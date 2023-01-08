Newport News: Teacher shot by student making a full recovery

Teacher Photo by airfocus/Unsplash on Unsplash

According to officials, a Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is showing signs of rehabilitation. Abby Zwerner was shot with a firearm on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in the Newport News neighborhood of Newport News, Virginia.

Her injuries are critical. Ms. Zwerner's health is "going in a healthy manner," Mayor Phillip Jones told the BBC. He did, however, note that she was still in very serious shape following the accident. Many people on social media have expressed their hopes that Ms. Zwerner, who is probably in her 30s, would recover quickly.

Her alma mater, James Madison University in Virginia, sent their "prayers and best wishes for Abby's health and recovery." The young suspect, who is still in police custody, has not explained how he came to possess the firearm.

The school has around 550 kids, and according to officials, even though they have metal detectors, they only check a random sample of students. Chief Steve Drew told reporters the shooting occurred during an "altercation" in a first-grade healthily (ages 6-7) classroom and did not seem to be "accidental." The police have not commented on possible motives.

A father whose child was in the classroom at the time of the shooting, Steve Gonzalez, told Fox News that Ms. Zwerner had responded selflessly in the aftermath of the tragedy. After being shot, "she shouted for her kids to get away," he recalled.

The city's new mayor, Jones, said the word "altercation" was "a legitimate one and one that I would use," but added that police were still looking into the shooting's circumstances. When asked how a child as young as six could have gotten his hands on a gun and fired it, he answered, "We don't have all the answers."

A sad chapter in our nation's history has been written today. Police have also been mum on whether they have spoken to the teen's family. In Virginia, a child under the age of six cannot be tried as an adult. The youngster is too young to be placed in the care of the Department of Juvenile Justice, even if proven guilty. However, the court may decide to remove the kid from his parents' care and place him under state supervision.

On Saturday, Chief Drew said that police had "been in communication with our commonwealth's attorney [local prosecutor] and some other agencies to assist us in providing services to this young kid." On Saturday, Superintendent George Parker stated, "We need to educate our students, and we need to keep them safe," in light of the shooting that took place earlier that day.

healthilyIt's been said before, but it bears repeating: "We need the community's cooperation and continual support to make sure that weapons are not accessible to minors," he said. About 70 miles (112 km) to the south of the state capital Richmond lies the city of Newport News, home to about 180,000 people.