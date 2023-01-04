As GOP battles flare in the House, Biden and McConnell take turns in the limelight, saying, "We can work together."

In the senator's home state, President Joe Biden and Republican Senate Leader Mitch McConnell got into the same presidential limousine as the split House Republicans started day two of a frantic dispute for the next speaker.

As a stark contrast to the mayhem in the House, they were in Kentucky on Wednesday to symbolize a new, bipartisan spirit. Hardline conservatives' resistance to Leader Kevin McCarthy prevented Republicans from electing a new House speaker on Tuesday, despite the party's new majority.

Both Biden and McConnell praised the bipartisan cooperation that was necessary to complete a bridge construction project that had been in the works for some time. The overcrowded Brent Spence Bridge over the Ohio River in Cincinnati is set to get repairs and a new companion bridge thanks to $1.63 billion in federal infrastructure financing.

"We can cooperate well enough." In this way, we may accomplish our goals. "If we all put aside our differences and work together, we can make great strides for our country." At a riverside event in Covington, Kentucky, with the dilapidated bridge in the background, Biden made the following remarks:

Nonetheless, the uncommon meeting of leaders from opposing parties was about more than just building a bridge.

Biden was able to show that he was ready to work with both parties and focus on governing by pointing out that the new Republican-controlled House was already in disarray before there were threats to investigate the president's son, Hunter Biden, and stop his plans.

Instead, McConnell saw a contrast between the stability of his Republican Senate Caucus and the chaos in the House.

McConnell called the funding of the bridge "a legislative miracle," saying it was "a day I believe many folks in Northern Kentucky feared may never come."

According to him, "we all know these are highly political times." Even though there are major disagreements, "I always believe no matter who is elected, after it's all through, we have to seek for things that we can agree on and strive to do them."

The bridge, according to McConnell, represents "the coming together of both sides."

McConnell, Republican Governor of Ohio Mike DeWine, and Democratic Governor of Kentucky Andy Beshear were among those who met with Biden upon his arrival at a terminal in Hebron, Kentucky. Biden and McConnell shared the president's vehicle on the way to the ceremony.

While departing for Kentucky, Vice President Biden criticized the inability of House Republicans to choose a new speaker as "embarrassing" and "not a good look for the nation."

To kick off the year 2023, the White House has adopted a plan to emphasize economic policy victories achieved through bipartisan cooperation. The passing of a $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure in 2021, with the support of 19 Republican senators, including Mitch McConnell, was Biden's crowning achievement during his first two years in office.

After decades of discussion, Biden said that "talking is over" over the Brent-Spence Bridge.

"We're finally going to get it done," he said.

Vice President Biden gave credit for the project's success to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. "I have certain disagreements with Senate Majority Leader McConnell. There are many points on which we differ; nevertheless, the following are the most critical. He always sticks to his promise. If he says anything, you may be certain that it will be done. "And he's open to compromise."

The President thanked Mitch McConnell.

The two have worked well together throughout the years and even consider each other friends, despite their political differences.

"I asked if I might say anything good about him," Biden joked.

Immediately after the midterm elections in November, Biden and McConnell met at the White House. On the president's last two visits to Kentucky, to see damage from a fatal tornado in 2021 and flood damage in Eastern Kentucky last year, McConnell was not there. McConnell went to the devastated areas on his own.

McConnell has said that the bridge "symbolizes the coming together of both parties on something that both sides believed was significant." More examples like that, he added, are needed around the nation. I'm pleased with our results.

The White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, gave a list of 200 things that Biden has done with Republican support, such as giving billions of dollars to help make computer chips, helping veterans who were exposed to dangerous smoke from "burn pits," and changing gun laws.

Jean-Pierre said this in response to the midterm elections, where the Democrats won more seats than expected.

President Trump's all-out, cross-the-aisle campaign

Ohio's U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D) and Ohio's former U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R) were both presents. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) and J.D. Vance (R-Ohio), who both voted against the president's infrastructure bill, were not there.

Without the collaboration of Democrats and Republicans, "we would not be here today," DeWine added. The event "just would not have occurred."

The Federal Highway Administration in the 1990s pronounced the double-decker Brent Spence Bridge, which first opened in 1963, to be practically outdated due to traffic congestion caused by the bridge's limited lanes carrying more vehicles than it was meant to handle. It is one of the busiest bridges in the country, used by more than 163,000 cars per day.

Still, Ohio and Kentucky officials put off for decades plans to build a new bridge next to the Brent Spence Bridge.

The remaining $3.6 billion of the project's total cost is expected to be covered by state and federal funds from Ohio and Kentucky.

"It looks like this," Brown added, "and that's what bipartisanship in the United States of America should look like."

According to White House infrastructure coordinator Mitch Landrieu, 20,000 projects have been approved or started thanks to Biden's infrastructure package. "There's no better place to see it than from the Brent Spence Bridge," he remarked.

Landrieu says that the White House invites all congressional delegations in the states where Vice President Biden goes to talk about infrastructure projects, no matter what party they belong to.

This week, the Biden administration is sending additional high-ranking officials overseas to highlight the infrastructure law's future bridge projects. On the same day that Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg was in New London, Connecticut, Vice President Kamala Harris was in Chicago. Earlier this week, it was announced that former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi will be meeting with White House Infrastructure Coordinator Mitch Landrieu at the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco on Thursday.

"After years of polarisation in Washington, there are now rays of hope," Vice President Joe Biden stated. The Brent Spence Bridge, for example, "connects different centuries, different states, and different political parties."

