The first known transgender person is executed for a murder committed in 2003 in Missouri

Transgender Photo by Rosemary Ketchum/ pexels.com

( CNN ) - Amber McLaughlin, a transgender woman who had been convicted of murder in 2003 and asked the governor for mercy but was turned down, was put to death in Missouri on Tuesday.

In a statement, the Missouri Department of Corrections said that McLaughlin had been ruled dead at 6:51 p.m.

McLaughlin said, "I am sorry for what I did," in her last statement, which was made public by the prison department. I pride myself on being a very kind and compassionate human being.

Even though women in the United States are executed very rarely, McLaughlin's death, the first of the year, stands out. According to the Capital Sentence Information Center, before McLaughlin's execution, just 17 people had been executed since 1976, when the US Supreme Court reintroduced the death penalty after a short hiatus. A non-profit group has verified that McLaughlin is the first transgender person to be put to death in the USA.

McLaughlin, 49, and her legal team had asked Republican Gov. Mike Parson to reduce her execution sentence by filing a clemency petition. They say that McLaughlin shouldn't have been given the death penalty because he has shown regret, has an intellectual disability, and has dealt with mental health issues and trauma from his childhood.

Tuesday, however, Parson's office released a statement saying the execution will go on as scheduled. They "deserve peace," the message stated, referring to the victim's loved ones.

"The State of Missouri will execute McLaughlin's sentence by the Court's ruling," Parson stated. "We will deliver justice."

The federal public defender for McLaughlin, Larry Komp, and the governor's office have both said that McLaughlin, who is called Scott McLaughlin in court records, was locked up with male criminals at Potosi Correctional Center outside of St. Louis because he had not gone through a formal name change or transition.

McLaughlin's record included murder and rape convictions.

According to the court documents, McLaughlin was given the death sentence in November 2003 for the murder of Guenther.

Even though Guenther and McLaughlin had been together in the past, at the time of the murder, they were no longer together, and Guenther had obtained an order of protection against McLaughlin after she was jailed for breaking into Guenther's house.

According to court documents, McLaughlin waited for Guenther outside the victim's place of employment a few weeks later, while the injunction was still in force. At the trial, blood spots in the parking lot and inside Guenther's car were used as proof that McLaughlin had repeatedly stabbed and raped Guenther.

Court documents state that a jury found McLaughlin guilty of first-degree murder, forcible rape, and armed criminal action. Unfortunately, the jury could not reach a unanimous verdict about the appropriate punishment.

Missouri is unique among US states that have the capital penalty in that it does not need a unanimous jury recommendation or sentence of execution. If a jury cannot reach a unanimous decision on whether or not to impose the death sentence, the judge must make the ultimate decision between life in prison without the possibility of release and execution. The judge who presided over McLaughlin's trial and sentencing ordered that he be put to death.

The lawyers for McLaughlin said that Parson would not be going against the jury's decision if he gave McLaughlin clemency and did not give him the death penalty.

But in their request to the governor, McLaughlin's lawyers pointed out that this was just one of many reasons why Parson should let her go free.

McLaughlin's counsel brought up her mental health issues and her history of childhood trauma in addition to the deadlocked jury. The petition says that McLaughlin has been "consistently diagnosed with borderline intellectual impairment" and "universally diagnosed with brain damage in addition to fetal alcohol syndrome."

According to the petition, McLaughlin's mother "abandoned" her, and she was put in the foster care system, where she "had excrement forced into her face."

The petition said that she had suffered more abuse and trauma, including being tased by her adoptive father, and that she had struggled with depression and made "several suicide attempts."

According to the appeal, McLaughlin's mental condition at the time of Guenther's murder was not presented to the jury. Her lawyers claimed that testimony could have swung the case in favor of a life sentence by lending credence to the defense's mitigation arguments and undercutting the prosecution's claim that McLaughlin acted with the depravity of mind and that her actions were especially brutal or "wantonly vile." This was the only aggravating factor the jury found.

According to court documents, in 2016, a federal judge revoked McLaughlin's death sentence owing to inadequate counsel since her lawyers failed to offer that expert evidence during her trial. A higher court eventually reversed that decision.

McLaughlin's execution, according to Komp, her attorney, "would expose all the inadequacies of the judicial system and would be a huge injustice on a lot of levels." This was previously said on CNN.

According to Amber's psychologist, Komp, this "would perpetuate the systemic failures that existed throughout her childhood," in which no interventions were made to stop and intervene to protect Amber as a child and adolescent. Everything bad that might have happened to her did.