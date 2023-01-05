Throughout most of Minnesota, snow continues to accumulate, creating travel difficulties

Wednesday was the second day of a multi-day winter storm that dumped light snow on parts of Minnesota, creating hazardous driving conditions for those who made it out to their cars at all.

The snow made it difficult for pedestrians, aviation passengers, and anybody else on the move.

Tuesday was the worst of the storm, with heavy snowfall and some freezing rain. Wednesday's snowfall wasn't too bad, but it kept coming down and piling up all day.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday around the same time, the Minnesota State Patrol recorded over 1,200 accidents, including wrecks, spinouts, and jackknifed semis, on state roads. Accidents on state and interstate highways are not included in that tally.

The weather was blamed for at least one fatal collision, which occurred in Wright County, close to Clearwater. According to the Patrol, a 36-year-old man from Maple Lake, Minnesota, passed away when his automobile slid into a ditch on a State Highway at midnight on Tuesday. Just after 7 o'clock, authorities say he stepped out of his car and was standing on the shoulder when he was hit by a passing pickup truck.

Additional snowfall of a few inches is possible for the Twin Cities and parts of southern, central, and eastern Minnesota on Wednesday afternoon and night.

Early Wednesday afternoon, snowfall totals were reported to be as high as 14 inches in Edgerton, 13.5 inches in Burnsville, Woodbury, and Apple Valley, and 12.2 inches in Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport, 12 inches in Northfield, 11.3 inches in Chanhassen, 10.4 inches near St. Cloud, and 7 inches at Moose Lake.

That's on top of the fact that most of Minnesota have already had a snowier winter than normal.

Until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, areas of the northeast and southwest Minnesota are still under winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories. All of southern and central Minnesota, including the Twin Cities, is under advisories until Thursday at 6 a.m. MPR Weather's Updraft blog has further information.

According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, much of the southern two-thirds of the state was blanketed with snow on Wednesday. On Tuesday evening, light freezing rain left a thin layer of ice, which snow-covered on Wednesday.

For the safety of motorists and to make room for snowplows, several municipalities have declared snow emergencies and instituted parking restrictions. St. Paul's and Minneapolis' night plowing routes will be cleared beginning at 9 p.m. on Wednesday.

Bloomington, Richfield, Brooklyn Park, Brooklyn Center, St. Louis Park, Robbinsdale, Eden Prairie, Plymouth, West St. Paul, and Mankato are just a few of the communities that have declared snow emergencies.

As of 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday, more than 110 flights had been canceled out of Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport.

As of Wednesday morning, Metro Transit bus lines in the Twin Cities were running late on at least a third of their routes.

Recess cancellations and other school closings

Wednesday was the second day that many schools were closed, delayed, or had online lessons.

On Wednesday, both St. Paul Public Schools and Minneapolis Public Schools announced that they would transition their students to an online learning day. Burnsville-Eagan-Savage, Farmington, Hastings, Lakeville, and Princeton are among the other school districts that have pushed for a digital learning day.

Wednesday classes were canceled "due to winter road conditions and unplowed sections of the district" at Anoka-Hennepin Schools. Schools in Inver Grove Heights, Rosemount-Apple Valley-Eagan, St. Louis Park, Mounds View, South Washington County, and West St. Paul-Mendota Heights-Eagan were among those that called off Wednesday's classes.

Benson, Big Lake, Blue Earth, Eden Prairie, Edina, Faribault, Forest Lake, Mankato, Marshall, New Ulm, North Branch, and Waconia are just some of the school districts that elected to begin classes two hours later.

Loss of electrical power

On Wednesday, as the winter storm in Minnesota continued for a second day, utilities reported that several thousand homes and businesses were without power at times.

Xcel Energy said earlier on Wednesday that more than 3,000 customers in its Minnesota service region had lost power, with the majority of those outages occurring in the Twin Cities. As of about two o'clock in the afternoon, just around 600 remained.

Many hundreds of customers in the south and southeast of the metro area were without power, according to reports from the Dakota Electric Association. Workers were already on their way to fix the blackouts.

Tuesday's transportation problems

There were hundreds of collisions and spinouts reported by the Minnesota State Patrol on Tuesday due to the first wave of snow and freezing rain that hit the area. MnDOT told people not to drive in more than a dozen counties in southwest and south-central Minnesota for most of Tuesday.

Poor visibility caused several counties to take their plows off the road. A total of 11 inches of snow fell in Windom, 8.5 inches in Willmar, 7 inches in Granite Falls, and 6 inches at the Minneapolis–St. Paul International Airport on Tuesday.

Mitchell, South Dakota, had 17.2 inches of snow on Tuesday, the second-highest single-day snow total in recorded history.

Due to "severe snow buildup and many stranded cars impeding lanes of travel," the South Dakota Department of Transportation shut down I-90 west of Sioux Falls for much of Tuesday and left it closed overnight.

There are a lot of cars stopped and stranded on I-90, so cleanup has been quite sluggish. By Wednesday morning, according to the agency, the cleanup will be complete.

In addition, flying passengers had a difficult time. More than 200 flights had to be canceled at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport on Tuesday, while a Delta aircraft from San José del Cabo, Mexico, was delayed after landing after its nose gear skidded off a taxiway. Nobody was hurt, at least that we know of.

Because of the freezing precipitation, the runways at MSP were closed for a while.

As a result of the snow and ice on Tuesday, Sioux Falls Regional Airport in South Dakota was unable to accept any flights. The location will reopen on Wednesday at 9:00 a.m., according to officials.

