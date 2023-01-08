New York City, NY

8,700 NYC nurses are ready to strike Monday if contract deals aren't reached

Malek Sherif

New York ( CNN ) - At a virtual news conference on Saturday morning, Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), said that more than 8,700 nurses are prepared to go on strike Monday at 6 a.m. ET if preliminary contract agreements are not achieved at numerous New York City hospitals.

After discussions on Friday night and Saturday morning, provisional agreements were achieved with additional institutions, resulting in a reduction from the initial estimate of 9,500.

The New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA) said in a statement on Saturday that negotiations between the union and BronxCare and The Brooklyn Hospital Center had resulted in tentative agreements that would increase safe staffing levels and enforcement, raise wages by 7%, 6%, and 5% annually throughout a three-year contract, and keep healthcare benefits in place.

A strike was scheduled to begin on Monday, but negotiations are still ongoing at the Montefiore Bronx and Mount Sinai Morningside and West campuses, according to Hagans. Reporters on Saturday were informed by the union's president that the major Mount Sinai Hospital complex had walked away from the negotiation table late Thursday and had not made any attempts to contact the union since then.

CNN was informed by a Mount Sinai representative that the hospital is in the midst of contract negotiations with both the Mount Sinai Morningside and Mount Sinai West campuses. The spokeswoman for Mount Sinai Hospital's administration continued, "We are waiting for the union to come back to us so we can begin discussions with the nurses."

On Saturday, New York Nursing Presbyterian's staff revealed that they had voted to ratify their agreement; nonetheless, the result was close, with 57% in favor and 43% against.

Ratification votes are an essential part of union democracy. "As in any democracy, there is seldom unanimous agreement," Hagans added.

Ahead of a planned walkout on Monday, nurses at five New York City hospitals have signed preliminary agreements or contracts.

The NYSNA also responded to Mount Sinai's statement from Friday, in which it stated it was relocating children from its Neonatal Intensive Care units to other area hospitals due to the strike notice, stating on Saturday that the hospital was "dismayed by the NYSNA's irresponsible conduct."

"As a labor rarely and delivery nurse who helps moms bring infants into the world, I find it unacceptable that Mount Sinai would jeopardize care for our NICU babies in any manner," said Matt Allen, the regional director of the union. There are already too many ill newborns in the NICU and not enough nurses to care for them.

In addition, he said, "It is unacceptable that Mount Sinai refuses to address dangerous staffing in our NICU and other units of the hospital but is now raising concerns about our NICU infants in contract talks."

