In his inaugural address, Ron DeSantis called Washington, DC, a "floundering" city

Ron DeSantis Photo by Aaron Kittredge/ pexels.com

During his inaugural address on Tuesday, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis promised to continue the state's battle against "woke ideology" as he looked forward to his second term in office.

"Florida is the graveyard of the awakened," DeSantis stated something in a speech that might have paved the way for his candidature for president. The reality, facts, and the truth will never be negotiable in our eyes. There is no way the awakened masses can win.

Despite the "floundering" federal bureaucracy, he pledged to continue his great results in Florida.

DeSantis said that the "floundering federal establishment in Washington, DC" was to blame for the state's difficulties. A sizable, faceless bureaucracy that doesn't look out for our best interests but instead controls us uses this power.

DeSantis said, "This has prompted people to be gloomy about the future of the nation." Some would go so far as to suggest that failure is certain. We the People are not doomed to failure, and Florida is living evidence of that. DeSantis, who is just 44 years old, said that Florida is a "refuge of sanity" compared to Washington, DC.

What the "founder of our nation" dubbed the "holy fire of liberty" has been preserved in Florida "in the forefront," he added.

The flames of this fire "burned in Independence Hall on the day when 56 men dedicated their lives, their fortunes, and their sacred honor to create a new country born in liberty."

Around 11:15 a.m., DeSantis was officially sworn in as the next governor. His family included Casey, his 42-year-old wife, and their three children: Madison, 6, Mason, 4, and Mamie, 2. People said that Casey looked like Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in her white dress with long, draping sleeves.

In November, the popular governor of Florida beat the Democrat Charlie Crist for governor by a record-setting margin.

His huge win was a big contrast to how badly the Republican Party did in the 2022 midterm elections when they failed to take control of the US Senate and only barely won the majority in the House.

On the same day that DeSantis fired a warning shot across the bow of national leaders, Republican leader Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) was defeated in his bid to become speaker of the House. McCarthy won the most votes on each of the first three ballots, but on the third and final ballot, before the House adjourned for the day, 20 members of his party defeated him.

Several polls showed that DeSantis would be more popular than former President Donald Trump in 2024. Because of this, he is seen as a serious presidential candidate.

The 76-year-old ex-president is the only Republican who has said they would run for president in 2024.