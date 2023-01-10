A new set of rules is being considered by the House GOP after McCarthy's pact to become speaker

Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, finally achieved his lifelong goal of becoming a speaker of the House by cutting a deal with some of the most extreme members of his conference that included concessions he had previously declared to be a red line.

Some Republicans, like Texas Representative Chip Roy, praised the negotiations' "greater transparency" and "more openness," but others in the party were outraged by what they saw as the deal's secrecy.

How many secret agreements were made (or attempted)? South Carolina Democratic Representative Nancy Mace made this statement on CBS Sunday.

Those disagreements and the drawn-out race for speaker didn't stop the House from voting Monday night to approve the Republican majority's rules for the next two years.

With Texas Republican Tony Gonzalez's no vote, the final tally was 220 to 213. The measure had received the support of Democrats but not of any other Republicans.

Part of McCarthy's compromises is detailed in the 55-page plan, fulfilling a key objective of the "Never Kevin" faction by devolving some of the speaker's authority to rank-and-file members. It will be a pleasure to work closely with [McCarthy]. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) told Fox News on Sunday that Gaetz "did agree, to his great credit, to distribute authority to the membership."

The whole nature of McCarthy's deal with the conservative holdouts is, however, not yet known. Republican leaders have insisted that the "motion to remove" the existing speaker was the only substantive change to the rules package negotiated throughout the talks.

According to ABC News sources, McCarthy reportedly negotiated other deals behind the scenes, including giving many seats on the powerful Rules Committee to members of the House Freedom Caucus.

The selection of Rep. Mark Green, a member of the Freedom Caucus, to head the Homeland Security Committee on Monday was another piece of evidence that conservative lawmakers would have substantial power in the next Congress. Green has promised to station a full-time employee at the southern border to coordinate with CBP.

Dwindling audience size?

Parts of the compromise with other Republicans, critics argue, chip away at the power McCarthy's position is known for. Nonetheless, he takes the gavel as possibly the weakest speaker in recent history.

On Friday, Democratic former Speaker Nancy Pelosi said, "What we're witnessing is an extremely decreasing speakership, and that's terrible for Congress." Most importantly, if the new House rules package is accepted by the chamber, a single member will once again be able to launch a "move to vacate" the speaker's chair, thus ousting McCarthy.

Republicans who favor the higher bar argue that it would make leaders more accountable and will reject a precedent established by Pelosi, who had increased the threshold for a motion to a majority of either party.

With just a five-seat Republican majority, McCarthy's speakership is in jeopardy at any time should he offend any of the party's factions, such as the twenty detractors he had to win over only last week.

Over the weekend, new House Oversight Committee head and McCarthy supporter Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said of a motion to vacate, "I'm not persuaded we can go the full Congress without discussing it."

As Comer put it, "I'm optimistic that McCarthy's going to be given the green light to rule and lead this conference." He added, "I'm not going to say there won't be one guy who tries to exploit that motion."

There will be more alterations, including a plea for lower defense spending.

In addition to ensuring votes on term limits in Congress and border security, the proposed new House rules would give MPs 72 hours to consider measures before they came to the floor. McCarthy also agreed to create a judicial panel to look into what he called the "weaponization of the federal government," which may include current criminal investigations.

In addition to placating the conservative members of his conference, McCarthy must also avoid angering the centrists who have voiced reservations about the spending limit that was part of the compromise between him and his detractors.

The proposed cap would freeze all federal government expenditure on national security in 2024 at the 2022 level. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.), who was instrumental in helping McCarthy become speaker, hinted on Friday that he may vote against the accord in the House chamber if he didn't like it.

When asked whether he would back a rules package that may affect military spending, Fitzpatrick stated, "We all still have our vote cards; we still have a four-vote margin, so the will of the House will always prevail." On Sunday, Representative Gonzales said he would oppose the rules package because of the budget for the military.

Gonzales stated on CBS, "This has planned billions of dollar reduction to the military, which I believe is a poor notion." He continued, "How am I going to look our allies in the eye and say, "I need you to increase your defense budget," but yet America is going to decrease ours?" when faced with aggressive Russia and Ukraine, a growing threat from China in the Pacific, and, you know, a visit to Taiwan here in a couple of weeks.

On Sunday, Rep. Mace, another process critic, stated, "The set of regulations is great." We have not had a program this transparent, equitable, and economically responsible in thirty years. I'm on board with it, but I don't like it when a few individuals negotiate special favors behind closed doors in exchange for their votes. "To put it simply, I disagree."

On Monday, before the rules vote, Minnesota Republican and Majority Whip Tom Emmer assured reporters that the measure wasn't contentious and would likely be approved. He said that the sole regulation change concerned the "motion to vacate."

