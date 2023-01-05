More Flooding in California Caused by Powerful Storm

Storm Photo by Torsten Dederichs/splash on Unsplash

San Antonio, TX— On Wednesday morning, bands of rain poured through California as the state prepared for another severe storm that experts warned would bring additional floods, landslides, and catastrophic winds only days after another "atmospheric river" pounded the West Coast. Residents of the state are getting ready for another flood after a string of bad storms in the past few weeks.

Normal rain patterns wouldn't change much about how much rain is expected in the next few days. As a result of the weekend's rain, the ground across most of California is saturated, like a wet sponge, forecasters said, increasing the state's vulnerability to floods and quick runoff.

The state has grown more susceptible to droughts and wildfires, so authorities up and down the coast are preparing for another round of deluges.

Across the state, people were making contingency plans for the impending storm. City officials said they anticipated having additional sandbags later Wednesday, but they ran out early Wednesday morning. Because of the potential for tree damage from high winds, numerous parks in Northern California were closed.

In the area north of San Francisco on Wednesday night and Thursday, flood warnings were issued, while flood watches were issued for the Southern California region. On Wednesday, heavy rain was predicted to begin slowly before increasing during the day with gusty gusts and a chance of thunderstorms.

"Don't let your guard down," the Weather Service said.

Experts in meteorology have warned that vehicle travel will be hazardous, if not impossible, in certain locations due to water, fallen trees, and power outages. According to a tweet from the governor's office on Wednesday, the state's emergency operations center was at its maximum level of activation.

Watsonville and other portions of Santa Cruz County, south of San Francisco, are particularly vulnerable to flooding; thus, an evacuation order was issued on Tuesday night as the storm neared. A local emergency has been declared in San Jose, and the neighboring counties of San Mateo and Santa Cruz have done the same.

Residents of Sacramento were getting ready for more power outages and flooded streets on Wednesday morning, as forecasts called for up to three inches of rain in an area that had already been soaked by a storm on New Year's Eve.

Shivering in the pouring rain outside a hardware shop near her Carmichael home, 64-year-old Ramona Saunders said, "I'm here to get torches and batteries."

She said, "I'm just walking up and down the aisles, thinking maybe I've forgotten anything crucial."

Ms. Carmichael, a retired government employee, said the New Year's Eve storm had already brought down a California pepper tree outside her home, and she was afraid the maple tree in her front yard would fall next.

"I kept telling myself, 'Please don't let this be the storm,'" she said. The 6 o'clock news is the last place I want to be.

Many kids in San Mateo County, which is prone to flooding and is located south of San Francisco, were told to leave school early on Wednesday and not to come back until Thursday. Both the South San Francisco Unified School District and the San Mateo Union High School District called off Thursday's classes due to the storm.

The National Weather Service predicts that during the next couple of days, the interior valleys of California might get up to four inches of rain and winds of up to 40 miles per hour, with gusts of 60 to 80 m.p.h. in the coastal hills.

In addition, the mountains should get a lot of snow. Positive news for drought-stricken California: water authorities said on Tuesday that surveys and measurements revealed the statewide snowpack was at 174 percent of the norm for the date.

The Department of Water Resources estimates that 30 percent of the state's water comes from the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. The snowy mountain tops store water until it melts in the warmer, dryer months, replenishing the state's rivers and reservoirs.

Despite this, water experts have warned that homeowners should still prepare to save water in the coming days. They said that in 2021, there was a lot of snow in December, but then January, February, and March were the driest on record. This meant that Californians would have to deal with increasingly serious warnings and water-use restrictions all through the summer.

This demonstrates California's water problem: the state needs a very rainy winter, but every time it experiences a severe storm, there is also a risk of destruction and mayhem.

Climate change is making California's wet and dry periods more intense, and the head of the department, Karla Nemeth, said in a statement that this is a great example of how big floods could happen after a long drought.

Meteorologists predict that a succession of atmospheric rivers, or conduits of moisture from the tropical Pacific Ocean, will persist until at least the middle of January, including the newest storm. It's not a "one and done" storm, the Bay Area Weather Service office warned early Wednesday. "The lesson to impart is resilience," they added.

California's agriculture sector, which has been hit particularly hard by the state's prolonged drought, has been given some reprieve by the recent storms. Don Cameron, whose Terranova Ranch cultivates fruit on 8,500 acres in the southern San Joaquin Valley, called the impending storms a "godsend."

However, sections of the state have been inundated as a result of increasing water levels. On Wednesday, streets and basements were still being cleared out in downtown San Francisco, which was one of the places where the storm was expected to do a lot of damage.

On the 26th of December 2018, an atmospheric river flooded the West Coast, killing at least 5 people. On Tuesday, another storm system dumped snow on Utah and Arizona before soaking California again and barreling east through the nation, generating powerful tornadoes, thunderstorms, and floods in sections of the Plains, Upper Midwest, and South.

The National Weather Service predicted that the storm would weaken as it approached the East Coast on Wednesday night. Heavier downpours are forecast for California on Saturday and Monday.