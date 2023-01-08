Scientists discover a vaccination that eliminates AND prevents untreatable brain tumors

Vaccination Photo by CDC/Unsplash on Unsplash

Patients with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer that currently has no cure, may have reason to hope thanks to a new experimental vaccination.

Even though it has only been tried on mice so far, the dual-action injection successfully eradicates tumours and stops cancer from returning.

Professionals remove viable tumour tissue from patients, reprogram the cells so that they target the glioblastoma, and then reinject the cells back into the patient. The modified, live cancer cells then go directly to the primary tumour, where they may be recognised and remembered by the immune system.

Although the injection has only been tried on animals so far, it provides cause for optimism in the fight against a malignancy that kills almost all patients within five years. Beau Biden, the son of the vice president, passed away from glioblastoma in 2015. He was 46 years old. After being diagnosed in 2018, Senator John McCain passed away the following year.

Malignant glioblastomas are fourth-stage tumours that form in the central nervous system.

Due to their rapid proliferation and infiltration of neighbouring brain tissue, as well as their constantly evolving nature, brain tumours are notoriously difficult to cure.

Years of meticulous study by a lab at Brigham and Women's Hospital in Massachusetts led to the development of the new vaccine. The therapy involves removing viable tumour cells from glioblastoma and engineering them into lethal anti-cancer agents.

For the most part, the cancer particles used in currently available vaccinations have been rendered harmless so that the immune system can better target them for elimination.

However, the novel injection reprograms healthy cells to attack tumour cells, therefore allowing the immune system to learn how to prevent future tumour growth. Like homing pigeons returning to their roost, this strategy makes use of the fact that actively dividing cancer cells may migrate great distances throughout the brain before regrouping with their comrades.

The CRISPR gene-editing technique is used to reprogram the donated cells so that they produce a tumour-killing chemical. The tumour cells were also conditioned in the laboratory to express molecules that make them more easily identifiable to the immune system.

Therefore, the patient's immune system is prepared to mount a sustained attack on the tumour. Once the vaccine was prepared, it was evaluated in a mouse model that included human-derived cell tissue. For the vaccine, scientists like Dr Khalid Shah followed a seemingly straightforward concept: turning cancer cells into cancer killers and vaccinations.

To paraphrase, "We are repurposing cancer cells via gene engineering to create a treatment that kills tumour cells and encourages the immune system to both to remove primary tumours and prevent cancer." This week, the group's research was published in Science Translational Medicine.

It occurs when many novel vaccinations show promise in clinical tests. Using fragments of genetic code from patients' tumours, Moderna's new cancer vaccine can successfully "train" the body to fight against cancer. Patients with melanoma who had surgery had a 44% decrease in their risk of recurrence or death when they received the injection in addition to immunotherapy treatment.

Ten people who had been given barely years to live before participating in a Mount Sinai study of last resort all went into full or partial remission thanks to this latest cancer breakthrough. They were given a vaccination that was injected directly into the tumour, eradicating it and educating the body to seek out and destroy any remaining cancer cells.