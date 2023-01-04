While keeping an eye on 2024, DeSantis begins his second term with the slogan "Where woke goes to die."

Florida Photo by Elvis Vasquez/ pexels.com

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has spent the last four years creating a national reputation and securing his position as the favorite governor for conservatives around the country, began his second term in office on Tuesday.

While DeSantis' inaugural speech was held in front of the Florida Capitol building in downtown Tallahassee, the ceremony itself was far more pompous than previous inaugurations, including DeSantis' first inauguration four years ago. The venue, which had extra security and massive sets of bleachers not often seen at events of this kind, was packed to capacity with thousands of people.

DeSantis, 44, used a Bible borrowed from Glenn Beck, a nationally renowned conservative radio broadcaster, for his swearing-in because he was more concerned with national than local matters. To rephrase, the intention was for it to have a presidential air it.

The likelihood of DeSantis running for president in 2024 is the unavoidable backdrop to his second term in office. If he does run, he will square off against former President Donald Trump, who announced his candidature in the middle of November after Republicans, including his endorsed candidates, performed poorly in the midterm elections. As the prospect of a clash centered on the White House seems more likely, the relationship between Trump and DeSantis has deteriorated.

DeSantis spent the majority of his 16-minute address on Tuesday comparing Florida's first term under his administration to those of other states and the federal government. Although he did not directly address Vice President Joe Biden, he spent most of his speech attacking his administration's policies on topics like immigration, pandemic restrictions, and inflation, which are not often discussed during state-level inaugurations.

DeSantis has remarked that the "floundering federal establishment in Washington, D.C., has made it more difficult for Florida's success." This country is weaker and its people are poorer as a result of the federal government's reckless spending, which has caused inflation. Because of its global regulations and mandates, which are based more on politics and ideology than on solid research, freedom has been hurt and business has been slowed down.

Although he has shown interest in going through with legislation in both areas that may help a presidential candidature, DeSantis did not offer any specifics on his top goals for a second term and did not address gun rights or tougher abortion restrictions.

"If he runs, he'll be a fantastic alternative," said Jeb Bush, the only previous Florida governor to attend the inauguration and whose 2016 presidential candidature was thwarted by Trump. In other words, he has a track record of success as the leader of the country's most populous state.

He then said, "That's a terrific platform to run on."

In the early 2024 Republican presidential primary polls, DeSantis was either ahead of Trump or running neck and neck with him throughout most of 2022. Although DeSantis has been coy about a possible presidential run, there is strong demand for him to do so among Republicans. This is especially true for Republicans who are sick of Trump's constant drama and court battles or who never supported him in the first place.

While in office, DeSantis refined his approach to leadership. His initiatives during his first two years in office won him cautious bipartisan support and approval ratings in the mid-60s. But in recent years, he's put his energy towards fighting against COVID-19 requirements or "woke" teachings in K-12 and higher education, both of which are popular among his conservative audience. He became one of the Democrats' top political bogeymen after taking on those problems, which helped boost his national profile.

Many anticipate that he will announce his candidature for president this spring, and his comments on Tuesday left little doubt that his second term would be distinguished by a continuous concentration on culture war conflicts.

For the record, we do not subscribe to this awakened worldview. We're looking for sanity, not intellectual insanity. As he has become known for doing, DeSantis resorted to the kind of political language that has become his calling card. We will never give in to the enlightened masses. To put it bluntly, Florida is the graveyard of the awake.

With a large political mandate, DeSantis gets sworn in for a second term. His record 19-point reelection victory against Democrat Charlie Crist helped propel the Republican Party to massive victories across the board in the midterm elections. DeSantis's presidential bid receives a huge boost as he enters the 2023 Florida legislative session, which starts in all but names this month.

According to lobbyist and inauguration committee co-chair Nick Iarossi, "the governor's huge win on election night mixed with his national prominence makes him the most powerful elected figure in Florida's history." When it comes to influencing Florida's policies in his second term, "with so much political capital, he is definitely in the driver's seat."

Democrats have criticized DeSantis' success because they believe it is based on policies that damage vulnerable populations and on rethinking established practices, most notably in the state's educational system. For example, DeSantis has advocated for civic education programs that some educators have criticized as being too conservative and lacking in other perspectives.

After hearing his speech, House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said, "I believe we can anticipate more of the same with increased intensity" (D-Tampa). Dog-whistle rhetoric was abundant in today's releases from him. They won't stop calling those they don't like, however. The discussion of parental rights continued, which only bodes ill for the LGBTQ+ population.

"He did not address any challenges that are unique to the state," she continued. Primary voters and contributors were the intended audiences.