Long-term COVID survivors often had a milder form of the disease at first, according to a recent research

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2of6P4_0k7OyPPO00
COVIDPhoto byFusion Medical Animation/UnsplashonUnsplash
Even in moderate situations, COVID-19 may have serious and long-lasting consequences for a person's health. That's one of the main takeaways from our international research on long COVID-19, or long COVID, which was published in JAMA.

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and long COVID is defined as the persistence or emergence of symptoms more than three months after the first infection. A minimum of two months have passed since the start of these symptoms, and no underlying cause has been identified.

We discovered that 90% of those with long-term COVID had relatively mild disease with COVID-19 at first. However, after developing lengthy COVID, the normal individual has symptoms like exhaustion, shortness of breath, cognitive issues, including brain fog, or a combination of these that hinders everyday functioning. The health consequences of experiencing these symptoms were comparable to those of suffering a traumatic brain injury. Long-term COVID is four times more common in women than in men, and it is not seen in youngsters at all.

We looked at information from 54 research reporting on over 1 million persons in 22 countries who had reported symptoms of COVID-19. We tallied the number of persons with COVID-19 who had clusters of new long-COVID symptoms and calculated the risk of this illness for each age group, sex, and hospitalization status.

Patients hospitalized for COVID-19 had a higher probability of developing protracted COVID and more prolonged symptoms than those who had not been hospitalized. However, many more instances of chronic COVID have originated from these milder cases despite the decreased danger, since the great majority of COVID-19 episodes do not need hospitalization. Researchers are unsure of how many instances of extended COVID may become chronic, but our study revealed that roughly one out of every seven was still suffering these symptoms a year later.

There is less information available regarding long COVID than about COVID-19.

The results of our comprehensive, cross-national study of this illness shed light on the potential high human and economic implications of long-term COVID throughout the globe. Adults of working age make up a large portion of those who are afflicted with the illness. People's incomes live, and homes may all be at risk if they were unable to work for an extended period. Long-term COVID may impair a person's ability to function, which can leave them unable to care for their children or other loved ones.

We conclude that long-term exposure to COVID, given its prevalence and intensity, is preventing individuals from working and adding to labor shortages. The long duration of the pandemic might also explain why women have been disproportionately impacted by the recent economic downturn and the resulting loss of employment.

Scientists and research funders, in our opinion, should prioritize developing effective and cost-efficient therapies for persons with long-term COVID. Clinics catering to people with long-term viremia of the immune deficiency type (COVID) have been established, but the therapies they give are often inadequate and prohibitively expensive.

Just what is going to happen?

The symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) are variable and might change over time. However, scientists haven't pinpointed a reason.

Our research only looked at the three most prevalent symptoms of chronic COVID that have a significant impact on everyday life, although additional symptoms may include a loss of sense of smell or taste, sleeplessness, gastrointestinal issues, and headaches. However, in most instances, these supplementary signs also show up alongside the primary signs for which we calculated prevalence rates.

Many mysteries remain about the risk factors for chronic COVID. How, for instance, can variables like smoking and obesity affect one's chance of having the disease? Do repeated SARS-CoV-2 infections increase or decrease the likelihood of chronic disease? As an added complication, it is not known how a person's level of protection against long-term COVID evolves after receiving a vaccination or booster against COVID-19.

The COVID-19 versions also bring up some interesting questions. Scientists have determined that the Omicron strain is far less lethal than earlier ones. Initial data suggests that the risk of long-term COVID is lower with Omicron than with prior strains, but this conclusion has to be confirmed by a much larger body of research.

Before omicron became prevalent, the majority of patients in our study population were infected with the deadlier circulating forms. To further understand how COVID-19's long-term toll changed after Omicron's arrival, we will continue to expand on our research on long-term COVID as part of the Global Burden of Disease project, which calculates deaths and disabilities attributable to all illnesses and injuries in every nation on the globe.

# COVID# Omicron# Vaccination# Medical Research# Health

Comments / 5

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
4K followers

