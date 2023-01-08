Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has spoken for the first time since his cardiac arrest

Cardiac Arrest Photo by Jair Lázaro/Unsplash on Unsplash

This week, Damar Hamlin made his first public remarks since he collapsed with a heart attack during an NFL game. The Buffalo Bills safety said on Instagram on Saturday, "When you send true love out into the universe, it returns to you three times as much." The outpouring of support and prayers has been amazing, and I am grateful to every one of you.

"We brought the globe back together to support this," the message went on to say. "You know me well enough to realize that this will just fortify me even more." "As I go a great distance, please pray for me."

Hamlin tweeted again on Saturday, this time expressing gratitude for the outpouring of love and support he's received. "Love is genuine and deeply experienced." Everyone, regardless of their background or faith, joined hands and prayed. "As a kind of social media communication," he tweeted.

Hamlin, 24 years old, collapsed on the field during Monday night's game against the Cincinnati Bengals, sending him to the hospital in serious condition. The Buffalo Bills said on Friday that Hamlin had been taken off the ventilator and was breathing on his own and able to communicate with his loved ones and medical staff.

On Saturday, the team tweeted that Hamlin "remains in critical condition" at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center despite "making steady improvement."

"His cerebral function is great," the researchers reported, and Hamlin "continues to breathe on his own."

When Hamlin FaceTimed the Buffalo Bills on Friday, he told the squad, "Love you, lads."

Bills head coach Sean McDermott joked to reporters on Friday, "The thing that gets me chuckling is that he did this to the boys straight away—he flexed." "I suppose he flexed on them to show off his strength. "He's mostly only known for a handful of standard actions."

On Sunday at 1 p.m. ET, the Bills will play in Buffalo for the first time since Hamlin was injured. Reporters on Thursday heard McDermott say that "Damar would've wanted" the Bills to play this weekend's game. The NFL mandated that all Bills players wear "3" jersey patches in honor of Hamlin's number throughout the game.

Hamlin's online campaign, which he had set up before he fell on the field Monday night, received a flood of donations from worried fans. More than $8 million has been donated to the toy drive, which will help underprivileged children get the gifts they need.