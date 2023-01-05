At present, more than 40% of all cases of COVID are due to XBB.1.5, a particularly infectious form

COVID Photo by CDC/Unsplash on Unsplash

Experts said the newest COVID-19 type to sweep the nation, XBB.1.5, does not seem to produce more severe illness than its predecessors.

Mehul Suthar, who researches emerging viral diseases at Emory University's School of Medicine in Atlanta, said that this strain appeared to be around five times more infectious than a previous omicron variation, which was five times more contagious than the original virus. The sums begin to make sense.

XBB.1.5 accounted for almost 40% of cases in the US as of December 31st, up from less than 1% a month earlier, said the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Daniel Griffin, an infectious disease specialist at Northwell Health in New York, has stated that the antiviral Paxlovid, when administered within the first few days of infection, "dramatically reduces progression to hospitalization." Vaccines are still useful in preventing severe disease and death.

He reassured everyone that "we are not back in the gloomy days of early 2020."

What You Need to Know About the New Variant XB.1.5 COVID Vaccines

With every new type, it's a big worry that vaccines and treatments won't work as well as they did before.

"These vaccinations seem to be working. "And that's a good thing," viral specialist Dr. Jeremy Luban from the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School remarked.

But "when a new organism spreads swiftly from person to person, it places a heavy burden on an already overburdened healthcare system." That's an issue for everyone.

Booster shots against COVID-19, which were developed to guard against two separate strains of the virus and released in December under Suthar's leadership, continue to be effective against the new strain. "We're making progress," he replied confidently.

Vaccines haven't been as effective in preventing infection and mild illness for at least the last year with Omicron and its subvariants, including this one.

Griffith also noted that the common person's conception of "mild" may differ from the medical community's. He went on to say, "People are still pretty mean," and he pointed out that many patients have said that their most recent illness was worse than their last one or almost anything else.

When did XBB.1.5 become so popular?

Luban indicated that one of three things, or more likely a mix of these things, is driving the rapid spread of the new variant:

More people have been exposed because of holiday parties and travel, but not many people are using masks to protect themselves. The potential exists for this variety to be more contagious from person to person. It seems to have an even stronger binding affinity for ACE-2 receptors in the body than previous versions.

It seems to have improved resistance to antibodies produced by the immune system compared to prior forms.

The majority of COVID cases in New York City are XBB.1.5.

Griffin says that the vast majority of COVID-19 infections in the northeast, especially in New York, are caused by XBB.1.5.

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 are on the rise, albeit they are still less than half of what they were this time last year at Northwell Health, which covers New York City, Westchester, and Long Island. With an increase from 467 instances on November 3 and 545 cases a month earlier, as of Tuesday, Northwell had 783 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, with 10% in critical care.

For what reason do emerging variations constitute a risk?

As of early December, BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variations accounted for more than 60% of instances, whereas XBB and its subvariant accounted for less than 5%. They now account for around 45 percent.

According to Luban, the most alarming possibility is that a later variation will be much deadlier. "Could the virus undergo changes that have an impact on the pandemic when it multiplies so rapidly?" "Things like that are beyond our ability to foresee," he went on to say.

Vaccines and antivirals are still effective against them, but monoclonal antibodies have not caught up. In the early stages of the pandemic, monoclonals helped keep high-risk individuals from becoming sick or hospitalized.

"Those who require assistance with their immune systems are out of luck right now," Luban lamented.

The continued spread of COVID-19 in China is a source of worry for Luban and others. China reversed its long-standing "zero COVID" policy on December 1; since then, the country's caseload has reportedly skyrocketed while official data is unavailable.