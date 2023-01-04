Colorado is planning to increase the number of migrants sent to New York

Colorado Photo by Marcelo Renda/ pexels.com

On Tuesday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams remarked, "This is unjust for local governments to have to take on this national task."

Just in: New York New York Metropolis Mayor Eric Adams stated on Tuesday that Colorado Governor Jared Polis aims to send migrants to major cities like New York, even though the nation's biggest city is already having to cope with an inflow of immigrants brought from Texas and other Republican-led states.

Still, the Democratic governor later told POLITICO that the state has been helping asylum seekers get to their final destinations, like New York City. The only difference is that there was a backlog of migrants who wanted to leave Denver because of a recent winter storm and the chaos it caused on the roads, but that is now being cleared.

During a radio broadcast, Adams stated, "We were alerted yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now declaring that they are going to be sending migrants to locations like New York and Chicago." It's not fair for municipalities to be saddled with a federal responsibility like this.

Adams' office was informed about the surgeon Monday night, according to an aide.

Denver, like many other big cities, is trying to meet the needs of the large influx of Central and South American refugees who have crossed the southern border to seek asylum in the United States. More than 3,500 migrants have landed in Denver in the last month, and the city estimates that roughly 1,800 asylum seekers are looking for a haven in Denver each night.

Mayor Michael Hancock of Denver, Colorado, responded by declaring an emergency and subsequently asking the local Catholic archbishop for help. Together with Polis, who is also a Democrat, he set up a fund to help migrants more.

According to Polis, the state has just made available $5 million to help with costs. A large majority of those seeking refuge in Denver are on their way to other cities, but only a small portion of the funds are used to cover the expense of buying them bus tickets.

Polis says that the Denver mayor's office told the Adams administration that more migrants than usual may come by bus because of the recent winter storm that made it hard for people to get to their Christmas destinations. Southwest Airlines' logistical breakdown also caused more people to want to take buses.

Because of circumstances beyond their control, "there is a lot of pent-up demand right now," he added. "Our migrants have been stranded for a week or two in a location they didn't want to be."

Hancock's office was happy that Polis announced on Tuesday that the state, the city, and local non-governmental organizations would work together to improve transportation services for asylum seekers who want to leave Colorado.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Mayor Hancock thanked Polis and the state for "leaning in" to assist individuals seeking refuge in the city to achieve their desired destinations, decrease the number of people staying in shelters, and speed up the process of connecting them to community resources. I've had conversations with mayors throughout the nation, and we're all on the same page when it comes to asking Congress and the Biden administration for help.

In recent weeks, thousands of migrants have sought to enter the United States across the southern border. This is in part due to the expiration of Title 42, a border regulation instituted by the Trump administration. The Supreme Court halted the program last week that would have allowed the United States to remove migrants to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flew over 50 primarily Venezuelan migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard, while Texas Governor Greg Abbott bused hundreds of migrants across the border to blue strongholds like New York, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. He explained that he wanted people to pay attention to the border crisis.

But the situation at the border has worsened in recent weeks. When the influx of migrants first started in December, El Paso's Democratic mayor, Oscar Leeser, proclaimed a state of emergency. To further deter illegal border crossings, Abbott sent hundreds of Texas National Guard and state troopers to the area.

No one knows who is footing the bill for the migrants' bus rides from El Paso, Texas, and other border cities to Colorado.

Abbott said in an email, "We are still just busing to DC, NYC, Chicago, and Philadelphia." Even while several organizations, from the county to individual NGOs, are helping migrants with transit out of Texas, the El Paso mayor's office stated they had not organized any travel to Denver.

According to Polis, most authorities coping with a migrant surge are doing their jobs honestly.

He remarked, "It's awful that in certain locations, individuals have been used as political props," implying that many people were seeing the situation "through a political lens" or were just playing politics. As one participant put it, "But what we're doing here is simply upholding our principles by treating people with decency and respect."

Adams said on Tuesday that since the spring, roughly 30,000 asylum seekers have arrived in New York City in need of food, housing, and education. This influx has put a strain on the city's social service system and put the municipal budget in jeopardy. Adams and the two governors of Colorado have asked the federal government for help dealing with the influx.

He used COVID as an example of a city that shouldn't have to choose between taking care of its people and helping migrants and asylum seekers.