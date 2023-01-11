Washington, DC

Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his office

Malek Sherif

Joe Biden

According to the White House, the US Department of Justice is now investigating secret materials discovered in Vice President Joe Biden's previous office at a think tank. Mr. Biden's legal team reportedly found about ten of the papers in a locked cupboard at the Penn Biden Center in Washington in November.

The transfer to the National Archives has been completed. Trump, Mr. Biden's predecessor, is under investigation for allegedly relocating top-secret documents to his Florida estate. CBS News, a BBC affiliate in the United States, reports that US Attorney General Merrick Garland has been requested to evaluate confidential materials discovered at the Penn Biden Center.

The papers' significance, degree of classification, and presence there remain mysterious. The documents were found in a folder in a box with other unclassified materials, according to a person who spoke with CBS News about the case.

Special counsel to President Biden Richard Sauber told CBS on Monday that the papers were found by Biden lawyers emptying the office space just before the midterm elections. While serving as vice president from 2017 through 2020, Mr. Biden maintained an office at the think tank, located within a mile of the White House. Mr. Sauber stated, "Since that finding, the president's lawyers have cooperated with the [National] Archives and the Department of Justice in a process to verify that any materials from the Obama-Biden Administration are properly in the hands of the Archives."

His explanation did not address the question of why the finding wasn't made public until just before the midterm elections, a period of two months. In a September interview with CBS, President Biden was shown a snapshot of the papers found at Mr. Trump's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago, and asked for his opinion.

The president questioned how someone could be so careless. When will the FBI search the multiple houses of Joe Biden, possibly even the White House?, Mr. Trump asked on his social media site Truth Social on Monday in response. Mr. Trump is purportedly delaying calls to return around 300 secret materials he took to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office, and this has prompted an inquiry.

The FBI was alerted by the National Archives. Shortly before the Justice Department announced that it would hire an independent counsel to assess whether to criminally prosecute Mr. Trump over the papers seized at his golf club, the Biden files were uncovered.

House Oversight Committee Republican Chairman James Comer said on Monday that the department of justice's handling of the Biden documents has cast doubt on its impartiality. As he explained to reporters, "there is another worry that there is a two-tiered justice system inside the DoJ [justice department] with how they handle Republicans vs. Democrats, particularly how they treat the past president versus the present president." CBS News reports that the US Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois John Lausch Jr. has been instructed to investigate the files in issue on behalf of the Department of Justice.

On CNN, former Republican congressman Adam Kinzinger suggested that the probe will boil down to discovering who on the former vice president's staff handled the papers and if it was purposeful or accidental that they stayed there. There was no quick response from the Penn Biden Center or the National Archives.

