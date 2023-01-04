2 cheerleaders died in an accident involving a Louisiana police

Louisiana Photo by Pixabay/ pexels.com

A Louisiana police officer has been charged with murder after he reportedly caused a vehicle wreck on New Year's Eve, killing two high school cheerleaders.

During the chase, Addis Police Department officer David Cauthron, 42, is said to have run a red light and crashed into a car carrying three minors "at a very high rate of speed," according to a statement from 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton.

A total of two charges of negligent murder were filed against Cauthron. The accident, according to the district attorney's office, took place on the other side of the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge.

The police were looking for Tyquel Zanders, who was 24 because they thought he had stolen his father's car.

The district attorney's office claims the officer jumped a red light on Louisiana Highway 1 and collided with the automobile carrying the three teenagers.

Authorities said that two Brusly High School cheerleaders, Maggie Dunn, 17, and Caroline Gill, 16, were killed in the crash. Maggie's brother, Liam Dunn, was 20 and is still in serious condition at a hospital in Lafayette.

In a Facebook post, the girls' cheerleading team asked friends and family to remember Maggie and Caroline by sharing their favorite images of the two.

Brusly High School's cheerleading team asked for prayers and thoughts for Maggie Dunn and Caroline Gill's loved ones on Facebook. They will be missed beyond words for their boundless energy and infectious grins.

After the accident, Zanders drove across a bridge into West Baton Rouge. When his car broke down, the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Department was able to catch him.

Felony charges of manslaughter on two separate occasions have been brought against Zanders.

In a statement, Clayton stated that his office will "perform a full investigation into the issue," which would involve reviewing video from police cars and officer body cameras, talking to the officer, and talking to witnesses. After that, a grand jury will hear the matter.

"I don't know why the officer was going so fast through a red light, but we'll follow the facts of the case as they unfold," Clayton added. "A police officer cannot ignore a red light only because a police car or siren is nearby." When human lives are at risk, they must slow down or stop completely. "It seems from the available information that the officer was very careless and that if he had used his common sense, these young people's lives may have been spared."

After that, Clayton said, "If continuing would endanger actual people, it would be foolish to try to find it." It's not a chance worth taking. The lives of young people who may have gone on to do great things in the world because of this tragedy have been cut tragically short, affecting not just their families and communities but the whole world. "Sadness abounds in this situation."

Cauthron may or may not have hired legal representation. ABC News' request for a response from the Addis Police Department was not immediately returned.