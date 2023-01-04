After three rounds of voting, Kevin McCarthy is eliminated from contention for House speaker

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nTqCa_0k3TskCk00
Kevin McCarthyPhoto byElement5 Digital/ pexels.com

The Republican impasse entered its second day on Wednesday, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy failing to win enough votes on two more attempts to become the next speaker of the House.

The Republican breakaway party on Wednesday nominated another Republican, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, in place of Rep. Jim Jordan, who had voted for McCarthy and stated he wasn't pursuing the speakership. McCarthy and Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries have each received five nominations. The nomination of Hakeem Jeffries by the Democrats was the first time in American history that two black males were nominated for the position of speaker of the House.

In his nomination speech, Republican Representative Mike Gallagher made an emotional case for McCarthy. He said that he is "glad" to be part of a party that allows discussion and acknowledges the problems of some members of the Republican Conference.

For example, former President Trump stated on Truth Social that "it's now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN AND CLOSE THE DEAL" to push the renegade Republicans toward McCarthy. Likewise, former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted his approval of McCarthy.

On the fourth ballot, McCarthy lost another Republican, Indiana's Rep. Victoria Spartz, who was "present" for the vote. Spartz voted for McCarthy on Tuesday, despite his claim that he might win with a smaller majority if some of the 19 holdouts voted "present."

This was the first time in almost a century that it took more than one ballot to elect a new speaker, yet it happens all the time. In 1855, selecting a new speaker took the House of Representatives four months.

Until a new speaker is chosen by a majority of members, the House cannot do any business, including swearing in new members. "There is no equivalent to the House of Representatives." No one is presently seated in the House of Representatives. After the three unsuccessful votes on Tuesday, CBS News senior White House and political reporter Ed O'Keefe mentioned it on the CBS News streaming channel.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kevin McCarthy# House speaker race# Republicans# CNN# CBS News

Comments / 650

Published by

With over a decade of writing about news and stories for the local paper, Malek Sherif has a uniquely friendly voice that shines through in his newest collection of local news, which explores the importance we place on the legacy.

New York, NY
2795 followers

More from Malek Sherif

After the FDA legalized abortion pills for sale in pharmacies, what could possibly come next?

In a recent regulatory change, the FDA made it possible for retail pharmacies like CVS (CVS) and Walgreens (WBA) to begin supplying mifepristone, which may be used in a pharmaceutical abortion.

Read full story
Queens, NY

A second demonstration in opposition to Rep. George Santos is underway in Queens

On Saturday morning, a large group of protestors gathered outside of Rep. George Santos' district office in Douglaston, Queens; the previous day, a smaller group had assembled outside the building.

Read full story
San Francisco, CA

Things to know about the impending "major atmospheric river event" in the San Francisco Bay Area

Since late December, the San Francisco Bay Area has been experiencing a persistent rainy spell, but this weekend through Tuesday, two major storms are expected to drench the area, bringing considerably more rain.

Read full story
1 comments

The next week in North Carolina's weather may bring a wintry mix

Beginning on Saturday night, expect a bright sky and temperatures in the forties. Temperatures will dip into the mid-30s on Sunday morning as cloud cover increases late Saturday night. The afternoons will be much chillier than Saturdays, with several locations seeing temperatures in the low 40s.

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

8,700 NYC nurses are ready to strike Monday if contract deals aren't reached

New York ( CNN ) - At a virtual news conference on Saturday morning, Nancy Hagans, president of the New York State Nurses Association (NYSNA), said that more than 8,700 nurses are prepared to go on strike Monday at 6 a.m. ET if preliminary contract agreements are not achieved at numerous New York City hospitals.

Read full story

Jill Biden, the vice president's wife, will accompany her husband on his visit to Mexico City

( CNN ) - The White House has announced that President Joe Biden will be accompanied on his next trip to Mexico City by the First Lady, Jill Biden. First lady press secretary Vanessa Valdivia told CNN on Saturday that Biden has a "substantive, autonomous program" that will concentrate on our common cultural links and her commitment to empowering women and girls throughout the globe.

Read full story
28 comments

After Friday night's Mega Millions drawing yielded no winner, the prize quickly grew to over a billion dollars

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Some lucky New York and New Jersey residents won $1 million in a recent lottery. The winning numbers from Friday night's Mega Millions drawing are (20, 63, 46, 59, and 3), with the Megaball being 13. This massive jackpot ranks third in the United States lottery's history.

Read full story
1 comments
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

A 7-year-old child from Louisiana was killed by a neighbor's pit dog while playing outside

According to arrest records acquired by the Advocate, Sadie Davila was playing outside the East Baton Rouge Parish house at 6:30 p.m. on Friday when the dog barged into the property and "viciously assaulted her."

Read full story
Moscow, ID

Report from Pennsylvania prison: Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger makes insensitive remark

MOSCOW, Idaho- A report claims that during his five days in a Pennsylvania jail, murder suspect Bryan Kohberger from Idaho made a crude joke. NewsNation was informed by an anonymous source inside the Monroe County Correctional Facility that the alleged mass killer was questioned as to his motivations for the murders of the four college students in Moscow, Idaho. "I didn't do anything," he reportedly replied.

Read full story
1 comments
Newport News, VA

Newport News: Teacher shot by student making a full recovery

According to officials, a Virginia teacher who was shot by a 6-year-old student is showing signs of rehabilitation. Abby Zwerner was shot with a firearm on Friday at Richneck Elementary School in the Newport News neighborhood of Newport News, Virginia.

Read full story

Damar Hamlin of the Buffalo Bills has spoken for the first time since his cardiac arrest

This week, Damar Hamlin made his first public remarks since he collapsed with a heart attack during an NFL game. The Buffalo Bills safety said on Instagram on Saturday, "When you send true love out into the universe, it returns to you three times as much." The outpouring of support and prayers has been amazing, and I am grateful to every one of you.

Read full story

Kevin McCarthy vows to attack immigration, 'woke' education and IRS financing

At the opening of the 118th Congress on Saturday morning, McCarthy made a bold proposal, stating he hoped to "be the check and bring some balance" to President Joe Biden's ideas. He has said that he aims to remove funding for over 87,000 more IRS agents as his first legislative priority.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

Flooding and severe winds from a "bomb cyclone" have hit California

CAPITOLA, Calif. (AP) — At least two people were killed in California on Thursday as a result of the hurricane-force winds, surging surf, and heavy rains brought on by a powerful "atmospheric river." These factors combined to cause flooding, cut off power to tens of thousands of people, and result in the deaths of at least two people, including a toddler whose home a falling tree crushed.

Read full story
1 comments
Moscow, ID

The affidavit states that the murder suspect in Idaho had DNA detected on the knife sheath at the scene

An investigator said in unsealed court records on Thursday that the suspect's DNA was detected on a knife sheath at the scene of the crime involving the deaths of four students from the University of Idaho.

Read full story
1 comments

It took three days. Eleven votes. There is still no Speaker of the House in the United States

Kevin McCarthy, the leader of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives, failed in his latest bid to become Speaker. As a result, the government has been stuck in a rut like it hasn't been since before the Civil War.

Read full story

The fourth day of Kevin McCarthy's bid to become House Speaker has begun

Even with the help of a congressman from California, the Republicans are unable to find a compromise after 11 rounds of voting. During a tough standoff in Washington, Kevin McCarthy, a Republican, lost by a record 11 votes. On Thursday evening, lawmakers agreed to stop working, giving the race for the next Speaker of the US House another day.

Read full story
1 comments

XBB.1.5, an aggressive Omicron strain often known as "the kraken," has been on the rise in the United States

An amplified coronavirus strain, XBB.1.5, is rapidly spreading throughout the United States. This strain is so dangerous that researchers have dubbed it the "Kraken" strain. Dr. John Swartzberg, an infectious-disease specialist and professor emeritus at the University of California, Berkeley's School of Public Health, told Insider that this strain is "probably, perhaps, more formidable than any of the other subvariants now available."

Read full story
27 comments

It's possible that Republican George Santos's potential punishment for lying?

RepublicansPhoto byJoshua Sukoff/UnsplashonUnsplash. This week, a picture of Congressman-elect George Santos sitting alone in a room full of kids and being ignored by his new colleagues brought attention to the chaos on Capitol Hill.

Read full story
1 comments
California State

California 'bomb cyclone' unleashes tremendous winds, torrential rain; state of emergency proclaimed

SAN FRANCISCO – On Wednesday, a severe storm created 45-foot-high waves at sea and dumped heavy rain on the already-soaked ground. This led to predictions of floods and mudslides in California, which caused the state to declare a state of emergency.

Read full story
2 comments
Healdsburg, CA

Take a look at the storm damage in the Bay Area, from fallen powerlines to landslide dangers

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- As a dangerous atmospheric river moves over the San Francisco Bay Area, ABC7 News has reported widespread storm damage. The following is a map showing the locations where a Level 5 storm, as measured by the ABC7 Storm Impact Scale, has caused power outages, landslide danger, and tree damage.

Read full story
7 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy