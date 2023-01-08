After Friday night's Mega Millions drawing yielded no winner, the prize quickly grew to over a billion dollars

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some lucky New York and New Jersey residents won $1 million in a recent lottery.

The winning numbers from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing are (20, 63, 46, 59, and 3), with the Megaball being 13. This massive jackpot ranks third in the United States lottery's history.

The drawing for the reward will take place on Tuesday evening. Over 20 draws later, nobody has won the massive sum.

Since a $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won on November 8 in California, this is the highest jackpot ever. As of yet, no one has been named as the winner of that unprecedented sum.

Math—and more challenging odds—deserve the credit for the recent huge rewards.

Mega Millions' chances increased from one in 258.9 million to one in 302.6 million after lottery regulators accepted adjustments in the autumn of 2017. In October 2015, the chances of winning the Powerball increased from one in 175.2 million to one in 292.2 million due to similar adjustments.

The hope was that by decreasing the frequency of jackpots, ticket sales would accumulate over time, leading to massive awards that would entice players who had become jaded by jackpots of $100 million or $200 million to buy in again.

With the addition of a third weekly drawing in August 2021, Powerball's jackpot rolled over more often and became larger as a result. The twice-weekly Mega Millions draws have been a constant.

As a result, nine of the ten highest lottery prizes in history have been claimed since 2017.

The District of Columbia and the United States Virgin Islands join the other 45 states in offering Mega Millions to their residents.

The New York Lottery is the biggest and most lucrative lottery in North America, raising billions of dollars for New York State's public schools.

The same legislative formula used to allocate other state funding to education is used for the distribution of revenues to local school districts.

New York's lottery claims that its methodology accounts for each school district's size and economic level, with bigger districts receiving a higher share of lottery school money by their size and lower-income status.

