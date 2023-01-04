Despite conservative opposition, Kevin McCarthy has vowed to continue his bid for speaker of the United States House

Malek Sherif

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqlmw_0k2l117700
Kevin McCarthyPhoto byMikhail Nilov/ pexels.com

WASHINGTON, 3 JANUARY (Reuters) -Hours after being twice blocked by conservative members of his party, Republican Kevin McCarthy pledged on Tuesday to continue his campaign for the important position of speaker of the United States House of Representatives.

McCarthy failed in three rounds to get the 218 votes required to become speaker, a job second in line to the Oval Office behind the vice president, on the first day of what might prove to be a bitter fight between approximately 20 hardliners and the other 202 members of the Republican caucus.

It was a worrying beginning for the Republican majority and shows the difficulties they may encounter in the following two years before the presidential race in 2024. They only have a 222-212 majority in the House, but it's enough for a vocal minority to push for rule changes that would give them more power to choose the speaker and shape the party's stance on spending and the debt.

McCarthy informed the press late on Tuesday that Trump, the 45th president, had called to offer his continued support. Trump is still a major player in the Republican Party, and he has endorsed McCarthy.

McCarthy, a 57-year-old Californian, had promised to keep trying to force votes while knowing he faced an uphill battle going into Tuesday's vote. So that Republicans could look at other candidates, the chamber decided Tuesday night to take a break until Wednesday at noon ET (1700 GMT).

Ohio's 58-year-old conservative Rep. Jim Jordan earned 20 votes on the day's last vote, which was short of the 218 needed to become speaker but was enough to halt McCarthy's ascent to the position.

Rep. Kenneth Buck, who voted with the majority to back McCarthy, stated, "I believe that Kevin realizes that this is his final chance." He said, "He's not going to get this opportunity again," referring to McCarthy's last attempt to become speaker in 2015.

Republicans in the House of Representatives are worried that a long race for speaker could make it harder for them to reach their legislative goals, such as improving the economy, making the U.S. energy independent, and making sure the borders are safe.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, the top Democrat in the chamber, won all three votes against McCarthy. Jeffries had a 212-vote advantage against McCarthy at the end of the day. To choose a speaker, you need support from the majority of voters, not just a simple majority.

A prolonged impasse would paralyze the House, maybe leading legislators to consider another Republican candidate. In addition to Jordan, the 57-year-old incoming Majority Leader from Louisiana, Steve Scalise, was considered a possible candidate.

In 1923, the House of Representatives needed more than one vote to choose a speaker.

Jordan had publicly backed McCarthy before he was ever nominated, and he voted for him all three times.

Jordan had declared passionately on the House floor, "We need to unify behind him." "Kevin McCarthy is the person I want to lead us," I said.

Jordan, a strong supporter of Trump and one of the first people to start the hard-line House Freedom Caucus, was a big part of making the group happen in 2015.

Jordan, a former collegiate wrestler, is getting ready to head up the House Judiciary Committee's inquiry into the Justice Department and FBI under Biden.

Conservatives who don't like McCarthy worry that he isn't fully committed to the cultural battles and party fights that have been the focus of the House, especially since Trump took office.

Before the vote, McCarthy sought to convince the skeptics in a private party meeting by promising to continue campaigning until he received the required votes, but many attendees still felt unconvinced.

McCarthy told reporters later on Tuesday that he could become speaker with a simple majority of "present" votes, meaning that members would vote neither for nor against him.

McCarthy has worked in politics his whole adult life, first as a congressional aide and then as a state politician, until being elected to the House in 2006. McCarthy, as a speaker, would be in a prime position to stymie Biden's legislative efforts.

But any Republican speaker would have the challenge of leading a more conservative House Republican caucus with a history of refusal to compromise and, at least among some legislators, strong loyalty to Trump.

Both John Boehner (2015) and Paul Ryan (2018), the two most recent Republican speakers, had their terms cut short due to internal party struggles with the party's right wing.

In the 1850s, it took 133 ballots and two months to elect a speaker of the House.

When Nancy Pelosi announced her resignation as a speaker, the Democrats chose Jeffries to replace her. She will continue serving as a lawmaker.

