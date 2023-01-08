A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outside

Child Death Photo by Jeremiah Lawrence/Unsplash on Unsplash

Authorities in Louisiana say a 7-year-old child was killed after a neighbor's pit bull escaped into the family's yard.

According to arrest records acquired by the Advocate, Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish house at 6:30 p.m. on Friday when the dog barged into the property and "viciously assaulted her."

Someone in the family attempted to scare the dog away by beating it with a walking cane, but the dog seemed unfazed.

A dog attacked a first-grader, biting her many times and causing serious damage to her head. It was said that she died from her wounds later on.

Say it with me: "My sweetheart." She is very young, barely 7. just like myself, just smaller. My innermost heart's brightness There are no words to describe this sensation. The tragedy has devastated my loved ones and me. Let us know if you're thinking of us in prayer. Sadie's mom, Haley Anselmo, prayed on Facebook that the dog's owners would be held accountable.

Sadie Elizabeth, age 7, was snatched from us in the most horrific of ways. May you rest in peace. This world may be quite unforgiving at times. Her father, Mikey Davila, paid tribute to her on Instagram, writing, "You were the light in my heart."

Sadie was remembered fondly at her elementary school, Woodlawn, where she "blossomed at the beginning of her existence." Grace Feucht, Sadie's teacher, stated in a statement, "Sadie was tough and sassy, yet she was also gentle-hearted and loving."

Every time she walked into my classroom, she injected a burst of life and enthusiasm. She had no inhibitions about performing in front of her peers and sang her heart out.

The affidavit indicates that the police discovered the dog with blood around its lips and face. It was discovered that there was a "significant" quantity of blood in Sadie's backyard.

The city's head of animal control confirmed to the Advocate that the dog had been killed the night of the murder. Erick Lopez, the dog's owner, told police that he wasn't there at the time of the incident and that he often lets the animal run free in the area.

The 20-year-house, old's which is located around 150 yards from where Sadie was slain, is not protected by gates or fences, according to the papers. On Saturday, Lopez was charged with negligent murder for neglecting to properly harness the animal which ultimately proved fatal.