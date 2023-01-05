First Amendment protects Washington teacher's MAGA hats at school training

Teacher Photo by ThisisEngineering RAEng/Unsplash on Unsplash

When Eric Dodge wore a MAGA hat to staff-only training before the 2019–2020 school year, the appeals court upheld his right to free speech.

The US Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit said that a former teacher in Washington state had the right to wear a "Make America Great Again" hat to a professional development session.

Eric Dodge, a former Wy'east Middle School science teacher and educator for more than 17 years, was caught on camera wearing the divisive hat as he went into an Evergreen Public Schools building for training for staff only on cultural sensitivity and racial prejudice.

Dodge didn't wear the cap during training, but he did leave it out for anyone to see next to his other personal belongings. According to court filings, other witnesses said that they were "intimidated" and "threatened" by Dodge's choice to bring the hat along.

Principal Caroline Garret allegedly confronted him about the headgear and urged him to exercise better judgment at Wy'east Middle School. Dodge subsequently wore the cap to a second training session held in advance of the next 2019–2020 academic year.

According to court papers, Dodge claimed that he was "verbally harassed" by Garrett and other school officials when he brought the hat back for a second time, which he saw as a violation of his First Amendment rights.

He decided in the end to file a lawsuit against Garrett, the school's director of human resources, Janae Gomes, and the district.

On December 29, the appeals court agreed with Dodge and upheld her First Amendment rights, saying that the school district had not shown a "tangible impediment" to school operations.

The court reasoned that, unlike in previous instances, Dodge's choice to wear the hat did not represent the school system since he did not do it in an educational environment or near pupils.

Since Garrett let a Black Lives Matter poster hang in the library and had a Bernie Sanders bumper sticker on her car, Dodge's lawyers argued that this didn't show a "wide limitation on the political expression" when she told Dodge he couldn't wear his MAGA hat to school.

Judge Danielle J. Forrest said in her judgment that the fact that some people may object to the political message being transmitted is not enough to justify establishing disruption of a nature that exceeds the speaker's First Amendment rights.

The paper said that worrying about how people will react to controversial or unpopular speech is not a good enough reason to ban it.

The appeals panel upheld Dodge's rights under the First Amendment. They also found that neither the Evergreen Public Schools nor Gomes had unfairly punished Dodge.

According to the AP, Michael McFarland, an attorney for the school district and Gomes, said his clients are satisfied with the verdict.