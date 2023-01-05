According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the newly discovered COVID strain is the most contagious ever.

COVID Photo by Fusion Medical Animation/Unsplash on Unsplash

The international health organization is now attempting to assess the severity of the subvariant. An official with the World Health Organization warned reporters on Wednesday that the coronavirus Omicron strain XBB.1.5, which has quickly become the dominant strain in the U.S., might be responsible for a fresh wave of cases.

As the technical lead for COVID-19 at the WHO, Maria Van Kerkhove was worried that XBB.1.5 was gaining ground at the expense of other sub-variants, especially in some parts of Europe and the Northeastern United States.

Health experts are unsure whether this will lead to an increase in hospitalizations and fatalities as a result of vaccination and past-illness immunity.

According to Van Kerkhove, the strain has been found in 29 countries so far, but it might be spreading to many more.

On March 20, White House COVID-19 Response Coordinator Ashish Jha tweeted that the percentage of Americans who had the sub-variant increased from 4% to 40% in only a few weeks.

However, the WHO has not yet determined if XBB.1.5 is more dangerous than other circulating sub-variants.

A year later, the effects of COVID in the United States are far less severe. Hospitalizations were over three times as high, and death rates were roughly seven times higher compared to this time last year. Both measures have been lower at other periods throughout the pandemic, but hospitalizations are on the rise and are at approximately 40% of last year's levels in New England, where XBB.1.5 is spreading rapidly.

According to Van Kerkhove, a rise in hospitalizations in the Northeast cannot be directly attributed to XBB.1.5 because of the possibility that other respiratory infections, such as the flu, are to blame.

If an infected American's last infection was before July or if they haven't had the bivalent injection since it became available in September, their protection against XBB.1.5 "is probably not great," Jha said.

It was suggested that people get a bivalent booster and get tested before meeting with the elderly or people with weak immune systems. It was also suggested that people use a good mask in busy indoor places.

Checks for COVID and antiviral medication "Should function just fine based on what we know," Jha said on Twitter about the combination of Paxlovid and Molnupiravir.

Van Kerkhove said that the WHO is now looking into how dangerous the new strain is. They plan to release the results in the next few days.