Kevin McCarthy Photo by Element5 Digital/ pexels.com

The Republican impasse entered its second day on Wednesday, with Rep. Kevin McCarthy failing to win enough votes on two more attempts to become the next speaker of the House.

The Republican breakaway party on Wednesday nominated another Republican, Rep. Byron Donalds of Florida, in place of Rep. Jim Jordan, who had voted for McCarthy and stated he wasn't pursuing the speakership. McCarthy and Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries have each received five nominations. The nomination of Hakeem Jeffries by the Democrats was the first time in American history that two black males were nominated for the position of speaker of the House.

In his nomination speech, Republican Representative Mike Gallagher made an emotional case for McCarthy. He said that he is "glad" to be part of a party that allows discussion and acknowledges the problems of some members of the Republican Conference.

For example, former President Trump stated on Truth Social that "it's now time for all of our GREAT Republican House Members to VOTE FOR KEVIN AND CLOSE THE DEAL" to push the renegade Republicans toward McCarthy. Likewise, former Vice President Mike Pence tweeted his approval of McCarthy.

On the fourth ballot, McCarthy lost another Republican, Indiana's Rep. Victoria Spartz, who was "present" for the vote. Spartz voted for McCarthy on Tuesday, despite his claim that he might win with a smaller majority if some of the 19 holdouts voted "present."

This was the first time in almost a century that it took more than one ballot to elect a new speaker, yet it happens all the time. In 1855, selecting a new speaker took the House of Representatives four months.

Until a new speaker is chosen by a majority of members, the House cannot do any business, including swearing in new members. "There is no equivalent to the House of Representatives." No one is presently seated in the House of Representatives. After the three unsuccessful votes on Tuesday, CBS News senior White House and political reporter Ed O'Keefe mentioned it on the CBS News streaming channel.