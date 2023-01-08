Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area

Atmospheric River Photo by Josep Castells/Unsplash on Unsplash

Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.

First, on Saturday, a normal winter storm is expected to produce light to moderate rain, and then on Sunday night and Monday, a powerful atmospheric river is expected to bring severe downpours that might cause extensive flooding.

Cindy Palmer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, predicted the impending rainfall to SFGATE over the phone. "Sunday night and Monday morning will be the big events." It seems like Monday will bring a lot of rain.

"The risk of floods is highest at that time." In the following, we will examine the forecasts for these two systems in more depth over the next several days.

Weekend rain in the San Francisco Bay Area is expected due to an approaching cold front. Saturday morning brought light rain to the North Bay, brought on by a trough of low pressure off the California coast. Later this morning, the rain is expected to spread into San Francisco and the rest of the central Bay Area.

"Today isn't the main rain generator," Palmer told SFGATE by phone at 8:30 a.m. "Things will be rather easy today." Tonight, the rains should pick up in strength. The rain today is rather mild and spotty. Expansion to North Bay is on the way. In certain areas of the North Bay, the precipitation totals are already up to two-thirds of an inch as of this morning. This is the first lesson.

One to three inches of rain are expected in the valleys of the North Bay during the first storm, with three to six inches expected in the mountains. Urban regions across the remainder of the Bay Area will average roughly half an inch. Palmer predicted 2-4 inches of precipitation for the Santa Cruz Mountains.

This storm will bring stronger winds than those seen during the last bomb cyclone on January 4 and 5, although they will still be less intense than normal. Strong gusts of up to 50 mph are possible for the North Bay on Saturday night. Later tonight, gusty weather is forecast to hit the broader Bay Area. After many spots of rain, the soil will be soaked, making trees prone to falling.

Early Sunday morning, the trough of low pressure will migrate to the east, causing the rain to stop and the winds to calm down.

Sunday night into Tuesday, a powerful atmospheric river will pour rain, causing floods.

The storms will let up throughout the day on Sunday, but the respite won't last long since the second storm is expected to begin dumping rain as early as Sunday night. The second storm is being described as a "large atmospheric river event" by the National Weather Service.

When they reach land, atmospheric rivers, which are long, narrow bands of moisture, drop massive amounts of rain. Since recent storms have dumped record-breaking quantities of rain on the area, the risk of flooding is heightened because of their presence.

The meteorological service said that although "some of the projected rain totals are remarkable," what truly distinguishes this storm are the antecedent circumstances. Over the last week, many systems have combined to "saturate soils, enhance flow in rivers and streams, and lay the scene for this to become a high-impact event."

During this event, the rain will be highest between 4 am and 6 pm on Monday. This is when flooding is most likely to have an effect.

It is anticipated that the North Bay mountains will get 5–7 inches of precipitation while the North Bay lowlands will receive 2–4 inches. Two to four inches of rain are possible in the lowlands of the Bay Area proper, and four to six inches are possible in the mountains.

Rainfall totals of 5–10 inches have been projected for the Santa Cruz Mountains south of the Bay Area, while 7–12 inches have been forecasted for the Santa Lucia Mountains in Big Sur as of Saturday morning.

By Monday afternoon or early afternoon, the meteorological service predicts that the flood level will be reached or exceeded on most of the region's major stem rivers. It is projected that the Russian River at Guerneville, Alameda Creek near Niles, Coyote Creek above HWY 237 in Milpitas, San Lorenzo River at Big Trees, Pajaro River at Chittenden, and Big Sur River in Big Sur would all reach moderate flood status, as Palmer put it.

Atmospheric rivers are notoriously difficult to predict, so although Saturday morning's weather forecasts showed the heaviest rain would fall well south of the Bay Area, that might change.

"Possibly, this is set up above the Santa Cruz Mountains and the Santa Lucia Mountains," Palmer added. "There is one catch with atmospheric rivers, though: their locations of the establishment may be off by as much as a hundred miles from the predicted path.

Our models are very accurate at identifying likely locations; this is the likely region, although there is some wiggle room. There is still a chance that it may move, although at this time it seems to be farther south.