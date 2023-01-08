After the FDA legalized abortion pills for sale in pharmacies, what could possibly come next?

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Mj7wv_0k7OTipk00
Abortion PillsPhoto bydanilo.alvesd/UnsplashonUnsplash

In a recent regulatory change, the FDA made it possible for retail pharmacies like CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) to begin supplying mifepristone, which may be used in a pharmaceutical abortion.

This decision follows a similar one made by the Biden administration last year in response to the Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade ruling, which eliminated the need for patients to personally pick up their prescriptions. The packaging is revised to reflect the expanded availability of medicines through telemedicine and mail orders.

Upper East Side Obstetrics & Gynecology OBGYN Dr. Jennifer Butt told Yahoo Finance that the FDA's decision to allow pharmacies to administer mifepristone with a prescription from a qualified prescriber was a "significant step" in ensuring that women had access to the drug they needed. Keep in mind that mifepristone is used for more than just abortions; it is also effective in preventing and treating miscarriages.

Combining mifepristone with misoprostol, another prescription medicine but one that is more widely available, may greatly improve the success rate of treating a miscarriage. "There will be more people who can get mifepristone as a result of the judgment, but that doesn't imply it will be readily available at pharmacies right away.

Just what is mifepristone, and how does it help women?

When combined with misoprostol, mifepristone may terminate a pregnancy up to 10 weeks along. The medicine is effective because it prevents the body from producing the hormone progesterone, which is required for a pregnancy to progress.

To terminate a pregnancy, the Mayo Clinic recommends taking mifepristone first, followed by misoprostol between 24 and 48 hours later. Patients are instructed to schedule a follow-up appointment 7–14 days after taking mifepristone.

Before this, Mifepristone was only available through a limited number of medical professionals and facilities, including certain hospitals and clinics and a few mail-order pharmacies. The second medicine in the course, misoprostol, is widely accessible at retail pharmacies with a prescription and is used to treat a variety of diseases, including stomach ulcers.

Dr. Butt disagrees with those who worry about the safety of the FDA's decision to allow pharmacies to dispense Mifepristone, and she explains why patients will still need a prescription from their doctor, who "would determine if they were a good candidate for medical treatment and counsel them on any risks beforehand."

So, what happens after this?

There will be a certification procedure that retail pharmacies must complete before they may begin providing mifepristone to patients.

The certification process is simple, says Dr. Ushma Upadhyay, director of research at the University of California Global Health Institute's Center of Expertise in Women's Health, Gender, and Empowerment; however, specific infrastructure must be in place and pharmacists must be trained before the drug can be dispensed.

According to Upadhyay of Yahoo Finance, "the FDA is placing a lot of constraints on pharmacies that seek to administer mifepristone since there are so many residual regulations in place on mifepristone." "Stores dispensing mifepristone must institute measures to monitor their prescribers."

If the pharmacy doesn't already have a certification form on file, the physician will need to fax or email one to them before they fill the prescription. These are the types of processes that need to be established to guarantee that only qualified doctors are writing prescriptions.

Mifepristone certification for pharmacies is a way to guarantee that they understand and follow the REMS (Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategies) program's guidelines for handling the drug.

Prescriber agreement paperwork must be sent through email or fax, a tracking shipment service must be used, an authorized person must be appointed to handle certification, and the Mifepristone REMS Program must be followed to meet REMS criteria. This procedure guarantees that only prescriptions for mifepristone issued by licensed physicians will be filled.

"Enable any pharmacy that desires to distribute mifepristone to become certified, ensuring a fair playing field for all pharmacies," the American Pharmacists Association urged the FDA in a statement.

When can we anticipate the completion of the certification process?

Upadhyay said that pharmacists should take the decision seriously and start the certification procedure as soon as possible, even if there is no set deadline. She said that the delay in beginning operations was contingent on the level of preparation the government desired.

"Smaller, independent pharmacies will probably build their procedures once they get their first request." "I don't believe pharmacists know how many prescriptions they'll be filling right now."

To supply mifepristone, Walgreens has already indicated its intention to undergo the necessary certification processes.

Walgreens spokesperson Fraser Engerman recently said, "We plan to become a certified pharmacy under the program and are in the process of registering and training our pharmacists, as well as evaluating our pharmacy network to determine the best locations for dispensing mifepristone in compliance with federal and state laws and any additional FDA requirements."

Additionally, CVS claimed that it "intends to pursue certification to administer mifepristone whenever legally permitted."

What percentage of pharmacies plan to stock it?

Upadhyay said the medication won't be offered in all states, especially those with strict abortion laws.

Upadhyay argued that those living in states with restrictive abortion laws would not benefit from the reform. "Most Mississippi CVS pharmacies probably won't stock your drug." "There are loopholes in every state's abortion law, but it's implausible that anyone CVS would have mifepristone on hand only for those states."

Upadhyay maintains a positive outlook on the shift, saying she believes it will mainstream discussions about abortion care.

Upadhyay hopes that the new law will make abortion more commonplace in America. "In the same way that people may access birth control and STI treatment at local pharmacies, they should be able to acquire these prescriptions as well."

Mifepristone is safe and should be readily available at pharmacies throughout the country as a result of this ruling. "Although I do not anticipate its availability in places that prohibit abortion, I do want a shift in cultural norms."

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# FDA# Abortion Pills# Pharmacies# Health# Pregnancy

Comments / 1

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
4K followers

More from Malek Sherif

California State

California is recuperating from fatal storms that produced 400% to 600% above-average rainfall, and more rain is coming

At least 17 people have been killed by recent storms in California, which have resulted in rainfall totals 400% to 600% above normal throughout most of the state. Even though the rain had stopped in Southern California by Tuesday night, more than 6 million people in the state remained under flood warnings because the next in a series of atmospheric rivers was predicted to deliver heavy rain and maybe additional floods to Northern California starting Wednesday.

Read full story
8 comments

The subject of Biden's sensitive materials is just one more thing for House Republicans to investigate

( CNN ) - Classified papers seized from one of President Joe Biden's private offices during his time as vice president has given House Republicans a fresh line of attack in their ongoing investigation into the Biden administration.

Read full story
74 comments

American Gas Association rebuts gas stove ban: 'No scientific evidence'

The American Gas Association (AGA) has responded to reports that federal authorities in the United States may restrict gas stoves due to concerns about the health of citizens by calling the proposed ban "reckless" and "misguided."

Read full story
1 comments
Montecito, CA

Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood waters

Ellen DeGeneres, who lives in the wealthy community of Montecito while devastating storms wreak havoc throughout California, has shared a video of the rising floods near her home and asked people to "be gentler to Mother Nature."

Read full story
1 comments
Cohasset, MA

Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility

According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.

Read full story
3 comments
Illinois State

Pritzker promptly signed a measure banning the sale of assault weapons into law, proclaiming, "This will save lives."

SPRINGFIELD — The governor paid respect to those who had been killed by assault rifles, including Kevin and Irina McCarthy, Jacquelyn Sundheim, Katherine Goldstein, Eduardo Uvaldo, Nicolas Toledo-Zaragoza, and Stephen Straus, all residents of Highland Park. High school seniors Brandon Perez and Nathan Villegas from Benito Juarez clocked in at ages 15 and 14, respectively.

Read full story
1 comments
Newport News, VA

Police say mother might be charged after 6-year-old shot Virginia teacher

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News Police Chief Steve Drew said on Tuesday that the mother of a 6-year-old kid suspected of shooting his teacher at a Virginia elementary school might face prosecution.

Read full story
6 comments

The House Democrats have filed and personally delivered an ethics complaint to George Santos

On Tuesday, two Democratic members of the House filed a complaint against Freshman Representative George Santos (R-N.Y.), requesting an inquiry by the House Ethics Committee into charges that Santos failed to submit timely, accurate, and full financial disclosure reports.

Read full story
10 comments
California State

Death toll from recent storms increases to 16 as many are warned to evacuate their homes

( CNN ) - As part of a parade of storms that have already killed more than 16 people and caused others to flee their homes, additional rain is falling throughout California on Tuesday, bringing further flooding and disruption.

Read full story

US intelligence papers pertaining to Ukraine, Iran, and UK discovered in Biden's office, source says

( CNN ) - According to a person with knowledge of the situation, ten classified papers related to Joe Biden's tenure as vice president were found in a private office last autumn. These documents included US intelligence memoranda and briefing materials covering themes such as Ukraine, Iran, and the United Kingdom.

Read full story
13 comments
New York City, NY

Former Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg was given a five-month prison term

Weisselberg, 75, will immediately begin serving his term at New York City's infamous Rikers Island prison after the court session. In an August plea bargain, he admitted guilt on 15 felony charges. In exchange for $2 million in unpaid taxes, interest, and penalties and a waiver of his right to appeal, he agreed to testify honestly at the trial of the Trump Organization.

Read full story
1 comments
Montecito, CA

After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried away

On the fifth anniversary of the mudslide that killed 23 people and wrecked more than 100 houses in the coastal enclave of Montecito, the whole hamlet and neighboring valleys ravaged by recent wildfires were ordered to evacuate. This was about 130 miles (209 kilometers) to the south.

Read full story
3 comments
Washington, DC

Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his office

According to the White House, the US Department of Justice is now investigating secret materials discovered in Vice President Joe Biden's previous office at a think tank. Mr. Biden's legal team reportedly found about ten of the papers in a locked cupboard at the Penn Biden Center in Washington in November.

Read full story
21 comments

Massive pro-democracy protests in Brazil's capital have been staged to denounce the rioters

Pro-democracy protests attended by tens of thousands have been staged in Brazil in reaction to the storming of Congress by supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro. People in the country's biggest city, Sao Paulo, yelled that Mr. Bolsonaro should be imprisoned.

Read full story
1 comments

A new set of rules is being considered by the House GOP after McCarthy's pact to become speaker

Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, finally achieved his lifelong goal of becoming a speaker of the House by cutting a deal with some of the most extreme members of his conference that included concessions he had previously declared to be a red line.

Read full story
37 comments

McCarthy faces a crucial test if House Republicans don't approve their rules package

( CNN ) - On Monday, House Republicans passed a rules package for the 118th Congress, marking the first test of Speaker Kevin McCarthy's ability to steer the House with a razor-thin Republican majority.

Read full story

Biden's private office included classified materials from his tenure as vice president

( CNN ) - On Monday, Biden's lawyers said that discovered last autumn, they had uncovered a private office where President Joe Biden had been working on certain sensitive papers from his tenure as vice president.

Read full story
59 comments

Riots in Brazil have put pressure on the White House to remove Jair Bolsonaro

Joe Biden decried the deadly rioting in Brazil as the White House faced demands from Congress to eject Jair Bolsonaro, the Latin American country’s former president, from the US, where he has been residing since leaving office.

Read full story
38 comments
Wilton, CA

Bridge and levee repairs have prompted an evacuation order for the Wilton region

WILTON — Residents in the Wilton region have been ordered to evacuate immediately, under instructions from the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services. The order has been given because high water levels in Wilton are likely to flood highways, blocking off escape routes. Before leaving on Sunday afternoon, Kylie Wolfe said, "Honestly, it's a bit terrifying; I'm not going to lie." People were leaving Wilton and didn't want to be stranded there.

Read full story

Recent Developments in Ukraine: Russian 'cease-fire' collapses, attacks increase

Moscow has interrupted a self-declared ceasefire, and Russian bombs in eastern Ukraine have killed at least one person. The Kremlin has pledged to keep up its offensive until it achieves its goal. On Sunday, Ukrainian authorities confirmed that a 50-year-old man had been killed by Russian shelling on Saturday night in the Kharkiv area, located in the country's northeast.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy