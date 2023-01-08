A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens

George Santos Photo by Clay Banks/Unsplash on Unsplash

On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.

The room is dark and deserted. Tom Suozzi, who preceded Santos, is still credited with the awning and window signage. Not much has happened to indicate that Santos has stepped in, despite widespread pressure on the troubled politician to do so. The demonstrators' demands ranged from an inquiry to the immediate resignation of President Santos.

Protesters, including California Assemblymember Ed Braunstein, yelled slogans and listened to speeches by community leaders and activists at a rally organized by the organization Courage for America and Unrig Our Economy (D-Queens).

"When George Santos was elected, early on, I had every intention of attempting to work with him," Braunstein said to the gathered assembly. I urged him, "We may be from opposing parties, but let's put the interests of our citizens first and work together."

That was, of course, before we learned he was a chronic liar. Before he became a national joke, he had some credibility. There's no way I can collaborate with this man right now.

Santos, who represents a tiny portion of Queens and sections of Long Island, has been the target of intense criticism in recent weeks and months as media outlets have uncovered inaccuracies in his campaign rhetoric about his personal life and professional background.

Great Neck resident Jeff Blye was among the congressman's disgruntled constituents at the protest, and he says one of Santos' fraudulent comments bothered him.

Blye remarked, "His tale about being Jewish and then "Jew-dash-ish" is just absolutely and completely hurtful to me beyond résumé fabrication because my parents are Holocaust survivors."

People from outside Santos' area showed up for the event as well. Suffolk County resident Adrianne Davis claims that the issue posed by the new congressman goes beyond just geographical borders. "The problem," Davis said, "affects the whole country." A national emergency has occurred. Also, that's the reason I'm hanging around here.

The opposition Santos faces come against the backdrop of the tumultuous and protracted process through which House Republicans have chosen a new speaker. The 15th round of voting resulted in Republican California Representative Kevin McCarthy being elected speaker.

Santos has said that, despite growing calls for him to resign from Congress, he plans to see out his entire term. Except for a coordinated effort by Democrats and a sizable number of Republicans to have him removed from office, voters and politicians have few options at their disposal to stop this from happening.