Kevin McCarthy vows to attack immigration, 'woke' education and IRS financing

After a fierce week-long battle within his party, Republican Kevin McCarthy assumed the gavel of the U.S. House of Representatives and vowed to implement a conservative, America-first agenda. This included addressing the immigration crisis at the Mexican border, reducing funding for the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), and addressing "woke indoctrination in our schools."

The California Republican won the speakership after 14 unsuccessful votes since Tuesday, when he made exceptional concessions to a tiny group of far-right holdouts who refused to back his speaker campaign.

At the opening of the 118th Congress on Saturday morning, McCarthy made a bold proposal, stating he hoped to "be the check and bring some balance" to President Joe Biden's ideas. He has said that he aims to remove funding for over 87,000 more IRS agents as his first legislative priority.

He said that the Republican-controlled House would conduct some of its first hearings of the year at the southern border and that immigration reform is a primary priority. "It's time to stop disregarding the threat to national security," he said. The border needs to be protected.

McCarthy has said that he would prioritize American interests when passing legislation to address national emergencies. He also mentioned energy policy and "woke indoctrination" in schools as issues he plans to tackle, emphasizing that students should be prioritized and encouraged to "dream big." He also reaffirmed his dedication to law enforcement and criminal prosecution and said he intends to make plans to deal with long-term problems like debt and the Chinese Communist Party.

McCarthy said this week's heated debate in the House proved he is not a quitter. "It's not how you start but how you end that count," he informed me, quoting his father's advice. For the sake of the American people, we must now make a powerful last push. McCarthy stated that although his election marked the conclusion of a hard week and night in Washington, it was also the beginning of a fresh beginning for the country.

In a statement sent just before 1 a.m. ET, Biden congratulated McCarthy on being elected House Speaker. To Kevin McCarthy, "Jill and I congratulate you on your election as Speaker of the House," Biden remarked. The people have spoken, and they want Republicans to be as willing to work with me as they are to work with Democrats.

Despite McCarthy's triumph, not all Democratic leaders were as enthusiastic in their congratulations. On Saturday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., tweeted that "Speaker McCarthy's dream job might turn into a nightmare for the American people."

Missouri Democrat Cori Bush said that the GOP chose a speaker who "greenlit" the bloody uprising on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021. She tweeted on Saturday that "McCarthy sold out his gavel as he sold out our democracy—to white racist insurrectionists." This is not a leadership quality. McCarthy held a news conference early Saturday morning to express gratitude to former President Donald Trump for his support and to highlight Trump's role in helping McCarthy win the necessary votes.

To paraphrase McCarthy, "I don't believe he should; anyone should dispute his impact." "He has been on my side from the start." On Saturday, Trump posted an endorsement of McCarthy on his social media site, Truth Social. For the former president, it was "wonderful to see" how the Republican Party had united.

The unconventional method of choosing the "speaker," he claimed, had made the event larger and more significant than it would have been any other way. Our great Republican Party and Kevin McCarthy deserve our congratulations. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted Saturday that he and his colleagues are looking forward to working with McCarthy.

The other 433 representatives and senators had been sitting on the sidelines as members-elect since Tuesday when the 118th Congress officially convened, and McCarthy's first order of business as speaker was to officially swear them in.

After the new representatives were sworn in, McCarthy and the conservative Republicans he had been bargaining with were able to have their package of regulations adopted by the House. Given the narrow margins of the majority, McCarthy acknowledged that negotiations would be challenging, but his triumph demonstrates that the Republican Party is capable of working together.

"We've figured out how to operate together, and I believe that's what you'll see if you have this today," he added.