More Flooding in California Caused by Powerful Storm

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0B0psr_0k3Vc8N700
StormPhoto byTorsten Dederichs/splashonUnsplash

San Antonio, TX— On Wednesday morning, bands of rain poured through California as the state prepared for another severe storm that experts warned would bring additional floods, landslides, and catastrophic winds only days after another "atmospheric river" pounded the West Coast. Residents of the state are getting ready for another flood after a string of bad storms in the past few weeks.

Normal rain patterns wouldn't change much about how much rain is expected in the next few days. As a result of the weekend's rain, the ground across most of California is saturated, like a wet sponge, forecasters said, increasing the state's vulnerability to floods and quick runoff.

The state has grown more susceptible to droughts and wildfires, so authorities up and down the coast are preparing for another round of deluges.

Across the state, people were making contingency plans for the impending storm. City officials said they anticipated having additional sandbags later Wednesday, but they ran out early Wednesday morning. Because of the potential for tree damage from high winds, numerous parks in Northern California were closed.

In the area north of San Francisco on Wednesday night and Thursday, flood warnings were issued, while flood watches were issued for the Southern California region. On Wednesday, heavy rain was predicted to begin slowly before increasing during the day with gusty gusts and a chance of thunderstorms.

"Don't let your guard down," the Weather Service said.

Experts in meteorology have warned that vehicle travel will be hazardous, if not impossible, in certain locations due to water, fallen trees, and power outages. According to a tweet from the governor's office on Wednesday, the state's emergency operations center was at its maximum level of activation.

Watsonville and other portions of Santa Cruz County, south of San Francisco, are particularly vulnerable to flooding; thus, an evacuation order was issued on Tuesday night as the storm neared. A local emergency has been declared in San Jose, and the neighboring counties of San Mateo and Santa Cruz have done the same.

Residents of Sacramento were getting ready for more power outages and flooded streets on Wednesday morning, as forecasts called for up to three inches of rain in an area that had already been soaked by a storm on New Year's Eve.

Shivering in the pouring rain outside a hardware shop near her Carmichael home, 64-year-old Ramona Saunders said, "I'm here to get torches and batteries."

She said, "I'm just walking up and down the aisles, thinking maybe I've forgotten anything crucial."

Ms. Carmichael, a retired government employee, said the New Year's Eve storm had already brought down a California pepper tree outside her home, and she was afraid the maple tree in her front yard would fall next.

"I kept telling myself, 'Please don't let this be the storm,'" she said. The 6 o'clock news is the last place I want to be.

Many kids in San Mateo County, which is prone to flooding and is located south of San Francisco, were told to leave school early on Wednesday and not to come back until Thursday. Both the South San Francisco Unified School District and the San Mateo Union High School District called off Thursday's classes due to the storm.

The National Weather Service predicts that during the next couple of days, the interior valleys of California might get up to four inches of rain and winds of up to 40 miles per hour, with gusts of 60 to 80 m.p.h. in the coastal hills.

In addition, the mountains should get a lot of snow. Positive news for drought-stricken California: water authorities said on Tuesday that surveys and measurements revealed the statewide snowpack was at 174 percent of the norm for the date.

The Department of Water Resources estimates that 30 percent of the state's water comes from the snowpack in the Sierra Nevada. The snowy mountain tops store water until it melts in the warmer, dryer months, replenishing the state's rivers and reservoirs.

Despite this, water experts have warned that homeowners should still prepare to save water in the coming days. They said that in 2021, there was a lot of snow in December, but then January, February, and March were the driest on record. This meant that Californians would have to deal with increasingly serious warnings and water-use restrictions all through the summer.

This demonstrates California's water problem: the state needs a very rainy winter, but every time it experiences a severe storm, there is also a risk of destruction and mayhem.

Climate change is making California's wet and dry periods more intense, and the head of the department, Karla Nemeth, said in a statement that this is a great example of how big floods could happen after a long drought.

Meteorologists predict that a succession of atmospheric rivers, or conduits of moisture from the tropical Pacific Ocean, will persist until at least the middle of January, including the newest storm. It's not a "one and done" storm, the Bay Area Weather Service office warned early Wednesday. "The lesson to impart is resilience," they added.

California's agriculture sector, which has been hit particularly hard by the state's prolonged drought, has been given some reprieve by the recent storms. Don Cameron, whose Terranova Ranch cultivates fruit on 8,500 acres in the southern San Joaquin Valley, called the impending storms a "godsend."

However, sections of the state have been inundated as a result of increasing water levels. On Wednesday, streets and basements were still being cleared out in downtown San Francisco, which was one of the places where the storm was expected to do a lot of damage.

On the 26th of December 2018, an atmospheric river flooded the West Coast, killing at least 5 people. On Tuesday, another storm system dumped snow on Utah and Arizona before soaking California again and barreling east through the nation, generating powerful tornadoes, thunderstorms, and floods in sections of the Plains, Upper Midwest, and South.

The National Weather Service predicted that the storm would weaken as it approached the East Coast on Wednesday night. Heavier downpours are forecast for California on Saturday and Monday.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Storm# Winter# California# Flooding# Weather

Comments / 3

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
2795 followers

More from Malek Sherif

After the FDA legalized abortion pills for sale in pharmacies, what could possibly come next?

In a recent regulatory change, the FDA made it possible for retail pharmacies like CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) to begin supplying mifepristone, which may be used in a pharmaceutical abortion.

Read full story
Queens, NY

A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens

On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area

Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.

Read full story
1 comments

The next week in North Carolina's weather may bring a wintry mix

Beginning on Saturday night, expect a bright sky and temperatures in the forties. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s on Sunday morning as cloud cover increases late Saturday night. The afternoons will be much chillier than Saturdays, with several locations seeing temperatures in the low 40s.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

8,700 NYC nurses are ready to strike Monday if contract deals aren't reached

New York ( CNN ) - At a virtual news conference on Saturday morning, Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), said that more than 8,700 nurses are prepared to go on strike Monday at 6 a.m. ET if preliminary contract agreements are not achieved at numerous New York City hospitals.

Read full story

Jill Biden, the vice president's wife, will accompany her husband on his visit to Mexico City

( CNN ) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be accompanied on his next trip to Mexico City by the First Lady, Jill Biden. First lady press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Saturday that Biden has a "substantive, autonomous program" that will concentrate on our common cultural links and her commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the globe.

Read full story
28 comments

After Friday night's Mega Millions drawing yielded no winner, the prize quickly grew to over a billion dollars

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some lucky New York and New Jersey residents won $1 million in a recent lottery. The winning numbers from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing are (20, 63, 46, 59, and 3), with the Megaball being 13. This massive jackpot ranks third in the United States lottery's history.

Read full story
1 comments
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outside

According to arrest records acquired by the Advocate, Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish house at 6:30 p.m. on Friday when the dog barged into the property and "viciously assaulted her."

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.

Read full story
1 comments
Newport News, VA

Newport News: Teacher shot by student making a full recovery

According to officials, a Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is showing signs of rehabilitation. Abby Zwerner was shot with a firearm on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in the Newport News neighborhood of Newport News, Virginia.

Read full story

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has spoken for the first time since his cardiac arrest

This week, Damar Hamlin made his first public remarks since he collapsed with a heart attack during an NFL game. The Buffalo Bills safety said on Instagram on Saturday, "When you send true love out into the universe, it returns to you three times as much." The outpouring of support and prayers has been amazing, and I am grateful to every one of you.

Read full story

Kevin McCarthy vows to attack immigration, 'woke' education and IRS financing

At the opening of the 118th Congress on Saturday morning, McCarthy made a bold proposal, stating he hoped to "be the check and bring some balance" to President Joe Biden's ideas. He has said that he aims to remove funding for over 87,000 more IRS agents as his first legislative priority.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Flooding and severe winds from a "bomb cyclone" have hit California

CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people were killed in California on Thursday as a result of the hurricane-force winds, surging surf, and heavy rains brought on by a powerful "atmospheric river." These factors combined to cause flooding, cut off power to tens of thousands of people, and result in the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home a falling tree crushed.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the scene

An investigator said in unsealed court records on Thursday that the suspect's DNA was detected on a knife sheath at the scene of the crime involving the deaths of four students from the University of Idaho.

Read full story
1 comments

It took three days. Eleven votes. There is still no Speaker of the House in the United States

Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, failed in his latest bid to become Speaker. As a result, the government has been stuck in a rut like it hasn't been since before the Civil War.

Read full story

The fourth day of Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House Speaker has begun

Even with the help of a congressman from California, the Republicans are unable to find a compromise after 11 rounds of voting. During a tough standoff in Washington, Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, lost by a record 11 votes. On Thursday evening, lawmakers agreed to stop working, giving the race for the next Speaker of the US House another day.

Read full story
1 comments

XBB.1.5, an aggressive Omicron strain often known as "the kraken," has been on the rise in the United States

An amplified coronavirus strain, XBB.1.5, is rapidly spreading throughout the United States. This strain is so dangerous that researchers have dubbed it the "Kraken" strain. Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious-disease specialist and professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley's School of Public Health, told Insider that this strain is "probably, perhaps, more formidable than any of the other subvariants now available."

Read full story
27 comments

It's possible that Republican George Santos's potential punishment for lying?

RepublicansPhoto byJoshua Sukoff/UnsplashonUnsplash. This week, a picture of Congressman-elect George Santos sitting alone in a room full of kids and being ignored by his new colleagues brought attention to the chaos on Capitol Hill.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California 'bomb cyclone' unleashes tremendous winds, torrential rain; state of emergency proclaimed

SAN FRANCISCO – On Wednesday, a severe storm created 45-foot-high waves at sea and dumped heavy rain on the already-soaked ground. This led to predictions of floods and mudslides in California, which caused the state to declare a state of emergency.

Read full story
2 comments
Healdsburg, CA

Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As a dangerous atmospheric river moves over the San Francisco Bay Area, ABC7 News has reported widespread storm damage. The following is a map showing the locations where a Level 5 storm, as measured by the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, has caused power outages, landslide danger, and tree damage.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy