested slopes dotted with huge residences, would see severe downpours throughout the night. Rob Lowe and Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are just a few of the famous people that make their home in the secluded coastal community of Montecito.

Ellen DeGeneres posted a video on Instagram showing her confronting a roaring stream close to the house she shares with her wife Portia de Rossi in Montecito. They are on high ground, she said, so they have been instructed to stay put.

"You guys are nuts!" on the video, the talk show host, who is dressed in a sweatshirt and an umbrella, says. We've never seen water in the stream close to our home. It's now at least nine feet in the air and has room to grow another two.

Jamie McLeod's home was included in the Montecito evacuation order, but she claims that between the raging torrent and the mudslide, there is no way for her to "get off the mountain." One of the Santa Barbara Bird Sanctuary's workers arrived to make the weekly food delivery, and now they're both trapped, said the sanctuary's owner, who is 60 years old.

McLeod noted her good fortune in that her house is located on relatively high ground and that the electricity has not yet been cut off. But she has grown tired of being forced to leave her home so often in the five years following the devastating wildfire and landslide.

"Moving is not simple," McLeod said. "Except in the worst possible circumstances, I adore it."

Nearly 10,000 people were evacuated "based on the ongoing high rate of rainfall with no sign it is going to alter before dark," according to Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown.

Many roads were flooded, and creeks were overflowing. U.S. Route 101 North, a major coastal thoroughfare, was likely to remain closed until Tuesday. Rockslides and water forced the closure of many more major and minor roadways.

About 32,000 people in Santa Cruz County were told to leave their homes because of flooding caused by recent rains. Drone video showed several houses submerged in murky brown water, with the top half of cars visible as the San Lorenzo River was declared at flood level.

Maria Cucchiara went on a walk to thank God for her many blessings when "a big branch harpooned" the roof of her little studio in flooded Felton. Two of my kitties and I narrowly escaped being slaughtered. She estimated its weight to be "far over a thousand pounds." "Scary stuff," he said.

On Monday, the atmosphere at the Fern River Resort in Felton was more relaxed, as owner Nicole Martin said. She said that her patrons were "enjoying the show" as picnic tables and other debris drifted down the swelling San Lorenzo River while they drank coffee under towering redwood trees.

Martin estimated that the river was roughly 60 feet (18 meters) below the cottages, but it was just 12 feet (4 meters) away. After wind gusts of 60 mph (97 kph) pushed beautiful trees onto electrical wires, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District reported that more than 35,000 customers were still without electricity in the region's capital city.

This number was down from more than 350,000 the day before. One of the additional fatalities that were reported on Monday was a homeless person who was killed by a falling tree in the area.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning about the impending arrival of a "relentless procession of atmospheric rivers," which are lengthy plumes of moisture that extend out into the Pacific and are capable of producing unprecedented quantities of precipitation.

Recent storms have caused widespread power outages, flooded streets, and pounded the shoreline, and more precipitation is on the way over the next several days. On Monday, Vice President Joe Biden declared a state of emergency in over a dozen counties to aid in storm response and recovery operations.

The foothills around Sacramento have already soaked up 15 to 30 cm of rain, and the meteorological service has issued a flood watch for most of Northern and Central California. There was a chance of up to 8 inches (20 cm) of rain in foothill portions of the Los Angeles area late Monday and Tuesday.

As a result, the surf was predicted to be high. Though the rains have helped replenish depleted reservoirs, most of California continues to suffer from severe to extreme drought.