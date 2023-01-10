McCarthy faces a crucial test if House Republicans don't approve their rules package

Republicans Photo by Spencer Davis/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - On Monday, House Republicans passed a rules package for the 118th Congress, marking the first test of Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ability to steer the House with a razor-thin Republican majority.

The regulations were approved on a party-line vote of 220 to 213, with Texas Republican Tony Gonzales joining all Democrats in voting against them. McCarthy and his supporters had to work quickly to win over enough moderate House Republicans to pass the rules package after McCarthy's concessions to GOP hardliners to win the gavel last week angered those lawmakers.

Republicans left little room for error since this was widely seen as a litmus test for McCarthy's ability to rule. For example, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace was "on the fence" about joining the GOP's support for this on Sunday, but after being pushed by party leaders on Monday, she decided to join.

McCarthy's friends rushed to the radio to attempt to explain what is and is not in the rules package, especially with regards to military spending, after Republican foreign policy hawks opposed the likelihood of spending cutbacks on defense as a consequence of McCarthy's dealmaking with the hardliners.

With a vote scheduled for Monday night after the rules on a bill to roll back $80 billion in funding to staff up the Internal Revenue Service that was included in the Inflation Reduction Act, a massive social spending bill passed by Democrats in the last Congress, Republican leaders are hoping to quickly push past the rules and onto their legislative agenda.

By a vote of 221-210, the messaging measure was approved along party lines. Moving forward, it will be dead on arrival in the Senate, which is now controlled by the Democrats.

The fight over the House rules shows, however, how difficult it will be for McCarthy to pass legislation with a Republican majority of just four votes in the House.

The House GOP Conference is on edge because members of Congress do not yet know the full scope of the assurances McCarthy made to his adversaries that did not become public in the House Rules package. One of the members told CNN, "Operating in a vacuum doesn't feel good."

"This is a smack in the face after all the loyalty we've shown." Someone else on the team said, "The devil is in the specifics we don't know." On Monday, McCarthy did not provide any indication of when he planned to reveal the terms of the backroom arrangements he had struck with his conference's moderates to become speaker.

A lot of the specifics, including whether or not the debt limit will be raised contingent on expenditure cutbacks or whether or not Freedom Caucus members would have a larger representation on critical committees, have not been made public.

Last week, McCarthy made a series of concessions to the 20 Republican holdouts in an attempt to win them over. The rules of the House were changed so that now a single lawmaker may initiate a vote to remove the speaker.

The California Republican agreed to probe "ongoing criminal investigations" as part of a new select committee looking into the "weaponization" of the federal government, setting up a confrontation with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies over their criminal investigations, particularly those into former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy also agreed to a pledge that any increase in the debt ceiling would be accompanied by spending cuts and that the Republican-led House would pass a budget capping discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels. This would reverse the increase in defense and non-defense spending included in last month's $1.7 trillion omnibus package.

On Friday, Republican Tony Gonzalez of Texas was the first to vote against the House rules. On Fox News first thing Monday, he reiterated that he was still a no. There are a few ways in which I'm breaking the rules.

Both of these suggestions, especially the reduction in the military budget, are horrible in my opinion. "I don't want us to be in lockdown every two months," Gonzalez added. In an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Mace claimed that she was "on the fence" about the rules package because she did not approve of "a tiny group of individuals attempting to get a deal done or agreements are done for themselves in secret."

However, on Monday afternoon, Mace's office released a statement saying that she approved of the regulatory package. Mace told reporters, "What I am raising hell about is whatever possible backroom agreements may have been done." On Monday, Republicans who voted for the rules package were beginning to accept the trade-offs McCarthy made to become speaker.

Rep. David Joyce (R-OH), a moderate Republican, told CNN that McCarthy should be worried about the possibility of a no-confidence vote against the speakership being forced by a single member.

The speaker is not me. Thus, it is more of a worry for Kevin than for me, but it just resets things to the way they were. Not only should it be reserved for the gravest of emergencies, "I don't believe that's going to affect the way we conduct business around here," he added.

Joyce answered CNN, "Probably not. " when asked whether everyone agrees with that. House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole said on CNN, "I'm prepared to reduce expenditures, and we need to do that."

About half of the discretionary budget goes to defense, and I refuse to reduce that. McCarthy's Republican supporters have pushed back on claims that they would reduce the military budget, claiming instead that domestic spending will be slashed instead.

You can't slash defense, right? There will be excellent discussions about this, and they have already begun. "It has to proceed on a fairly predictable trajectory," said Republican Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw. We've pumped a lot more money into non-defense initiatives, since that's the agreement, right? In my perspective, that's a lot of raw material.

Starting with a vote to reverse budget increases for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Monday, House Republican leaders want to take votes this week on a slew of red-meat messaging measures related to taxation, abortion, and energy.

There's a good chance the law will pass the House along partisan lines, but the Senate, which is now controlled by the Democrats, will not take up the measure.