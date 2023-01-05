Prison Photo by Hasan Almasi/Unsplash on Unsplash

BOSTON (AP) — On Wednesday, the mastermind of a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for his role in the system. The project involved celebrities, prominent businesspeople, and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their children's way into elite schools.

Rick Singer, who is 62 years old, got the harshest sentence in the colossal scandal that revealed corruption in the already-known rigged admissions system at some of the best colleges in the country.

Given Singer's substantial cooperation, which led investigators to uncover the whole scam, prosecutors requested a six-year prison sentence. The singer started working secretly with detectives in 2018, and the hundreds of phone calls and meetings he recorded helped lead to the arrests of dozens of parents, sports coaches, and other people in March 2019.

Lori Loughlin, her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman were all convicted and sentenced to jail for their roles in the conspiracy. Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, and UCLA all had coaches who acknowledged taking bribes.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins told reporters following the sentence, "The behavior, in this case, was something out of a Hollywood movie."

The singer was also told to give up assets worth millions of dollars and pay more than $10 million to the IRS. In February, he must report to jail under the judge's order.

Prosecutors pointed out that Singer acknowledged hindering the investigation by tipping off some of his clients who were under federal inquiry, even though his assistance helped obtain the convictions of a spate of defendants. The government never used him as a witness in any of the trials.

Singer's attorney, Candice Fields, argued for mercy by telling the court that her client "did everything that was required to help the government," including taking a tremendous personal danger by wearing a wire to record meetings for investigators. Fields asked the court for three years of probation and, at most, six months in jail.

According to Fields, "dozens of powerful and occasionally famous defendants" were charged, making the probe notable. This was all due to Singer.

The singer expressed regret to his loved ones, the communities he had harmed, and the students he had taught over the years. He committed his life to improve the world in some way or another.

The values I was taught to uphold were skewed by my father's teachings on the importance of striving to be the best. I agreed with his outlook that cheating or outright lying to come out on top was OK as long as the goal was achieved. He said, "I really should have known better."

The singer even their father's teachings skewed the values I was taught to uphold entered a guilty plea on all counts, including racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, on February 12, 2019, the same day the enormous case was made public. Although just two parents were found guilty in court, dozens more eventually pleaded guilty.

Authorities in Boston started looking into the plan when a suspect in a separate securities fraud scheme told them that a Yale soccer coach had promised to help his daughter get into college for money. As a result of the Yale coach's tip, police were able to track down Singer, whose assistance helped expose the scam.

The singer paid coaches to pick people to be recruited, and he paid officials or proctors of admission exams to raise students' test scores. All of this was done to increase the chances of the applicants getting in.

Coaches in soccer, sailing, and tennis accepted bribes to falsely recruit pupils as athletes. Students who did not even participate in sports were portrayed as celebrities in fabricated sports profiles. Most of the bribes went via Singer's fake organization, which allowed some parents to deduct the money from their taxes as a tax write-off since the payments were disguised as gifts to charity.

Prosecutors claim that Singer stole over $25 million from his clients, paid over $7 million in bribes, and spent over $15 million on his expenses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank argued that the court would send a "devastating message that fraud pays and obstruction of justice rewards" if it did not impose a substantial jail term.

Frank says that the accused committed "the largest fraud ever committed on the higher education system in the United States."

Gordon Ernst, the former Georgetown tennis coach who took more than $3 million in bribes, got the worst punishment before Singer. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Parents have been given sentences that range from probation to 15 months in jail. However, one of these parents is now free while he waits for the outcome of his appeal.

One father who was not involved with Singer in any way was cleared of all charges related to allegations that he bribed Ernst to get his daughter admitted. And the judge who overturned the bribery conviction of former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic has ordered a new trial.