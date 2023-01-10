Riots in Brazil have put pressure on the White House to remove Jair Bolsonaro

White House Photo by Caleb Perez/Unsplash on Unsplash

The ex-president is in the hospital in Florida, where he has been living in exile since leaving office.

Joe Biden decried the deadly rioting in Brazil as the White House faced demands from Congress to eject Jair Bolsonaro, the Latin American country’s former president, from the US, where he has been residing since leaving office.

In a joint statement released on Monday, President Trump, Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau all condemned the assaults on Brazil's democracy and peaceful transition of power that occurred on January 8.

"We support Brazil in its efforts to protect its democratic institutions," they said. Brazil's government backs the people's right to choose for themselves.

For the last two weeks, Bolsonaro has been living in self-imposed exile in Florida while investigations into his presidency continue. Michelle, his wife, said on Monday that he had been brought to the hospital for observation due to "abdominal pain." The people of Brazil and I are praying for his recovery.

There have been calls from some Democrats for the ex-president of Brazil to be deported. This is in response to the fact that on Sunday, his followers stormed the country's Congress, Supreme Court, and the presidential palace in rioting that eerily resembled the January 6, 2021, invasion of the US Capitol.

Democratic congressman Joaquin Castro stated on CNN, "The United States should not be a haven for this tyrant who has supported internal terrorism in Brazil." He ought to be deported to Brazil.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a prominent progressive senator, has also demanded that Bolsonaro be sent back to Brazil. She tweeted on Sunday, referring to the country's president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva: "We must stand in solidarity with @LulaOficial's democratically elected administration." The United States should no longer allow Bolsonaro to seek asylum in Florida.

Although several Republicans have denounced the demonstrations, no Republicans have called for Bolsonaro to be deported. This includes Republican senator from Florida Rick Scott and disgraced Republican congressman George Santos, whose parents were Brazilian.

On Monday, Brazilian lawmakers added their voices to those calling for Bolsonaro's return home. Renan Calheiros, a senior senator in Brazil, has called for the "immediate" extradition of the former president, claiming that the latter's "undeniable" role in the riots on Sunday warrants such a move.

The petition, which asked for Bolsonaro's immediate return to Brazil, will be reviewed by the court.

According to national security advisor Jake Sullivan, the United States has not received any formal inquiries from the Brazilian government about Bolsonaro's standing in Brazil.

We will "deal with it" if and when that time comes, he said.

He refused to discuss Bolsonaro's immigration status specifically, citing a policy of not discussing individual visa issues.

Sullivan has expressed confidence that Biden will contact Lula shortly.

Bolsonaro attempted to separate himself from his most extreme followers on Sunday night. The assaults, which the retired army captain claimed had "stepped the line," were damaging to government property and artwork.

US State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday that Bolsonaro has 30 days to leave the US or obtain an updated visa if he is no longer doing official business; however, the department refused to comment on Bolsonaro's visa or status.

Price added that if an A visa holder is no longer doing government business in the United States, it is the holder's responsibility to leave the country or apply for a change of immigration status within 30 days.

"If a person has no basis on which to be in the United States, he or she is susceptible to removal by the Department of Homeland Security," he said. A former high-ranking US official with experience in immigration matters has speculated that Bolsonaro visited the US on an already-issued visa, maybe for diplomatic or touristic reasons.

He said that it would be difficult for the United States government to oust Bolsonaro from office. An unwilling alien cannot be easily deported from the United States from a legal standpoint. Once they set foot in the United States, they are often afforded a high level of security.

He went on to say that Bolsonaro could be able to stay in the country in some other capacity, such as if he obtained another job. According to the ex-official, any removal action "may be a prolonged, multiyear exercise." A quick resolution is out of the question.

If the US Secretary of State determines that an individual's presence in the country poses a threat to US foreign policy, that person may be subject to deportation under US immigration law. He then asked, "Will the secretary of state do that?"