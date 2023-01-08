Jill Biden, the vice president's wife, will accompany her husband on his visit to Mexico City

Mexico City Photo by Saif71.com/Unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be accompanied on his next trip to Mexico City by the First Lady, Jill Biden.

First lady press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Saturday that Biden has a "substantive, autonomous program" that will concentrate on our common cultural links and her commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the globe.

The president will meet with Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the president of Mexico, and Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, in Mexico City for the North American Leaders' Summit, so the announcement comes before the president's first trip there as commander in chief to discuss migration issues. Biden will be making a stop in El Paso, Texas, on Sunday on his route to the southern border of the United States, where he will meet with local authorities and discuss border security concerns. As president, he'll be making his first border visit.

In the weeks leading up to the expected termination of Title 42, the Trump administration's pandemic public health regulation, thousands more migrants presented themselves at the border or crossed into the United States illegally, setting a new record for El Paso.

A quick return to Mexico is possible for certain migrants because of Title 42, which permits such returns by immigration officials. A Supreme Court decision last month delayed the policy's expiration by a month so that legal objections could be heard.

Thursday, Vice President Biden announced that, in response to the influx of migrants at the southern border, his administration would expand a program to accept up to 30,000 migrants per month from Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela, as well as a plan to expel as many migrants from those countries that circumvent US laws.

Jill Biden will fly out to Mexico City on Sunday to greet the president upon his return from a border tour.

Attending a Tochito NFL flag football game with local schoolchildren is a highlight of the first lady's solo itinerary. On Monday, Biden will attend a "Fandango por la Lectura" at the Palacio Nacional with Beatriz Gutiérrez Müller, the first lady of Mexico, to promote the value of reading.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of the Prime Minister of Canada, will join the two ladies on Tuesday for another spouse lunch. Later, the three will visit the Templo Mayor in Tenochtitlan, the ancient Mexican capital outside of modern-day Mexico City.

The White House confirmed that Vice President Joe Biden's wife, Jill, would accompany him to various engagements.