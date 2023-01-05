California is hit by a powerful storm, and residents prepare for further flooding

Flooding Photo by Chris Gallagher/Unsplash on Unsplash

Sacramento - the state capital even though the nation's most populous state had just recovered from a similar drenching a few days prior, on Wednesday a powerful winter storm, the latest in a series of "atmospheric rivers," roared across California, battering the coast, inundating city streets, toppling trees, and burying the mountains in snowfall.

In the past few weeks, California has been hit by a series of damaging storms. Governor Gavin Newsom had to declare a state of emergency because it was going to rain today.

Predawn rains turned into torrential rain, strong gusts, and flash flood warnings, forcing residents of Northern California to seek refuge in Santa Barbara and leaving hundreds of thousands without electricity. The state is predicted to be pummeled by a series of comparable weather systems over the following several days.

Predicted rainfall quantities this week are below the threshold at which they begin to have a noticeable impact. However, experts warn that the ground is now like a wet sponge throughout most of California due to the rainfall over the weekend, increasing the likelihood of floods and quick runoff. The state has experienced a drought for the past three years and has experienced wildfires, which have left behind sizable scars that are prone to landslides.

To swiftly mobilize a storm response, California Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency across the state on Wednesday, and officials in many cities issued evacuation orders.

The new head of the Governor's Office of Emergency Services, Nancy Ward, has issued a warning about the potential for floods, mudslides, and power outages. She said that weather forecasters think these storms could be some of the worst and most serious to hit California in the last five years.

Several parks in Northern California were closed, and environmentalists reported keeping an eye on fire-damaged redwoods in the Santa Cruz Mountains for fear that they would fall. Officials in San Francisco rushed to provide sandbags to homeowners. Many children in flood-prone San Mateo County were sent home from school on Wednesday and told not to come back until Thursday.

In addition, Oakland city councilwoman Treva Reid collaborated with the Red Cross to convert a neighborhood community facility in East Oakland into a 75-bed shelter, where around 300 people have been staying since the hurricane last weekend.

"This storm has been with us since New Year's Eve, and we have hundreds of individuals in this area that we are trying to serve who have been displaced," Ms. Reid said. Indeed, "everyone has to pitch in."

There were flood warnings issued for the area north of San Francisco and flood watches for the whole southern part of the state. PowerOutage.us, a website that keeps tabs on power outages, reports that as of Wednesday night, more than 170,000 people in California were without electricity.

The National Weather Service issued a warning: "Don't let your guard down."

In some areas, like Santa Cruz County and Santa Barbara County, where wildfires burned five years ago, authorities warned of floods, mudflows, and debris flows. This caused people to leave their homes.

Almost exactly a year ago, more than 20 people in Montecito were killed when mud and debris, exposed and loosened by the raging Thomas fire, tumbled down slopes and onto neighborhoods.

Andy Gonzales, 69, had to leave the rural town of Watsonville on Wednesday afternoon because of a mandatory evacuation order. Watsonville is located southeast of Santa Cruz, near Monterey Bay. Yet he said that he had no intention of leaving the house.

A few days before, it had already been inundated.

Up until midnight, he added, New Year's Eve was uneventful. Then, about 8 o'clock that evening, the water began to rise, and the murky waters began to seep into his home. Mr. Gonzales said that he had witnessed individuals in boats rescuing members of his mostly elderly community.

In the time since Mr. Gonzales has been sprucing things up. On Wednesday, when more precipitation was forecast for California, he helped his family prepare the area by laying sandbags. He said that "everyone is afraid." "It seems like a ghost town here."

In Sonoma County, villages like Guerneville along the Russian River, which was predicted to surge beyond its banks by Monday, were given evacuation advisories.

On Wednesday, authorities in the Bay Area city of Richmond sought to prevent a landslide in a nearby community. The scarp and boulders were tumbling off a slope that had been wet and fractured from days of rain, Mayor Tom Butt said on Tuesday.

On Wednesday morning, workers in hazardous gear tried to put a tarp on the slope to redirect the rain to a neighboring pond after people in the area were evacuated.

Mr. Butt expressed his hope that the slide wouldn't become worse by saying, "Hopefully they can get that plastic up there and keep enough water off of the slope." The best he and his team can do is "all we can do," he said.

The corpses of at least two people, who were presumed to have been killed in last weekend's floods, were discovered by officials on Wednesday in a rural section of Sacramento County near the suburb of Elk Grove, which is located south of the capital. The California Highway Patrol said they found the body of a woman next to a car that had been washed away. Hours later, county officials said they found the body of another person inside a submerged car about half an hour away.

The fatalities were the third and fourth confirmed to be related to the storm. A corpse was recovered from a flooded car on New Year's Day along Highway 99 by fire responders. And in Santa Cruz, a 72-year-old man was reportedly killed when a tree fell on his house.

As people in San Francisco's Mission District got ready for the storm, they put sandbags in front of their apartments, cafes, and businesses.

Some of the streets in the low-lying area flooded over the weekend. Some businesses, including King's Refrigeration and Appliances, opened for business despite the shutdown.

Jose Gomez, whose father runs the business, claimed that refrigerators placed on the sidewalk there started to float away in the pooled water on Saturday. "We had to keep them from floating away in the stream," he replied.

Mr. Gomez, though, remained optimistic about the impending storm and said that there were no plans to reduce hours. Maybe, he added, it wouldn't rain all that much.

According to the Weather Service, the coastal hills of California may anticipate gusts of 60 to 80 miles per hour and up to four inches of rain from the storm.

Extremely heavy snowfall is predicted for the Alps. Officials in the water sector said on Tuesday that the state's snowpack was at 174 percent of its average for the date, which is good news for drought-stricken California.

A third of California's water comes from the snowfall in the Sierra Nevada mountains, according to the state's Department of Water Resources. When the snowpack melts in the warmer, drier months of the year, it fills up the rivers and reservoirs with water.

The state of California is home to the nation's biggest agricultural economy, and the recent rain and snow have been a welcome reprieve. Don Cameron, whose Terranova Ranch cultivates fruit on 8,500 acres in the southern San Joaquin Valley, called the impending storms a "godsend."

Yet, water experts have warned that homeowners should still prepare to save regardless of how much rain there is in the coming days. They talked about how in 2021, there was a lot of snow in December, but then January, February, and March were the driest on record. This meant that Californians had to deal with increasingly serious warnings and restrictions on how much water they could use during the summer.

More storms are on the way, which means the mountains may get even more rain and flood.

"Now that we have a saturated snowpack, we're probably not going to receive a lot more storage from the rain that falls on it," said Andrew Schwartz, the main scientist and manager of the University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Lab. Therefore, we may see some extra melting if we do receive rain. Our only hope is that it remains snowy.

This draws attention to California's water problem, which is that the state needs a very rainy winter but is constantly in danger of destruction and upheaval whenever it experiences a severe storm.

"This is a perfect example of how big floods can happen during a long drought," said Karla Nemeth, head of the Department of Water Resources. "As our climate changes, California is seeing more changes between wet and dry times," she said.

Meteorologists say that a series of atmospheric rivers, which bring moisture from the tropical Pacific Ocean, will last at least until the middle of January. This includes the most recent storm.

At least five individuals were killed by last week's atmospheric river that flooded the West Coast. Another storm system dumped snow on Utah and Arizona on Tuesday while drenching California. The storm then barreled east through the nation, generating violent tornadoes, thunderstorms, and floods in sections of the Plains, Upper Midwest, and South.

As it made its way toward the East Coast, the severity of that storm was predicted to lessen, according to the Weather Service. On Saturday and Monday, California may get another wave of severe rain.