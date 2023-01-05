Rick Singer, the man behind a massive college fraud, receives a 3.5-year sentence

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cVQE9_0k44w7Ax00
PrisonPhoto byHasan Almasi/UnsplashonUnsplash

BOSTON (AP) — On Wednesday, the mastermind of a nationwide college admissions bribery scheme was sentenced to 3 and a half years in prison for his role in the system. The project involved celebrities, prominent businesspeople, and other parents who used their wealth and privilege to buy their children's way into elite schools.

Rick Singer, who is 62 years old, got the harshest sentence in the colossal scandal that revealed corruption in the already-known rigged admissions system at some of the best colleges in the country.

Given Singer's substantial cooperation, which led investigators to uncover the whole scam, prosecutors requested a six-year prison sentence. The singer started working secretly with detectives in 2018, and the hundreds of phone calls and meetings he recorded helped lead to the arrests of dozens of parents, sports coaches, and other people in March 2019.

Lori Loughlin, her husband, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, and "Desperate Housewives" actress Felicity Huffman were all convicted and sentenced to jail for their roles in the conspiracy. Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, and UCLA all had coaches who acknowledged taking bribes.

U.S. Attorney for the District of Massachusetts Rachael Rollins told reporters following the sentence, "The behavior, in this case, was something out of a Hollywood movie."

The singer was also told to give up assets worth millions of dollars and pay more than $10 million to the IRS. In February, he must report to jail under the judge's order.

Prosecutors pointed out that Singer acknowledged hindering the investigation by tipping off some of his clients who were under federal inquiry, even though his assistance helped obtain the convictions of a spate of defendants. The government never used him as a witness in any of the trials.

Singer's attorney, Candice Fields, argued for mercy by telling the court that her client "did everything that was required to help the government," including taking a tremendous personal danger by wearing a wire to record meetings for investigators. Fields asked the court for three years of probation and, at most, six months in jail.

According to Fields, "dozens of powerful and occasionally famous defendants" were charged, making the probe notable. This was all due to Singer.

The singer expressed regret to his loved ones, the communities he had harmed, and the students he had taught over the years. He committed his life to improve the world in some way or another.

The values I was taught to uphold were skewed by my father's teachings on the importance of striving to be the best. I agreed with his outlook that cheating or outright lying to come out on top was OK as long as the goal was achieved. He said, "I really should have known better."

The singer even their father's teachings skewed the values I was taught to uphold entered a guilty plea on all counts, including racketeering conspiracy and money laundering conspiracy, on February 12, 2019, the same day the enormous case was made public. Although just two parents were found guilty in court, dozens more eventually pleaded guilty.

Authorities in Boston started looking into the plan when a suspect in a separate securities fraud scheme told them that a Yale soccer coach had promised to help his daughter get into college for money. As a result of the Yale coach's tip, police were able to track down Singer, whose assistance helped expose the scam.

The singer paid coaches to pick people to be recruited, and he paid officials or proctors of admission exams to raise students' test scores. All of this was done to increase the chances of the applicants getting in.

Coaches in soccer, sailing, and tennis accepted bribes to falsely recruit pupils as athletes. Students who did not even participate in sports were portrayed as celebrities in fabricated sports profiles. Most of the bribes went via Singer's fake organization, which allowed some parents to deduct the money from their taxes as a tax write-off since the payments were disguised as gifts to charity.

Prosecutors claim that Singer stole over $25 million from his clients, paid over $7 million in bribes, and spent over $15 million on his expenses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Frank argued that the court would send a "devastating message that fraud pays and obstruction of justice rewards" if it did not impose a substantial jail term.

Frank says that the accused committed "the largest fraud ever committed on the higher education system in the United States."

Gordon Ernst, the former Georgetown tennis coach who took more than $3 million in bribes, got the worst punishment before Singer. He was sentenced to two and a half years in prison.

Parents have been given sentences that range from probation to 15 months in jail. However, one of these parents is now free while he waits for the outcome of his appeal.

One father who was not involved with Singer in any way was cleared of all charges related to allegations that he bribed Ernst to get his daughter admitted. And the judge who overturned the bribery conviction of former USC water polo coach Jovan Vavic has ordered a new trial.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Rick Singer# Boston# Prison# Court# Scam

Comments / 2

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
3152 followers

More from Malek Sherif

El Paso, TX

Democrats commend Biden for addressing the immigration situation and asylum seekers before his US-Mexico border visit

President Obama's vice president, Joe Biden, will make his first trip to the southern border on Sunday, and it has already been met with acclaim from Democratic politicians around the country in anticipation of his revelation of a new asylum policy.

Read full story
154 comments

Scientists discover a vaccination that eliminates AND prevents untreatable brain tumors

Even though it has only been tried on mice so far, the dual-action injection successfully eradicates tumours and stops cancer from returning. Professionals remove viable tumour tissue from patients, reprogram the cells so that they target the glioblastoma, and then reinject the cells back into the patient. The modified, live cancer cells then go directly to the primary tumour, where they may be recognised and remembered by the immune system.

Read full story
55 comments

Long-term COVID survivors often had a milder form of the disease at first, according to a recent research

COVID-19 is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus, and long COVID is defined as the persistence or emergence of symptoms more than three months after the first infection. A minimum of two months have passed since the start of these symptoms, and no underlying cause has been identified.

Read full story
1 comments

After the FDA legalized abortion pills for sale in pharmacies, what could possibly come next?

In a recent regulatory change, the FDA made it possible for retail pharmacies like CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) to begin supplying mifepristone, which may be used in a pharmaceutical abortion.

Read full story
Queens, NY

A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens

On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.

Read full story
18 comments
San Francisco, CA

Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area

Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.

Read full story
25 comments
Cohasset, MA

In Massachusetts, authorities are working "around the clock" to find a mother who has been missing since New Year's Day

( CNN ) - Massachusetts authorities are "working around the clock" to locate a woman and her three small children who have been missing since New Year's Day. Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley stated during a news conference on Friday that a family member had last seen Ana Walshe at her residence in Cohasset at 4:05 a.m. on January 1.

Read full story
6 comments

The next week in North Carolina's weather may bring a wintry mix

Beginning on Saturday night, expect a bright sky and temperatures in the forties. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s on Sunday morning as cloud cover increases late Saturday night. The afternoons will be much chillier than Saturdays, with several locations seeing temperatures in the low 40s.

Read full story
14 comments
New York City, NY

8,700 NYC nurses are ready to strike Monday if contract deals aren't reached

New York ( CNN ) - At a virtual news conference on Saturday morning, Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), said that more than 8,700 nurses are prepared to go on strike Monday at 6 a.m. ET if preliminary contract agreements are not achieved at numerous New York City hospitals.

Read full story

Jill Biden, the vice president's wife, will accompany her husband on his visit to Mexico City

( CNN ) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be accompanied on his next trip to Mexico City by the First Lady, Jill Biden. First lady press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Saturday that Biden has a "substantive, autonomous program" that will concentrate on our common cultural links and her commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the globe.

Read full story
227 comments

After Friday night's Mega Millions drawing yielded no winner, the prize quickly grew to over a billion dollars

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some lucky New York and New Jersey residents won $1 million in a recent lottery. The winning numbers from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing are (20, 63, 46, 59, and 3), with the Megaball being 13. This massive jackpot ranks third in the United States lottery's history.

Read full story
2 comments
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outside

According to arrest records acquired by the Advocate, Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish house at 6:30 p.m. on Friday when the dog barged into the property and "viciously assaulted her."

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.

Read full story
24 comments
Newport News, VA

Newport News: Teacher shot by student making a full recovery

According to officials, a Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is showing signs of rehabilitation. Abby Zwerner was shot with a firearm on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in the Newport News neighborhood of Newport News, Virginia.

Read full story

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has spoken for the first time since his cardiac arrest

This week, Damar Hamlin made his first public remarks since he collapsed with a heart attack during an NFL game. The Buffalo Bills safety said on Instagram on Saturday, "When you send true love out into the universe, it returns to you three times as much." The outpouring of support and prayers has been amazing, and I am grateful to every one of you.

Read full story

Kevin McCarthy vows to attack immigration, 'woke' education and IRS financing

At the opening of the 118th Congress on Saturday morning, McCarthy made a bold proposal, stating he hoped to "be the check and bring some balance" to President Joe Biden's ideas. He has said that he aims to remove funding for over 87,000 more IRS agents as his first legislative priority.

Read full story
2 comments
California State

Flooding and severe winds from a "bomb cyclone" have hit California

CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people were killed in California on Thursday as a result of the hurricane-force winds, surging surf, and heavy rains brought on by a powerful "atmospheric river." These factors combined to cause flooding, cut off power to tens of thousands of people, and result in the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home a falling tree crushed.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the scene

An investigator said in unsealed court records on Thursday that the suspect's DNA was detected on a knife sheath at the scene of the crime involving the deaths of four students from the University of Idaho.

Read full story
5 comments

It took three days. Eleven votes. There is still no Speaker of the House in the United States

Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, failed in his latest bid to become Speaker. As a result, the government has been stuck in a rut like it hasn't been since before the Civil War.

Read full story

The fourth day of Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House Speaker has begun

Even with the help of a congressman from California, the Republicans are unable to find a compromise after 11 rounds of voting. During a tough standoff in Washington, Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, lost by a record 11 votes. On Thursday evening, lawmakers agreed to stop working, giving the race for the next Speaker of the US House another day.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy