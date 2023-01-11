Biden's private office included classified materials from his tenure as vice president

Joe Biden Photo by Gayatri Malhotra/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - On Monday, Biden's lawyers said that discovered last autumn, they had uncovered a private office where President Joe Biden had been working on certain sensitive papers from his tenure as vice president.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has reportedly requested an investigation by the US attorney in Chicago, according to a CNN source, and Republicans in Congress have taken note.

According to Biden's attorneys, the government documents were discovered in November when they were cleaning up the Penn Biden Center for Diplomacy and Global Engagement in Washington, DC, where Biden had worked as an honorary professor from 2017 to 2019.

According to another CNN source, less than a dozen secret papers were discovered in Biden's office. Neither the nature of the papers nor the reason for their transfer to Biden's office is known at this time. When leaving office, a federal official must turn over all confidential records and official government paperwork.

According to Richard Sauber, special counsel to President Biden, "the White House is collaborating with the National Archives and the Department of Justice on the discovery of what seem to be Obama-Biden Administration materials," some of which have been marked as secret.

When the President's lawyers were moving out of their office space at the Penn Biden Center in Washington, D.C., they found the papers while packing up the files that had been stored in a locked cupboard.

From the middle of 2017 to the beginning of the 2020 campaign, the president made occasional use of this room. The National Archives were contacted by the White House Counsel's Office on the day of the discovery, November 2, 2022. The Archives officially took control of the documents the next morning.

"The President's counsel discovered these materials," Sauber said. No one has previously asked the Archives for these records. Since then, the President's lawyers have been working with the Archives and the Department of Justice to "ensure that any documents from the Obama-Biden Administration are properly in the ownership of the Archives."

The materials were initially revealed by CBS News. On Monday night, at a conference in Mexico City, Biden chose to ignore reporters' shouted inquiries about the sensitive papers. Garland, another summit participant, sat to the president's left.

A high-ranking administration official who is accompanying Biden insists the controversy won't be a problem. The official said that "his schedule has not altered" at all. He's all about the summit and getting along with our nearest neighbors.

Some of the confidential documents were labeled as SCI, which stands for "sensitive compartmented information" and is used for top-secret intelligence data. A person close to the investigation stated that after the finding, Biden's attorneys notified the National Archives and Records Administration. NARA and Biden's staff worked together, but NARA subsequently realized it was a mistake due to inadequate document security, the person added.

According to CNN's citation of an informed source, NARA sent the subject to the Justice Department for investigation back in November. The investigation is being handled by US Attorney John Lausch Jr. in Chicago. After Biden took office, Lausch was one of the few Trump appointees who remained in their positions.

In 2017, Trump nominated him, and the Senate quickly and unanimously agreed. In 2021, the two Democratic senators from Illinois stated they wanted Lausch to stay in his top role "to finalize important investigations." They did not specify what investigations Lausch was conducting.

Repercussions in the political sphere

Materials were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where former President Donald Trump is being investigated for possibly mishandling secret documents. At least 325 secret papers were discovered from Trump by federal investigators.

Biden is already being questioned by Republicans. "President Biden has been quite critical of President Trump's inadvertently bringing secret materials to the house or elsewhere, and now it looks like he may have done the same," said Republican Rep. James Comer of Kentucky, who is scheduled to become the House Oversight Chairman.

That's so ironic! Comer said that monitoring of the National Archives was within his committee's purview, but that when Republicans in the minority addressed NARA queries about former President Trump, they were sent to the Justice Department.

Comer speculates that the archives will provide information since "it refers to two presidents" and expects to inquire later this week. Kevin McCarthy, the incoming speaker of the House of Representatives, has indicated that the political motivations behind the response to Trump's keeping of sensitive materials have been revealed.

McCarthy has not specified whether he thinks the next GOP Congress should investigate Biden. McCarthy said that this showed the Trump administration had "overplayed" its hand when it came to the dossier. McCarthy remarked of Biden's group, "They've been around even longer."

"The former president, Trump, who had never held office before and had just departed, emerged. Look at this guy; he's been in office for the last four decades. "It's clear they were attempting to play politics with President Trump," McCarthy said. Distinctions between types of archived finds.

However, the Trump-papers drama developed in a manner distinct from the Biden incident.

Biden's lawyers claim that when they learned of the existence of the secret documents, they immediately passed them over to NARA. While working with Trump, NARA discovered the disappearance of crucial records and subsequently negotiated with Trump's staff to recover the lost federal data.

In the end, Trump returned 15 cartons of documents to NARA. But FBI sleuths eventually concluded, correctly, that he was concealing hundreds more secret documents in his home. To get these records, the DOJ obtained a grand jury subpoena and a judge's warrant to search Mar-a-Lago.

Since the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago in August, uncovering scores of new classified papers, Trump has been spreading wild and baseless charges about his predecessors' alleged mismanagement of federal documents. Trump, who has already declared his candidature for the presidency in 2024, is likely to find additional ammunition in the discovery of secret data in Biden's private office.

Donald Trump asked the Truth Social community, "When is the FBI going to search the multiple houses of Joe Biden, possibly even the White House?" In no way were these papers made public.

Following the release of the photos obtained by the FBI that showed the multitude of papers discovered on Trump's property last summer, Biden was very critical of Trump.

It's inconceivable that anything like that could occur. Who or what could be so careless? To quote Biden: My next thought was, "What information may be in there that could endanger the integrity of the sources and the methods?" I'm referring to the practice of publicly disclosing the identities of those who provided assistance or other information that was "completely irresponsible."

Former Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger, who sat on the House select committee investigating January 6 and is a CNN contributor, suggested Monday that the inquiry may blow some of the political headwinds away from Trump.

As Kinzinger said to CNN's Wolf Blitzer on "The Situation Room," the only thing the former president needs right now is to be able to "cast doubt" and say, "See, this occurred, too." From a purely political point of view, this is a disastrous development. "For the president, sure, but also for the concept of political fairness."

According to Kinzinger, the crux of the probe against Biden will be determining whether or not the former vice president's staff intentionally or unintentionally kept the records. We may expect "nuances," as Kinzinger put it. I believe we can take the statement of the U.S. Attorney in Chicago at face value because Mr. Lausch is a very fair guy.