FBI agents reportedly began keeping an eye on alleged New York City attacker Trevor Bickford on December 10

The 19-year-old man from Maine who is accused of attacking NYPD officers near Times Square on New Year's Eve was on the FBI's radar for about three weeks before the attack, law enforcement officials told The Post on Tuesday.

Trevor Bickford's mother, Audra Simpson, is said to have called the police on December 10 to tell them she was worried about her son's growing interest in Islam.

Wells Police Capt. Gerald Congdon told The Post, "As a result of that conversation, we gave her some instructions and then called the FBI."

Specifically, "she was worried about some of the stuff she'd heard from Trevor."

It is unknown what further steps were taken before he boarded an Amtrak train to New York on December 29 after the FBI put him on its "Guardian Watchlist."

Bickford reportedly attacked police officers on a vacation security detail near the Crossroads of the World with a machete two days later, causing three injuries, including a skull fracture to a rookie on his first day on the job. The assailant reportedly exclaimed "Allahu Akbar" before charging the police.

On Tuesday, an FBI representative told The Post that they would not comment on the issue since it is part of "a very active investigation."

Congdon claimed that because Simpson's worries were subject to state privacy laws and because the agency had asked the police not to release the police report, he was unable to elaborate on them.

He remarked, "Once we learn anything, the FBI will want to know it, so we tell them." And other things worried her. So we provided her with some other advice.

Sources say, Bickford, who has just lately come to accept hardline Islamist ideals, has been depressed for almost a year and hasn't taken his medication.

According to his sources, he grew more infatuated with Islam, reading the Quran regularly and discussing plans to fly to Burma or China to perform jihad. It was also reported that the teenager had considered traveling other things worried regularly traveling other to Afghanistan to fight with Taliban fighters.

After his capture, local and federal authorities examined Bickford, who reportedly told them that he had changed his mind about his original target and decided to strike somewhere in the United States instead. Nonetheless, the sources said that the assault itself looked unexpected and unplanned.

According to neighbors and other accounts, Bickford "discovered faith" in Islam in the years after the death of his father, Tom, from an overdose in 2018.

According to the sources, Bickford informed investigators that he converted three to four months ago and that he recently got radicalized after reading Muslim writings at a neighborhood bookshop.

"This is a great illustration of the sort of individual [law enforcement] is worried about when it comes to radicalism," said one police source.

Investigators reportedly found several religious writings on him, including a copy of a paper with the words "Stop Genocide, Save Rohingya Now, Burma Task Force" on it. They were found near a "manifesto" he was carrying.

According to sources, the suspected domestic terrorist spent a significant amount of time in Times Square, left a sleeping bag, a bedroll, and other items at Forest Park in Queens, and booked a hotel room in the Bowery. According to the sources, the police followed him to Queens using a MetroCard he used.

On the evening of December 31 at 9:30 p.m., he reportedly rushed at three police officers with a Gurkha knife (a sort of machete) near the intersection of 52nd Street and Eighth Avenue, injuring the officers before being shot in the shoulder.

He was an experienced pro at his craft. NYPD Chief of Intelligence and Counterterrorism Thomas Galati told ABC News on Tuesday that the suspect "understood why he was doing it, and he assumed he would die in the assault." He did proclaim "Allahu Akbar."

On Tuesday, the troublesome kid was still healing from his injuries at Bellevue Hospital. He had been arrested for assault and attempted murder and was awaiting arraignment.

A previous honor student and member of a championship-winning high school team, Bickford appeared like a normal American teenager until this event occurred in Wells, a resort town on the Maine coast with a population of little over 11,000,

On Tuesday, the teen's mom hid "Private Property" signs outside her mother's house to avoid more media attention.