The next week in North Carolina's weather may bring a wintry mix

Weather Forecast Photo by Brian McGowan/Unsplash on Unsplash

Beginning on Saturday night, expect a bright sky and temperatures in the forties.

Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s on Sunday morning as cloud cover increases late Saturday night. The afternoons will be much chillier than Saturdays, with several locations seeing temperatures in the low 40s.

At 5 a.m. on Sunday, the chances of rain resume, and they increase from west to east until 8 a.m. It seems that the rain will be at its heaviest between the hours of 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday saw intermittent showers that lasted into the evening. From 10 p.m. to midnight, there is a chance of sporadic showers. By Sunday night, the Triad will be completely dry.

While the bulk of the Piedmont Triad may expect rain on Sunday, a few counties in the mountains and foothills are subject to a winter weather advisory from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. This is in preparation for the risk of freezing rain and sleet that would result in an accumulation of less than a tenth of an inch.

Ashe, Alleghany, Wilkes, Surry, and Patrick (Virginia) county residents may see a wintry mix on Sunday.

Monday will start cloudy but clear up by the afternoon. Expect highs in the upper 30s in the morning and lows in the low 50s by the afternoon.

Morning highs will range from the upper 20s to the mid-30s from Tuesday through Thursday. Lows and middle 50s will persist each afternoon until Thursday.

Afternoon highs are expected to drop back into the 40s, and rain chances are expected to return for the weekend towards the end of the week.