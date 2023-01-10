Massive pro-democracy protests in Brazil's capital have been staged to denounce the rioters

Brazilian Congress Photo by Raphael Nogueira/Unsplash on Unsplash

Pro-democracy protests attended by tens of thousands have been staged in Brazil in reaction to the storming of Congress by supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. People in the country's biggest city, Sao Paulo, yelled that Mr. Bolsonaro should be imprisoned.

As many as 1,500 people have been detained in connection with the rioting that broke out in Brasilia on Sunday. They occurred one week after divisive election results in October ushered in President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

On Monday night, the new leader, Lula, 77, toured the damaged buildings of Congress, the presidential palace, and the Supreme Court alongside the country's governors, where he condemned the "terrorist attacks" and vowed to prosecute the offenders.

Mr. Bolsonaro, 67, has refused to concede loss in the close race and instead left for the United States in advance of the handover on January 1. He went to a hospital in Florida on Monday due to stomach trouble.

Rallies took to the streets of many cities and towns on Monday. BBC's Katy Watson reports from So Paulo that the protest had a large attendance. Paulista Avenue, Brazil's most renowned thoroughfare, was shut down as people gathered there to sing, dance, and cry for justice.

Many of the attendees wore red in support of Lula's Workers' Party, while others held signs reading, "No amnesty for the coup mongers" and demanding justice for the perpetrators. "Lock him up, Bolsonaro!" they chanted as well.

"What occurred in Brazil was a horror, and I cannot condone it." When people say, "With democracy, you may use your power to undermine democracy," I disagree. " One Gabriel, who identified himself only by his first name, spoke to the BBC.

Although "thousands" in Brazil "think the elections weren't real," he added, "I want to show the world and our nation that here in Brazil, we have a vast number of people who feel we can trust our government, can trust in our democracy." Another protester, Marina Rodrigues Carmona, told the BBC, "Polarization is a significant issue—everyone's got their own beliefs, and I don't believe there's much interaction between the two sides."

Nonetheless, there were a significant number of law enforcement officials there. There have been moments when tensions have been high. Our reporter reports that many people's tensions have not yet eased as a result of the events in Brasilia.

Tens of thousands of protestors waving yellow Brazil football jerseys and flags stormed the Brazilian capital of Brasilia on Sunday, causing police to flee in panic. Lula had to proclaim a state of emergency.

Heavily armed troops began demolishing a camp of Mr. Bolsonaro's supporters in Brasilia on Monday morning, one of several that have been put up in front of army facilities throughout the nation since the close presidential election. On Monday, police made 1,200 arrests, adding to the 300 made the day before.

Mr. Bolsonaro, in a statement on Twitter some six hours after the violence broke out, denounced the assault and denied culpability for instigating the protesters. On the other hand, the Supreme Court has temporarily removed Governor Ibaneis Rocha of Brazil from office for 90 days.

He was accused of being "painfully quiet" in the face of the assault and failing to avert the unrest by Justice Minister Alexandre de Moraes.