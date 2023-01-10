McCarthy faces a crucial test if House Republicans don't approve their rules package

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08K70w_0k9IF7oK00
RepublicansPhoto bySpencer Davis/UnsplashonUnsplash

( CNN ) - On Monday, House Republicans passed a rules package for the 118th Congress, marking the first test of Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ability to steer the House with a razor-thin Republican majority.

The regulations were approved on a party-line vote of 220 to 213, with Texas Republican Tony Gonzales joining all Democrats in voting against them. McCarthy and his supporters had to work quickly to win over enough moderate House Republicans to pass the rules package after McCarthy's concessions to GOP hardliners to win the gavel last week angered those lawmakers.

Republicans left little room for error since this was widely seen as a litmus test for McCarthy's ability to rule. For example, South Carolina Representative Nancy Mace was "on the fence" about joining the GOP's support for this on Sunday, but after being pushed by party leaders on Monday, she decided to join.

McCarthy's friends rushed to the radio to attempt to explain what is and is not in the rules package, especially with regards to military spending, after Republican foreign policy hawks opposed the likelihood of spending cutbacks on defense as a consequence of McCarthy's dealmaking with the hardliners.

With a vote scheduled for Monday night after the rules on a bill to roll back $80 billion in funding to staff up the Internal Revenue Service that was included in the Inflation Reduction Act, a massive social spending bill passed by Democrats in the last Congress, Republican leaders are hoping to quickly push past the rules and onto their legislative agenda.

By a vote of 221-210, the messaging measure was approved along party lines. Moving forward, it will be dead on arrival in the Senate, which is now controlled by the Democrats.

The fight over the House rules shows, however, how difficult it will be for McCarthy to pass legislation with a Republican majority of just four votes in the House.

The House GOP Conference is on edge because members of Congress do not yet know the full scope of the assurances McCarthy made to his adversaries that did not become public in the House Rules package. One of the members told CNN, "Operating in a vacuum doesn't feel good."

"This is a smack in the face after all the loyalty we've shown." Someone else on the team said, "The devil is in the specifics we don't know." On Monday, McCarthy did not provide any indication of when he planned to reveal the terms of the backroom arrangements he had struck with his conference's moderates to become speaker.

A lot of the specifics, including whether or not the debt limit will be raised contingent on expenditure cutbacks or whether or not Freedom Caucus members would have a larger representation on critical committees, have not been made public.

Last week, McCarthy made a series of concessions to the 20 Republican holdouts in an attempt to win them over. The rules of the House were changed so that now a single lawmaker may initiate a vote to remove the speaker.

The California Republican agreed to probe "ongoing criminal investigations" as part of a new select committee looking into the "weaponization" of the federal government, setting up a confrontation with the Biden administration and law enforcement agencies over their criminal investigations, particularly those into former President Donald Trump.

McCarthy also agreed to a pledge that any increase in the debt ceiling would be accompanied by spending cuts and that the Republican-led House would pass a budget capping discretionary spending at fiscal 2022 levels. This would reverse the increase in defense and non-defense spending included in last month's $1.7 trillion omnibus package.

On Friday, Republican Tony Gonzalez of Texas was the first to vote against the House rules. On Fox News first thing Monday, he reiterated that he was still a no. There are a few ways in which I'm breaking the rules.

Both of these suggestions, especially the reduction in the military budget, are horrible in my opinion. "I don't want us to be in lockdown every two months," Gonzalez added. In an appearance on CBS's "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Mace claimed that she was "on the fence" about the rules package because she did not approve of "a tiny group of individuals attempting to get a deal done or agreements are done for themselves in secret."

However, on Monday afternoon, Mace's office released a statement saying that she approved of the regulatory package. Mace told reporters, "What I am raising hell about is whatever possible backroom agreements may have been done." On Monday, Republicans who voted for the rules package were beginning to accept the trade-offs McCarthy made to become speaker.

Rep. David Joyce (R-OH), a moderate Republican, told CNN that McCarthy should be worried about the possibility of a no-confidence vote against the speakership being forced by a single member.

The speaker is not me. Thus, it is more of a worry for Kevin than for me, but it just resets things to the way they were. Not only should it be reserved for the gravest of emergencies, "I don't believe that's going to affect the way we conduct business around here," he added.

Joyce answered CNN, "Probably not. " when asked whether everyone agrees with that. House Rules Committee Chairman Tom Cole said on CNN, "I'm prepared to reduce expenditures, and we need to do that."

About half of the discretionary budget goes to defense, and I refuse to reduce that. McCarthy's Republican supporters have pushed back on claims that they would reduce the military budget, claiming instead that domestic spending will be slashed instead.

You can't slash defense, right? There will be excellent discussions about this, and they have already begun. "It has to proceed on a fairly predictable trajectory," said Republican Texas Representative Dan Crenshaw. We've pumped a lot more money into non-defense initiatives, since that's the agreement, right? In my perspective, that's a lot of raw material.

Starting with a vote to reverse budget increases for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) on Monday, House Republican leaders want to take votes this week on a slew of red-meat messaging measures related to taxation, abortion, and energy.

There's a good chance the law will pass the House along partisan lines, but the Senate, which is now controlled by the Democrats, will not take up the measure.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Republicans# White House# Kevin McCarthy# Congress# US Politics

Comments / 0

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
4K followers

More from Malek Sherif

Progressives can't wait for their time to bother McCarthy

While Kevin McCarthy's compromises with conservatives helped him become speaker of the House, they also gave progressives in the chamber license to cause chaos. And they can't wait to cause trouble for him.

Read full story
7 comments
Orange County, CA

Storms in California have increased OC's water supply beyond the city's ability to catch all of the precipitation

CORONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Orange County's water supply has been greatly bolstered by the recent storms in California, which have produced so much precipitation that it is outstripping the county's capacity to collect it.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

With the help of atmospheric rivers, California's drought has been reduced almost to "extreme" levels

Lake Mead and Lake Powell, the country's two biggest reservoirs, are rapidly losing water despite the extraordinary surge of rainfall that was held to the west of the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

Read full story
177 comments

Officials at the FAA have blamed a corrupt file for the flight cancellations

The technical issue that temporarily halted flights in the United States on Wednesday has been resolved, authorities have confirmed. Initial FAA investigations point to a "damaged database file" as the root source of the problem.

Read full story

For the probe into Biden's confidential materials, Garland has appointed a special counsel

Robert Hur, who was selected by then-President Trump in 2017 to serve as US attorney in Maryland and who resigned from that position in 2021, is the special counsel. He most recently worked as a private attorney in the nation's capital.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Just how big of a difference will the rain make in California's drought?

California has been hit by a terrible multi-year drought that has emptied reservoirs, prompted authorities to implore households to reduce water use, and cut off water to important crops.

Read full story
4 comments
Arkansas State

Sarah Huckabee Sanders Bans "Latinx" From Government Documents Hours Into Her Term

Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed one of seven executive orders on Tuesday excluding Latinx from official publications. Prohibition is the latest Republican "culture war" policy in numerous states.

Read full story
5 comments

After a trip to the hospital, Jill Biden had two malignant tumors removed and is now "doing good."

( CNN ) - Dr. Jill Biden, the Vice President's wife, spent several hours at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Wednesday for an outpatient treatment that ended up revealing a second area of concern for skin cancer.

Read full story
185 comments
Moscow, ID

The True Crime Community on TikTok Is Attacking the Families of the Idaho Murder Victims

Concerns concerning the ethics of seeing murder as pleasure are raised by the True Crime Machine app. On November 13, police in Moscow, Idaho, discovered the bodies of four students from the University of Idaho. But on TikTok, the killings jump-started the app’s true crime engine: a network of amateur sleuths who swiftly set to work collecting, disseminating, and analyzing all available information.

Read full story
29 comments

These Democrats in the House voted in favor of abortion legislation put forward by the Republican Party

With a final tally of 220-210-1, the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act became law. All children born as a result of an attempted abortion would be mandated by law to receive medical attention.

Read full story
192 comments

How to choose between gas and electric ranges?

Several variables will determine what kind of stove you install in your house. First and foremost is whether or not you are restricted to a certain gas or electric connection, or if you have the option to switch.

Read full story
Nassau County, NY

The Nassau County Republican Party has demanded Santos' resignation

At a news conference on Long Island, Nassau County Republican Committee chairman Joseph G. Cairo said, "Today, on behalf of the Nassau County Republican Committee, I am calling for his immediate resignation." Cairo went on to say that the congressman's campaign was full of "deceit, lies, and fabrication."

Read full story
1 comments

Brazil Congress Attack: Mysterious Buses May Be to Blame

Even though hundreds of demonstrators who stormed Brazil's Congress have been detained, the identities of those in control remain unknown. The cops may have found the answer in the bus fleet they have taken over. Odair, age 60, boarded a bus in the southern state of Parana two months ago, traveling almost 1,460 kilometers (907 miles) to the capital of Brazil.

Read full story

Campaign is roiled by rumors of RNC chair candidate's Sikh religion

Some RNC members are uneasy about Harmeet Dhillon's bid for chair because of criticisms of her Sikh religion. Two of Dhillon's backers told POLITICO that associates of Ronna McDaniel, Dhillon's opponent for the RNC chairperson position, had brought up Dhillon's religious connection with them in recent weeks.

Read full story
55 comments
California State

Threatening new record-breaking storms in California have been labelled a "extreme emergency."

( CNN ) - At least 18 people have lost their lives as a result of the unprecedented storms that have ravaged parts of California, turning whole communities into lakes and releasing sewage into floodwater. Additionally, additional information will be revealed later.

Read full story
18 comments

After an FAA outage snarls travel on Wednesday, airlines are hoping for a return to normal on Thursday. U.S. vacations

WASHINGTON/CHICAGO, Jan 11 (Reuters) - After a countrywide ground stop enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to a computer malfunction that prompted a 90-minute pause for all U.S. leaving aircraft, the U.S. aviation industry was battling to return to normal on Wednesday.

Read full story
California State

California is recuperating from fatal storms that produced 400% to 600% above-average rainfall, and more rain is coming

At least 17 people have been killed by recent storms in California, which have resulted in rainfall totals 400% to 600% above normal throughout most of the state. Even though the rain had stopped in Southern California by Tuesday night, more than 6 million people in the state remained under flood warnings because the next in a series of atmospheric rivers was predicted to deliver heavy rain and maybe additional floods to Northern California starting Wednesday.

Read full story
8 comments

The subject of Biden's sensitive materials is just one more thing for House Republicans to investigate

( CNN ) - Classified papers seized from one of President Joe Biden's private offices during his time as vice president has given House Republicans a fresh line of attack in their ongoing investigation into the Biden administration.

Read full story
216 comments

American Gas Association rebuts gas stove ban: 'No scientific evidence'

The American Gas Association (AGA) has responded to reports that federal authorities in the United States may restrict gas stoves due to concerns about the health of citizens by calling the proposed ban "reckless" and "misguided."

Read full story
2 comments
Montecito, CA

Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood waters

Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the wealthy community of Montecito while devastating storms wreak havoc throughout California, has shared a video of the rising floods near her home and asked people to "be gentler to Mother Nature."

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy