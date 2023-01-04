A man suspected in four murders in Idaho is flying home after refusing extradition to Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania Photo by Lacie Slezak/unsplash on Unsplash

( CNN ) - A person familiar with the investigation told reporters on Wednesday that the guy suspected in the November killings of four students at the University of Idaho was returning to Idaho to face murder charges.

Warden Garry Haidle of the Monroe County Correctional Facility told CNN on Wednesday that he had turned over suspect Bryan Kohberger to the Pennsylvania State Police. The policy of the State Police is to remain silent on any prisoner transportation.

Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin were all stabbed to death on November 13 at an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho. Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Authorities have not yet released crucial details, such as whether or not the suspect was familiar with the victims and the potential motive for the crime.

Two law enforcement officials who knew about the investigation said that Kohberger was considered a suspect when they found out that he was the registered owner of a white Hyundai Elantra that had been seen near the crime scene.

According to the same sources, his DNA was also compared to samples taken from the residence where the students were murdered.

The suspect is a doctoral student in the criminal justice department at Washington State University in Pullman, which is about a half-hour west of Moscow.

Monroe County's top public defender, Jason LaBar, stated that he and his dad went across the country to spend Christmas together in Pennsylvania. They showed up around the 17th of December, a father, and son.

LaBar said that the white Hyundai Elantra that police had been looking for in connection with the murders was at Kohberger's parents' house.

According to the two law enforcement sources, an FBI surveillance team followed Kohberger for four days before his arrest as law enforcement collaborated with prosecutors to gather enough evidence to get a warrant.

Until the suspect makes an appearance in an Idaho court, the probable-cause affidavit, which would include the facts that would lead to his arrest, would stay under seal.

In addition to what is already in the public record, neither the prosecution nor the defense may speak according to a court order.