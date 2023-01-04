Two guys are in custody after assaults on four electrical substations in Pierce County

Attacks Photo by Pixabay/ pexels.com

TACOMA, WA —Two men from Puyallup have been charged in connection with the Christmas Day assaults on four power substations in Pierce County.

The U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Washington, Nick Brown, has announced that 32-year-old Matthew Greenwood and 40-year-old Jeremy Crahan have been charged with conspiracy to harm energy facilities and possession of an unlicensed handgun.

Following an investigation by the FBI, the guys were taken into custody on Saturday.

Four substations, two belonging to Tacoma Power (the Graham and Elk Plain facilities) and two to Puget Sound Energy (the Kapowsin and Hemlock facilities), were vandalized.

Thousands of people had their electricity turned off. Sgt. Darren Moss, Jr., a spokeswoman for the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, said that all of the assaults occurred at night.

"After witnessing these things happen in other jurisdictions, people may assume Graham and Pierce County could be the last place anything like this would happen, but it happened," Sgt. Moss said.

Documents show that Crahan drilled out a lock and Greenwood took money from a cash register at a nearby company; they then tried to blame the theft on the substations.

Sgt. Moss voiced alarm, saying, "It's kind of frightening that individuals would cut off electricity to thousands only to loot a business."

Approximately $3 million in repairs are needed for Tacoma Power's substations to function normally again. It might take up to 36 months to repair just one damaged transformer.

According to U.S. Attorney Nick Brown, "you can't place a value on some of the devastations for the folks who had their power go out." Reports of "people waking up to frozen dwellings and feeling chilly" at the time demonstrate how "extremely severe" the lack of power and heat in people's homes was at the time.

Cellphone information and security footage helped police zero in on the guys as suspects.

Tacoma Power captured footage of a guy and a pickup vehicle near a substation that they believe is related to the assault. A Justice Department investigation found that the person who was accused owned a car that fit the description given.

The residence of the males was also searched, and unique attire similar to that shown in the CCTV images was located.

In addition, agents took two short-barreled firearms that were not legally owned. A homemade suppressor was attached to one of the firearms.

On Tuesday, both men will be brought before a judge in Tacoma, Washington, where prosecutors will seek that they are remanded to the custody of the Federal Detention Center at SeaTac for further proceedings.

A 20-year jail sentence is possible for those who plot attacks on energy infrastructure. A 10-year jail sentence is possible for anyone found in possession of a weapon that has not been properly registered.