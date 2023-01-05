California doctor who drove Tesla off cliff to be charged with attempted murder

Tesla Photo by Tesla Fans Schweiz/Unsplash on Unsplash

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The doctor who, authorities believe, purposely drove his Tesla down a cliff in California, hurting his two children, his wife, and himself will be charged with attempted murder and child abuse after he is discharged from the hospital on Wednesday.

Doctor Dharmesh Patel, 41, of Pasadena, California, was arrested after being pulled from his wrecked car at the base of Devil's Slide, a dangerous cliff that looks out over the Pacific Ocean south of San Francisco.

Patel, his wife of 41 years, their daughter of 7 years, and their son of 4 years all made it through the fall of over 300 feet (91 meters) to the shore.

On Monday, the California Highway Patrol reported that Patel was taken by ambulance to the hospital. Once he is released, he will be taken into custody and booked into the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.

It was initially unclear whether or not Patel had hired legal representation. Media reports on Monday night suggested the Tesla may have been in full self-driving mode at the time of the disaster; however, the CHP has subsequently said that the vehicle's driving mode does not seem to have played a role in the incident.

A statement from the CHP says that investigators "established probable cause" that "this event was done on purpose."

After hearing about the tragedy, Patel's hospital in Los Angeles, Providence Holy Cross Medical Center, said that it was "very sad."

It issued a statement saying, "We are incredibly happy there were no catastrophic injuries." Because an investigation into this matter is ongoing, we will not provide any additional comment at this time.

The leader of the San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit's battalion, Brian Pottenger, said that the rescue operation took about three hours.

According to Pottenger, the children were the first to be evacuated by helicopter because of their relatively light injuries. The adults, on the other hand, had more severe injuries.

Pottenger affirmed that the children were safely fastened in their car seats, which were also fastened securely in the vehicle. We believe that the car seats saved the lives of those two children.

After 10 a.m. on Monday, authorities were called to the scene of an automobile off the side of the road near San Francisco's Tom Lantos Tunnels.

According to Patel, the Tesla he was driving had been on the main stretch of the road until it suddenly went over the cliff.

He said, "Over the years, there have always been incidents in that region due to cars veering off the road."