A man accused in the 2013 subway shooting in Brooklyn has pleaded guilty to terrorist charges

A guy who was accused of killing 10 people on an overcrowded N train last April has pleaded guilty to all 11 counts against him.

This afternoon in federal court in Brooklyn, 63-year-old Frank Robert James was found guilty of intending significant damage to commuters when he boarded the train and began firing. James told the court he didn't want to kill anybody, but that he knew shooting in the room where they were all might have.

James might have been given a life sentence if he had been proven guilty at trial. Prosecutors have proposed a sentence of 32–37 years in jail for James if he admits guilt or life in prison if he does not. His lawyers argued for a reduced sentence. The judge has discretion over whether or not to accept either suggestion.

James has promised to make an extensive declaration of regret when he is sentenced. A hearing date has not yet been scheduled.

On April 12, prosecutors said that James masked his identity by dressing in construction gear and blending in with morning commuters. He detonated a smoke bomb and then opened fire, wounding 10 people and sending another 20 to the hospital as a result of the mayhem.

Shots rang out on the platform, and passengers could be seen running off a smoke-filled train with victims laying in pools of blood. Although no one was killed, public confidence in the subway system was shaken at a time when the city was trying to restore patronage after a sharp decline and an uptick in crime brought on by the epidemic.

James informed Judge William F. Kuntz that he was aware that entering a guilty plea would result in the forfeiture of his right to appeal. James' lawyer said there was no way to continue defending him in court.

James, who wore khaki slacks and a button-down shirt with short sleeves, focused closely on the judge for a while. When he wasn't doing any of those things, he was looking down, resting his chin in his hand, or pounding the table with his fists. As the judge read the enormous list of charges against him and the potential penalty, he massaged his eyes.

James was charged with 10 counts in May, including discharging a handgun during the commission of a violent crime and performing a terrorist act against a mass transit system and vehicle transporting passengers and staff. A security camera installer, age 21, noticed him on the street the day after the incident and tipped off the police. James originally entered a not-guilty plea, and his lawyers have now sought permission to have him evaluated by a psychiatrist. Additionally, they said that he should not be charged with terrorism.

"Mr. James has taken responsibility for his offenses since he turned himself into law enforcement," said Mia Eisner-Grynberg and Amanda David, James' federal public defenders, in a joint statement. A fair sentence would take into account his age, health, and the infamously poor quality of prison medical treatment provided by the Bureau of Prisons.

His legal team stated that the sentence sought by the state would keep him in prison for longer than he could live.

Multiple pieces of evidence, including the keys to the rental vehicle James, drove into the city and a bag containing pyrotechnics, gasoline, and a torch, have been linked by authorities to James, they said. Shortly after the incident, the police searched James' house and found ammunition, a Taser, a high-capacity rifle magazine, and a smoke canister.

James is being asked to give up a Glock 17 handgun, which prosecutors allege he used. Ilene Steur, who was injured in the incident, is suing the gunmaker under a new state statute that authorizes such lawsuits when the sale or marketing of weapons endangers the health or safety of New Yorkers.

According to the administration, James had been plotting the assault for quite some time, making preliminary purchases in 2017 and even making a trip to the city for a dry run. James was from the Bronx, but he was living in Pennsylvania at the time of the incident.

In several films he uploaded on YouTube, James discussed his desire to kill people. He also blasted Mayor Eric Adams for his inaction on the issue of homeless people using the train.

When asked about therapy, he said that he sees a psychologist once a month.

Both Mayor Eric Adams and Governor Kathy Hochul have made it a priority to improve subway safety, releasing several initiatives in the months leading up to and after the deadly shooting. More officers have been put on platforms and trains, and cameras have been put in every car. First responders have been told to help people in mental health crises and the homeless, or if they refuse help and can't meet their "basic needs," to take them to the hospital for a psychiatric evaluation.

There has been an increase in transportation crime, and MTA statistics show that subway traffic is still lower than it was before the outbreak.

