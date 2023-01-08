Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

Murder Photo by Maxim Hopman/Unsplash on Unsplash

MOSCOW, Idaho - A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke.

NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.

When questioned about why he had been in Moscow, Washington, eight miles from his residence in Pullman, Washington, the 28-year-old Ph.D. student reportedly said, "The shopping is better in Idaho."

After his arrest on Friday at his parent's house in Albrightsville, Pennsylvania, for allegedly stabbing to death Kaylee Goncalves, Ethan Chapin, Madison Mogen, and Xana Kernodle on the night of November 13 at a leased home near campus, Kohberger spent five days in the Stroudsburg jail.

According to the article, Kohberger was kept in a cell with a glass door and prepared with a suicide vest. Kohberger, a criminology student at Washington State University, was reportedly intimidated by another prisoner.

The unidentified prisoner reportedly told Kohberger, "F—- you, I'm going to murder you," while giving him the middle finger, as reported by NewsNation. A reliable source also confirmed that Kohberger was provided with vegan food throughout his stay.

The news outlet claims that his typical diet consists of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, apple sauce, veggies, beans, rice, cereal, and sometimes even potatoes. There was a "scary" guy in there named Kohberger who had a daily shower but was forced to wear a suicide smock in his cell, according to the source.

According to flight logs, on Wednesday, after Kohberger waived extradition at the Monroe County Courthouse, a Pennsylvania State Police Pilatus PC-12 single-engine turboprop aircraft transported him to Pullman, Washington.

On Thursday morning, he will appear in Latah County Court to face four counts of first-degree murder and one count of criminal burglary. On Thursday, authorities will release the probable cause affidavit detailing the alleged knife attack on the four University of Idaho students.

Neither a motive nor the fixed-blade knife Moscow police suspect Kohberger used in the terrible assault has been made public.