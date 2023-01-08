El Paso, TX

Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visit

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mSogv_0k7PtGAX00
Joe BidenPhoto byJoseph Chan/UnsplashonUnsplash

President Obama's vice president, Joe Biden, will make his first trip to the southern border on Sunday, and it has already been met with acclaim from Democratic politicians around the country in anticipation of his revelation of a new asylum policy.

In its statement, the Biden administration outlined its plans to better handle the influx of asylum applicants, the vast majority of whom come from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela. It occurred the day before Vice President Joe Biden was scheduled to visit El Paso, Texas, the border with Mexico.

"The Biden-Harris administration has shown its dedication to immigration reform by recommitting to the topic with the subtlety and resources it requires." Policies that are fair and consistent with our core beliefs as Americans are strongly supported by us. "DC's Mayor Muriel Bowser announced on Twitter.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said in a press release that President Biden's decision to expand the humanitarian program to allow more asylum seekers to travel to the United States safely, legally, and under more controlled conditions is a "positive step" toward ensuring that "our federal partners can better address this humanitarian crisis."

He also expressed gratitude for the "partnership and reaction to our plea for action" from the Biden administration.

Attempting to enter the United States illegally would result in instant deportation, Biden declared on Thursday. However, he indicated that the United States will provide humanitarian parole for up to 30,000 individuals per month from those four nations; those who apply online, cover their travel, and have a financial sponsor would be granted this privilege.

Furthermore, Adams said, "We believe this approach will allow us to manage the number of people seeking refuge at the southern border more effectively." "But we still need a proactive and long-term plan to handle the predicament we're in."

Only a few days ago, the mayor was condemning the migrant issue as a "true humiliation" on a "national level" and said that his community was being "overwhelmed" by the situation.

"There has to be a proper reaction because, in my opinion, this is a national disgrace." Topics related to migration have been discussed at length for decades. These concerns affect the whole country. Adams noted on WABC's "Sid & Friends in the Morning" that the issue "required a national response."

Mayor Todd Gloria of San Diego praised Biden, saying the border news would "help speed legal avenues for an orderly migration and enhance funds to organizations performing vital work in our communities."

Gloria urged the newly elected Republican majority in the House to join forces with Democrats to "pass legislation to repair our broken immigration system!"

San Antonio, Texas, Mayor Ron Nirenberg agreed with the sentiments expressed by Biden.

"Humanely addressing the plight of the many asylum seekers entering the United States, [Biden's] new move fills the void left by the lack of effective legislative legislation." "We will keep working with our federal colleagues to provide San Antonio the money it needs to serve migrants in the area."

Additionally, Chicago, Illinois, Mayor Lori Lightfoot said: "A majority of us agree with the president's statement of the day." "We also look forward to maintaining communication with the White House, our federal executive branch partners, and our federal elected delegation as we work together to solve this persistent national concern related to asylum seekers."

Also, Denver, Colorado, Mayor Michael Hancock praised the new asylum policy as a "good move." He added that he was "hopeful these additional resources and enforcement measures will help lessen the stress this surge of migrants is placing on Denver and towns around the nation.

Thousands of migrants have been bused in from Texas, Arizona, and Florida to several of these communities to put pressure on local migrant facilities.

During the interview, the mayor of New York City voiced his concerns about the recent inflow of migrants, claiming that they had negatively impacted the "quality of life in New York."

"This calamity should not befall El Paso." This is not something Chicago should have to go through. "None of the major cities in the United States, including Houston, Washington, and New York, should have to choose between providing for their citizens—especially after the events of COVID—and dealing with an influx of migrants and asylum seekers. What he had to say was.

On Monday, Biden will go to Mexico City to kick off a two-day meeting of North American leaders. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, president of Mexico, and Justin Trudeau, prime minister of Canada, will be there with him.

In addition to the immigration dilemma, the leaders are scheduled to discuss climate change, manufacturing, trade, and the economy, and how these may be addressed via a joint North American approach. Biden will arrive at the Palacio Nacional in Mexico City on Monday afternoon.

