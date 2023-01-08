In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's Day

Mother Photo by Jonathan Borba/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - Massachusetts authorities are "working around the clock" to locate a woman and her three small children who have been missing since New Year's Day.

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley stated during a news conference on Friday that a family member had last seen Ana Walshe at her residence in Cohasset at 4:05 a.m. on January 1.

On Saturday, they tweeted that they were still searching and had enlisted the support of the Massachusetts State Police. They have requested that anybody with information about Walshe come forward.

According to Quigley, the 39-year-old mother was taking a ride-sharing service from Boston Logan International to Washington, DC, on Sunday so that she could go to work. According to Quigley, authorities are still trying to confirm whether or not Walshe used the rideshare service.

Quigley said that investigations revealed Walshe did not board the plane. Walshe's digital footprint has been investigated, but authorities have so far turned up nothing in the way of mobile phone or credit card activity.

According to Quigley, Walshe is a high-ranking executive in the DC area property management industry. According to him, she was supposed to depart on January 3, but an unexpected work issue forced her to go earlier.

On Wednesday, Walshe's husband and her Washington, DC-based employer "simultaneously reported" her missing, according to Quigley.

Cohasset and Washington authorities have been looking for her, but thus far they have seen no trace of Walshe.

Quigley has said that the inquiry is presently focused on locating a missing individual and that no "suspicious or criminal" material has been found.

She is in danger since "it's not natural that she's absent," he claimed. However, "other than that, there's no evidence to indicate anything criminal." Quigley said, "We're simply trying to find and bring her home safely."

Walshe is the proud parent of three little children, ages 2, 4, and 6. The police say she is a Hispanic female, 115 pounds, 5 feet, and 2 inches tall, with brown hair and eyes and an olive complexion. Law enforcement officials have speculated that she has an Eastern European accent.